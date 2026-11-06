DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS Obstetrics and Gynaecology Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: The official DNB (Diplomate of National Board) and NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) for Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotment is yet to be revealed by the NBEMS and MCC portals. To analyze seat options, aspirants can look back at the opening and closing ranks during the second and third rounds provided below. Candidates can find the trends in the seating process, demand and relaxation patterns. Being one of the most popular clinical specialties combining surgical and medical aspects Obstetrics and Gynaecology candidates must know how closing ranks are moving between the rounds. This can accurately estimate their chances in respected medical institutions, corporate settings, and leading hospitals. Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Surgery Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis

NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks As per the data provided below the Round 2 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NBEMS Quota) allotment data show a competitive rank range from 6546 to 11778. The top-ranked hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (6546), Hindu Rao Hospital (7047), and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital (7261), belong to the higher end of the scores. In addition, there are many other public-sector medical colleges and trust hospitals that fall between 8000 and 10000 ranks. Although several mid-tier and corporate hospitals like Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (9225) and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (10231) have shown identical ranks at opening and closing ranks owing to a single seat and strict choice locking, a few hospitals show a wide variation in ranks. For example, Santokbha Durlabhji Hospital (Jaipur) has opening and closing ranks from 8898 to 10705 respectively and Tata Main Hospital (Jamshedpur) has ranks changing from 9810 and 11578.

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi 6546 6546 Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 7047 7047 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi 7261 7261 St. Stephen's Hospital, Delhi 7642 7642 Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh 7839 7839 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 8291 8291 Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat 8713 8713 Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow 8775 8775 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali 8855 8855 Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda 8966 8966 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi 9225 9225 Kalpana Chawla Govt. Medical College, Karnal 9284 9284 Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna 9382 9382 Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi 9698 9698 Holy Family Hospital, Delhi 9757 9819 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 9838 9928 BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai 9885 9997 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai 10231 10231 Southern Railway Head Quarter Hospital, Chennai 10260 10260 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 10029 10302 Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, Delhi 10307 10307 Jehangir Hospital, Pune 10559 10559 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 8898 10705 Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi 10729 10729 Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr 10315 10848 Vasundhara Hospital, Jodhpur 10869 10869 Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh 10896 10896 Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri 11023 11023 Saket Hospital, Jaipur 11169 11169 ESIC Model Hospital, Bapunagar 11190 11190 Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital 11334 11334 Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad 11404 11404 Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital and IVF Centre, Delhi 11441 11441 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 11475 11475 Sir Hurkisondas Nurrotumdas Hospital, Mumbai 11523 11523 Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi 11537 11537 Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur 11570 11570 Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur 9810 11578 Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai 11685 11685 GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar 11778 11778

Check| DNB NEET PG Cutoff 2026: NBEMS General Medicine Round 2 and 3 Previous Year Closing Rank Analysis NBEMS OB/GYN: Previous Year Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks The data from the Round 3 DNB Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat allotments indicate a loss in the closing ranks in a significant manner in Round 3, with the ranks closing at 14,339. Well-known institutions like the Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi (7,047) and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi (7,853) remained at the most formidable ends of scores, as they maintained a strict benchmark for the single ranks. However, by Round 3, the counselling continued to see mid-tier and corporate hospitals catering to candidates at higher rank brackets too, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital (12,584), Tata Main Hospital (12,936), and Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi (13,984). Hence, the Round 3 has opened up opportunities for candidates, as several institutions have shown widened gap in opening and closing ranks (example, from 11,779 to 12,003 for Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, and 11,169 to 12,234 for Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur).

Institute Opening Rank Closing Rank Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 7047 7047 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi 7853 7853 Muslim Maternity and Children's Hospital, Hyderabad 9278 9278 Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat 10302 10302 Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai 11318 11318 Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 10656 11413 Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar 11537 11537 BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai 10729 11570 Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri 11666 11666 Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 11685 11685 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali 11940 11940 Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 11779 12003 K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 12202 12202 Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 11169 12234 Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi 12269 12269 Bangalore Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru 11181 12520 Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna 12564 12564 Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi 12584 12584 Associated Hospital, Government Medical College, Kathua 12873 12873 Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai 12924 12924 Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur 12625 12936 Fernandez Hospital, Hyderabad 12940 12940 Government Medical College, Purnea 13072 13072 Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi 12088 13188 Civil Hospital, Faridabad 13203 13203 K.C. General Hospital, Bengaluru 13218 13218 Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow 13235 13235 Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children Hospital, Puducherry 13407 13407 GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar 13949 13949 Jehangir Hospital, Pune 13972 13972 Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr 13910 13982 Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi 13984 13984 Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital 13997 13997 Artemis Health Institute, Gurugram 14084 14084 Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur 14132 14132 Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda 14146 14146 Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi 14162 14162 Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Indore 14198 14198 Imambara District Hospital, Hooghly 14298 14298 Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad 14339 14339

NBEMS OB/GYN: Rank Movement Despite competition from the rest of the sector, some well-known state hospitals—words like Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi—have remained unchanged, as their ranks have held steady at 7,047 every year. They remain coveted by students as they quickly get filled by students. On the other hand, every other thanks to the hospital's closing rank has significantly fallen in Round 3, so many more qualified candidates can avail of the opportunity.

The position of state-run and district-level institutions has changed considerably. For instance, Associated Hospital, GMC Doda moved up by about 5,180 ranks, whereas, Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow moved down by only 4,468 ranks.

Big private hospitals also began accepting candidates with lower ranks in round 3. For instance, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi moved down by 3,359 ranks, while Jehangir Hospital, Pune dropped by 3,413 ranks.

Institute R2 Closing Rank R3 Closing Rank R2→R3 Movement Trend Hindu Rao Hospital, Delhi 7,047 7,047 0 No change Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi 7,261 7,853 592 Relaxation Bhagat Phool Singh Govt. Medical College for Women, Sonepat 8,713 10,302 +1,589 Relaxation Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai 10,231 11,318 +1,087 Relaxation Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha 10,302 11,413 +1,111 Relaxation BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai 9,997 11,570 +1,573 Relaxation Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri 11,023 11,666 +643 Relaxation Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai 11,475 11,685 +210 Relaxation Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune 8,291 12,003 +3,712 Relaxation K.E.M. Hospital, Pune 9,928 12,202 +2,274 Relaxation Santokbha Durlabhji Memorial Hospital, Jaipur 10,705 12,234 +1,529 Relaxation Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Delhi 9,698 12,269 +2,571 Relaxation Kurji Holy Family Hospital, Patna 9,382 12,564 +3,182 Relaxation Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi 9,225 12,584 +3,359 Relaxation Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute, Mumbai 11,685 12,924 +1,239 Relaxation Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur 11,578 12,936 +1,358 Relaxation Maharaja Agarsen Hospital, Delhi 11,537 13,188 +1,651 Relaxation Veerangana Awanti Bai Women Hospital, Lucknow 8,775 13,235 +4,460 Relaxation GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Porbandar 11,778 13,949 +2,171 Relaxation Jehangir Hospital, Pune 10,559 13,972 +3,413 Relaxation Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr 10,848 13,982 +3,134 Relaxation Diamond Harbour Government Medical College and Hospital 11,334 13,997 +2,663 Relaxation Govt. Medical College (Maharani Hospital), Jagdalpur 11,570 14,132 +2,562 Relaxation Associated Hospital, Govt. Medical College, Doda 8,966 14,146 +5,180 Relaxation Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Varanasi 10,729 14,162 +3,433 Relaxation Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad 11,404 14,339 +2,935 Relaxation