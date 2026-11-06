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DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 21:54 IST

This article analyzes the DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026 for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, focusing on previous years' Round 2 and 3 closing ranks. It provides insights into rank movements and seat allotment trends for aspiring candidates.

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The official DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS  (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) for Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotment is yet to be revealed by the NBEMS and MCC portals. To analyze seat options, aspirants can look back at the opening and closing ranks during the second and third rounds provided below. Candidates can find the trends in the seating process, demand and relaxation patterns.

Being one of the most popular clinical specialties combining surgical and medical aspects Obstetrics and Gynaecology candidates must know how closing ranks are moving between the rounds. This can accurately estimate their chances in respected medical institutions, corporate settings, and leading hospitals.

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

As per the data provided below the Round 2 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NBEMS Quota) allotment data show a competitive rank range from 6546 to 11778. The top-ranked hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (6546), Hindu Rao Hospital (7047), and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (7261), belong to the higher end of the scores. In addition, there are many other public-sector medical colleges and trust hospitals that fall between 8000 and 10000 ranks.

Although several mid-tier and corporate hospitals like Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (9225) and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (10231) have shown identical ranks at opening and closing ranks owing to a single seat and strict choice locking, a few hospitals show a wide variation in ranks.  For example, Santokbha Durlabhji Hospital (Jaipur) has opening and closing ranks from 8898 to 10705 respectively and Tata Main Hospital (Jamshedpur) has ranks changing from 9810 and 11578.

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

6546

6546

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

7047

7047

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi

7261

7261

St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi

7642

7642

Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh

7839

7839

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

8291

8291

Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat

8713

8713

Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow

8775

8775

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali

8855

8855

Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda

8966

8966

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

9225

9225

Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal

9284

9284

Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna

9382

9382

Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi

9698

9698

Holy Family Hospital, Delhi

9757

9819

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

9838

9928

BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

9885

9997

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

10231

10231

Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai

10260

10260

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

10029

10302

Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, Delhi

10307

10307

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

10559

10559

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

8898

10705

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi

10729

10729

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr

10315

10848

Vasundhara Hospital, Jodhpur

10869

10869

Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh

10896

10896

Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri

11023

11023

Saket Hospital, Jaipur

11169

11169

ESIC Model Hospital, Bapunagar

11190

11190

Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital

11334

11334

Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad

11404

11404

Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital and IVF Centre, Delhi

11441

11441

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

11475

11475

Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital, Mumbai

11523

11523

Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi

11537

11537

Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur

11570

11570

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur

9810

11578

Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai

11685

11685

GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar

11778

11778

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

The data from the Round 3 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotments indicate a loss in the closing ranks in a significant manner in Round 3, with the ranks closing at 14,339. 

Well-known institutions like the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi (7,047) and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi (7,853) remained at the most formidable ends of scores, as they maintained a strict benchmark for the single ranks. 

However, by Round 3, the counselling continued to see mid-tier and corporate hospitals catering to candidates at higher rank brackets too, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (12,584), Tata Main Hospital (12,936), and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi (13,984). Hence, the Round 3 has opened up opportunities for candidates, as several institutions have shown widened gap in opening and closing ranks (example, from 11,779 to 12,003 for Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, and 11,169 to 12,234 for Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur).

Institute

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

7047

7047

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi

7853

7853

Muslim Maternity and Children's Hospital, Hyderabad

9278

9278

Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat

10302

10302

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

11318

11318

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

10656

11413

Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar

11537

11537

BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

10729

11570

Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri

11666

11666

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

11685

11685

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali

11940

11940

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

11779

12003

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

12202

12202

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

11169

12234

Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi

12269

12269

Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru

11181

12520

Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna

12564

12564

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

12584

12584

Associated Hospital, Government Medical College, Kathua

12873

12873

Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai

12924

12924

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur

12625

12936

Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad

12940

12940

Government Medical College, Purnea

13072

13072

Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi

12088

13188

Civil Hospital, Faridabad

13203

13203

K.C. General Hospital, Bengaluru

13218

13218

Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow

13235

13235

Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital, Puducherry

13407

13407

GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar

13949

13949

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

13972

13972

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr

13910

13982

Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi

13984

13984

Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital

13997

13997

Artemis Health Institute, Gurugram

14084

14084

Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur

14132

14132

Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda

14146

14146

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi

14162

14162

Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore

14198

14198

Imambara District Hospital, Hooghly

14298

14298

Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad

14339

14339

NBEMS OB/GYN: Rank Movement 

Despite competition from the rest of the sector, some well-known state hospitals—words like Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi—have remained unchanged, as their ranks have held steady at 7,047 every year. They remain coveted by students as they quickly get filled by students.

  • On the other hand, every other thanks to the hospital's closing rank has significantly fallen in Round 3, so many more qualified candidates can avail of the opportunity. 

  • The position of state-run and district-level institutions has changed considerably. For instance, Associated Hospital, GMC Doda moved up by about 5,180 ranks, whereas, Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow moved down by only 4,468 ranks.

  • Big private hospitals also began accepting candidates with lower ranks in round 3. For instance, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi moved down by 3,359 ranks, while Jehangir Hospital, Pune dropped by 3,413 ranks.

Institute

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R2→R3 Movement

Trend

Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi

7,047

7,047

0

No change

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi

7,261

7,853

592

Relaxation

Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat

8,713

10,302

+1,589

Relaxation

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai

10,231

11,318

+1,087

Relaxation

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha

10,302

11,413

+1,111

Relaxation

BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

9,997

11,570

+1,573

Relaxation

Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri

11,023

11,666

+643

Relaxation

Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

11,475

11,685

+210

Relaxation

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune

8,291

12,003

+3,712

Relaxation

K.E.M. Hospital, Pune

9,928

12,202

+2,274

Relaxation

Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur

10,705

12,234

+1,529

Relaxation

Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi

9,698

12,269

+2,571

Relaxation

Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna

9,382

12,564

+3,182

Relaxation

Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

9,225

12,584

+3,359

Relaxation

Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai

11,685

12,924

+1,239

Relaxation

Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur

11,578

12,936

+1,358

Relaxation

Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi

11,537

13,188

+1,651

Relaxation

Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow

8,775

13,235

+4,460

Relaxation

GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar

11,778

13,949

+2,171

Relaxation

Jehangir Hospital, Pune

10,559

13,972

+3,413

Relaxation

Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr

10,848

13,982

+3,134

Relaxation

Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital

11,334

13,997

+2,663

Relaxation

Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur

11,570

14,132

+2,562

Relaxation

Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda

8,966

14,146

+5,180

Relaxation

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi

10,729

14,162

+3,433

Relaxation

Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad

11,404

14,339

+2,935

Relaxation

When students upgrade to better institutions or select a different specialization in Round 3, the merit list opens up below their position on the list, leading to many qualified applicants.

Read More| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 15:57 IST
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