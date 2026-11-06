DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
This article analyzes the DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026 for Obstetrics and Gynaecology, focusing on previous years' Round 2 and 3 closing ranks. It provides insights into rank movements and seat allotment trends for aspiring candidates.
DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The official DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) for Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotment is yet to be revealed by the NBEMS and MCC portals. To analyze seat options, aspirants can look back at the opening and closing ranks during the second and third rounds provided below. Candidates can find the trends in the seating process, demand and relaxation patterns.
Being one of the most popular clinical specialties combining surgical and medical aspects Obstetrics and Gynaecology candidates must know how closing ranks are moving between the rounds. This can accurately estimate their chances in respected medical institutions, corporate settings, and leading hospitals.
Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
As per the data provided below the Round 2 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NBEMS Quota) allotment data show a competitive rank range from 6546 to 11778. The top-ranked hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (6546), Hindu Rao Hospital (7047), and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (7261), belong to the higher end of the scores. In addition, there are many other public-sector medical colleges and trust hospitals that fall between 8000 and 10000 ranks.
Although several mid-tier and corporate hospitals like Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (9225) and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (10231) have shown identical ranks at opening and closing ranks owing to a single seat and strict choice locking, a few hospitals show a wide variation in ranks. For example, Santokbha Durlabhji Hospital (Jaipur) has opening and closing ranks from 8898 to 10705 respectively and Tata Main Hospital (Jamshedpur) has ranks changing from 9810 and 11578.
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi
|
6546
|
6546
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
7047
|
7047
|
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi
|
7261
|
7261
|
St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi
|
7642
|
7642
|
Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh
|
7839
|
7839
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
8291
|
8291
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat
|
8713
|
8713
|
Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow
|
8775
|
8775
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali
|
8855
|
8855
|
Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda
|
8966
|
8966
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi
|
9225
|
9225
|
Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal
|
9284
|
9284
|
Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna
|
9382
|
9382
|
Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi
|
9698
|
9698
|
Holy Family Hospital, Delhi
|
9757
|
9819
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
9838
|
9928
|
BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
9885
|
9997
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
10231
|
10231
|
Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai
|
10260
|
10260
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
10029
|
10302
|
Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, Delhi
|
10307
|
10307
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
10559
|
10559
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
8898
|
10705
|
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi
|
10729
|
10729
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
10315
|
10848
|
Vasundhara Hospital, Jodhpur
|
10869
|
10869
|
Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh
|
10896
|
10896
|
Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri
|
11023
|
11023
|
Saket Hospital, Jaipur
|
11169
|
11169
|
ESIC Model Hospital, Bapunagar
|
11190
|
11190
|
Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital
|
11334
|
11334
|
Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad
|
11404
|
11404
|
Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital and IVF Centre, Delhi
|
11441
|
11441
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
11475
|
11475
|
Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital, Mumbai
|
11523
|
11523
|
Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi
|
11537
|
11537
|
Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur
|
11570
|
11570
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur
|
9810
|
11578
|
Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai
|
11685
|
11685
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar
|
11778
|
11778
Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
The data from the Round 3 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotments indicate a loss in the closing ranks in a significant manner in Round 3, with the ranks closing at 14,339.
Well-known institutions like the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi (7,047) and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi (7,853) remained at the most formidable ends of scores, as they maintained a strict benchmark for the single ranks.
However, by Round 3, the counselling continued to see mid-tier and corporate hospitals catering to candidates at higher rank brackets too, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (12,584), Tata Main Hospital (12,936), and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi (13,984). Hence, the Round 3 has opened up opportunities for candidates, as several institutions have shown widened gap in opening and closing ranks (example, from 11,779 to 12,003 for Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, and 11,169 to 12,234 for Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur).
|
Institute
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
7047
|
7047
|
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi
|
7853
|
7853
|
Muslim Maternity and Children's Hospital, Hyderabad
|
9278
|
9278
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat
|
10302
|
10302
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
11318
|
11318
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
10656
|
11413
|
Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar
|
11537
|
11537
|
BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
10729
|
11570
|
Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri
|
11666
|
11666
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
11685
|
11685
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali
|
11940
|
11940
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
11779
|
12003
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
12202
|
12202
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
11169
|
12234
|
Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi
|
12269
|
12269
|
Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru
|
11181
|
12520
|
Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna
|
12564
|
12564
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi
|
12584
|
12584
|
Associated Hospital, Government Medical College, Kathua
|
12873
|
12873
|
Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai
|
12924
|
12924
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur
|
12625
|
12936
|
Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad
|
12940
|
12940
|
Government Medical College, Purnea
|
13072
|
13072
|
Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi
|
12088
|
13188
|
Civil Hospital, Faridabad
|
13203
|
13203
|
K.C. General Hospital, Bengaluru
|
13218
|
13218
|
Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow
|
13235
|
13235
|
Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital, Puducherry
|
13407
|
13407
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar
|
13949
|
13949
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
13972
|
13972
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
13910
|
13982
|
Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi
|
13984
|
13984
|
Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital
|
13997
|
13997
|
Artemis Health Institute, Gurugram
|
14084
|
14084
|
Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur
|
14132
|
14132
|
Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda
|
14146
|
14146
|
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi
|
14162
|
14162
|
Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore
|
14198
|
14198
|
Imambara District Hospital, Hooghly
|
14298
|
14298
|
Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad
|
14339
|
14339
NBEMS OB/GYN: Rank Movement
Despite competition from the rest of the sector, some well-known state hospitals—words like Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi—have remained unchanged, as their ranks have held steady at 7,047 every year. They remain coveted by students as they quickly get filled by students.
-
On the other hand, every other thanks to the hospital's closing rank has significantly fallen in Round 3, so many more qualified candidates can avail of the opportunity.
-
The position of state-run and district-level institutions has changed considerably. For instance, Associated Hospital, GMC Doda moved up by about 5,180 ranks, whereas, Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow moved down by only 4,468 ranks.
-
Big private hospitals also began accepting candidates with lower ranks in round 3. For instance, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi moved down by 3,359 ranks, while Jehangir Hospital, Pune dropped by 3,413 ranks.
|
Institute
|
R2 Closing Rank
|
R3 Closing Rank
|
R2→R3 Movement
|
Trend
|
Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi
|
7,047
|
7,047
|
0
|
No change
|
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi
|
7,261
|
7,853
|
592
|
Relaxation
|
Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat
|
8,713
|
10,302
|
+1,589
|
Relaxation
|
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai
|
10,231
|
11,318
|
+1,087
|
Relaxation
|
Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha
|
10,302
|
11,413
|
+1,111
|
Relaxation
|
BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai
|
9,997
|
11,570
|
+1,573
|
Relaxation
|
Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri
|
11,023
|
11,666
|
+643
|
Relaxation
|
Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai
|
11,475
|
11,685
|
+210
|
Relaxation
|
Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune
|
8,291
|
12,003
|
+3,712
|
Relaxation
|
K.E.M. Hospital, Pune
|
9,928
|
12,202
|
+2,274
|
Relaxation
|
Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur
|
10,705
|
12,234
|
+1,529
|
Relaxation
|
Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi
|
9,698
|
12,269
|
+2,571
|
Relaxation
|
Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna
|
9,382
|
12,564
|
+3,182
|
Relaxation
|
Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi
|
9,225
|
12,584
|
+3,359
|
Relaxation
|
Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai
|
11,685
|
12,924
|
+1,239
|
Relaxation
|
Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur
|
11,578
|
12,936
|
+1,358
|
Relaxation
|
Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi
|
11,537
|
13,188
|
+1,651
|
Relaxation
|
Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow
|
8,775
|
13,235
|
+4,460
|
Relaxation
|
GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar
|
11,778
|
13,949
|
+2,171
|
Relaxation
|
Jehangir Hospital, Pune
|
10,559
|
13,972
|
+3,413
|
Relaxation
|
Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr
|
10,848
|
13,982
|
+3,134
|
Relaxation
|
Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital
|
11,334
|
13,997
|
+2,663
|
Relaxation
|
Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur
|
11,570
|
14,132
|
+2,562
|
Relaxation
|
Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda
|
8,966
|
14,146
|
+5,180
|
Relaxation
|
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi
|
10,729
|
14,162
|
+3,433
|
Relaxation
|
Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad
|
11,404
|
14,339
|
+2,935
|
Relaxation
When students upgrade to better institutions or select a different specialization in Round 3, the merit list opens up below their position on the list, leading to many qualified applicants.
Read More| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.