QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List
The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 reveals top institutions and significant new entries across Asia. The list provided in the article below shares a dynamic colleges. India and its neighbors demonstrate varied performance, with many institutions securing middle-range positions.
QS Asia University Rank 2027: The QS Asia University Rankings 2027, released on November 3, 2026 offers the list of most dynamic colleges and institutions from across the world. In the global education scene, the ranking includes the prominent institutions and new players that are making their appearance on this stage. Global leaders like KAIST (Rank 15) and Westlake University (Rank 402) still remain in their respective places, but the new entry of universities, specialized colleges, and branches from Asian countries into 407 to 1501+ positions on the rankings gives hope for the considerable impact of new academic environment. The article analyses the global and local players of academic excellence throughout Asia shared to check out below.
Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia
How India and Regional Neighbors Performed in QS Asia Rank 2027?
India alongside its neighboring countries is present in multiple QS Asia University Rankings 2027 categories. From the competitive institutions to the massive 1500+ range of ranking. Within India, numerous institutions are placed in the middle range like the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (Rank 637) and SR University (Rank 701-710).
The institutions are ranked along with other technical and regional institutions within India. At the same time, other neighboring countries are represented well with their specialized institutions. For example, Pakistan is represented by its SZABIST (Rank 593) and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Rank 601) while Bangladesh has Gazipur Agricultural University (Rank 407) and some others from Central and South East Asia.
Top Performers: QS Asia University Rank 2027
The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 data indicates a significant disparity in the ranking of the universities in Asia, as some are renowned globally KAIST is ranked 15th based on the index; others are lesser-known institutions Westlake Univesity has rank 402.
The list reveals that a lot of educational establishments, especially in South Asia, Southeast Asia, China, and Central Asia, are positioned within the competitive middle-ranked range of 407th to 1,400th places. Such a situation indicates an increasing landscape of colleges and universities in the region along with the appearance of numerous specialized establishments (agricultural colleges, technical universities, and others).
|
Institution Name
|
2027 RANK
|
KAIST
|
15
|
Westlake University
|
402
|
Gazipur Agricultural University (Former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University)
|
407
|
SRM University - AP
|
407
|
Zhejiang Normal University
|
415
|
Ming Chi University of Technology
|
514
|
Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine
|
561
|
Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST)
|
593
|
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan
|
601
|
Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology (formerly Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur)
|
631
|
Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur
|
637
|
Ala-Too International University
|
647
|
SR University
|
701-710
|
Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after K.I.Skryabin
|
711-720
|
Sichuan Normal University
|
711-720
|
Jiangsu University of Science and Technology
|
721-730
|
University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir
|
731-740
|
Shandong Normal University
|
751-760
|
Shobhit University
|
761-770
|
Xi'an University of Technology
|
761-770
|
Assumption University of Thailand
|
791-800
|
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
|
791-800
|
Hakim Sabzevari University
|
791-800
|
Navoi State University of Mining and Technologies
|
791-800
|
Amity University, Haryana
|
801-850
|
Central University of Jammu
|
801-850
|
Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh
|
801-850
|
K.R. Mangalam University
|
801-850
|
National Economics University (NEU)
|
801-850
|
Bangladesh University of Professionals
|
851-900
|
Universitas Hamzanwadi
|
851-900
|
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)
|
901-950
|
Hubei University of Economics
|
901-950
|
Jiaxing University
|
901-950
|
Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs)
|
901-950
|
Mangalore University
|
901-950
|
Osh Technological University
|
901-950
|
Thai Nguyen University
|
901-950
|
Golestan University
|
951-1000
|
Karpagam Academy of Higher Education
|
951-1000
|
Rayat Bahra University
|
951-1000
|
Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU)
|
951-1000
|
University of Gour Banga
|
951-1000
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior
|
1001-1100
|
Central Asian University
|
1001-1100
|
Chung Shan Medical University (CSMU)
|
1001-1100
|
Hebei University of Science and Technology
|
1001-1100
|
Himachal Pradesh University
|
1001-1100
|
Hubei University of Medicine
|
1001-1100
|
Jiangxi Agricultural University
|
1001-1100
|
Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University/ Халел Досмұхамедов атындағы Атырау университеті/Атырауский университет имени Халела Досмухамедова
|
1001-1100
|
Korea National University of Transportation
|
1001-1100
|
Liaoning Shihua University
|
1001-1100
|
Makhambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University (M. Utemisov WKU)
|
1001-1100
|
Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology
|
1001-1100
|
Taizhou University
|
1001-1100
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Surabaya
|
1001-1100
|
Uzbekistan State World Languages University
|
1001-1100
|
Baoji University of Arts And Sciences
|
1101-1200
|
Dayananda Sagar University
|
1101-1200
|
Dong Nai Technology University
|
1101-1200
|
Guizhou Institute of Education
|
1101-1200
|
Hubei Normal Unversity
|
1101-1200
|
M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University
|
1101-1200
|
Namangan State University
|
1101-1200
|
Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service
|
1101-1200
|
Sardar Patel University, Mandi
|
1101-1200
|
Southern University College
|
1101-1200
|
Tashkent institute of textile and light industry
|
1101-1200
|
The Maldives National University
|
1101-1200
|
University of Birjand
|
1101-1200
|
Astana IT University
|
1201-1300
|
Guangxi Medical University
|
1201-1300
|
Huaiyin Normal University
|
1201-1300
|
Inner Mongolia Agricultural University
|
1201-1300
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad
|
1201-1300
|
Jiamusi University
|
1201-1300
|
Jiangsu Ocean University
|
1201-1300
|
Jilin Jianzhu University
|
1201-1300
|
Lac Hong University
|
1201-1300
|
Northeast Electric Power University
|
1201-1300
|
Pokhara University
|
1201-1300
|
Quanzhou Normal University
|
1201-1300
|
Samarkand State Architecture and Construction University
|
1201-1300
|
Shenyang University of Technology
|
1201-1300
|
Southwest Medical University
|
1201-1300
|
State University of Bangladesh
|
1201-1300
|
Termez State University
|
1201-1300
|
Universitas Djuanda
|
1201-1300
|
Dalian University of Foreign Languages
|
1301-1400
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University
|
1301-1400
|
Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur
|
1301-1400
|
Inner Mongolia Minzu University
|
1301-1400
|
Jiangxi University of Water Resources and Electric Power
|
1301-1400
|
Kazakh Technology and Business University named after K.Kulazhanov
|
1301-1400
|
Kimyo International University in Tashkent
|
1301-1400
|
Panyapiwat Institute of Management
|
1301-1400
|
Poornima University
|
1301-1400
|
Qiqihar University
|
1301-1400
|
Shanghai Polytechnic University
|
1301-1400
|
Sindh Agriculture University
|
1301-1400
|
Southwest Forestry University
|
1301-1400
|
UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR
|
1301-1400
|
University of Science and Technology Liaoning
|
1301-1400
|
University of Shizuoka
|
1301-1400
|
Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University under the Royal Patronage (VRU)
|
1301-1400
|
Villa College
|
1301-1400
|
Wakayama University
|
1301-1400
|
Alfraganus University
|
1401-1500
|
Chengdu Medical College
|
1401-1500
|
Chongqing Three Gorges University
|
1401-1500
|
Chongqing University of Education
|
1401-1500
|
Civil Aviation Flight University of China
|
1401-1500
|
EulJi University
|
1401-1500
|
Guiyang University
|
1401-1500
|
Henan University of Urban Construction
|
1401-1500
|
Inner Mongolia Normal University
|
1401-1500
|
Kunming University
|
1401-1500
|
Nam Can Tho University
|
1401-1500
|
Navoi State University
|
1401-1500
|
Shenyang Jianzhu University
|
1401-1500
|
Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV)
|
1401-1500
|
Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University
|
1401-1500
|
Universitas Islam Negeri Walisongo Semarang
|
1401-1500
|
Universitas Islam Riau
|
1401-1500
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Semarang (UNIMUS)
|
1401-1500
|
Universitas Negeri Gorontalo
|
1401-1500
|
University of Engineering and Management Kolkata
|
1401-1500
|
University of Finance - Marketing
|
1401-1500
|
University of Science and Technology Chittagong
|
1401-1500
|
University of South Asia, Lahore, Pakistan
|
1401-1500
|
University of Tashkent for Applied Sciences (UTAS)
|
1401-1500
|
Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics
|
1401-1500
|
Aichi Prefectural University
|
1501+
|
Asahi University
|
1501+
|
Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology
|
1501+
|
Bengbu University
|
1501+
|
Biliran Province State University
|
1501+
|
Bukhara State Pedagogical Institute
|
1501+
|
Bunda Mulia University
|
1501+
|
Career Point University Kota
|
1501+
|
Chengdu Sport University
|
1501+
|
Diamond Harbour Women's University
|
1501+
|
Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University
|
1501+
|
Hefei Normal University
|
1501+
|
Hunan University of Arts and Science
|
1501+
|
Institut Pendidikan Indonesia
|
1501+
|
International Educational Corporation
|
1501+
|
Jinling Institute of Technology
|
1501+
|
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow
|
1501+
|
Kwangju Women`s University
|
1501+
|
Kyungwoon University
|
1501+
|
Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography
|
1501+
|
Mindanao State University at Naawan
|
1501+
|
National University Bangladesh
|
1501+
|
Nihon Fukushi University
|
1501+
|
Northern Iloilo State University
|
1501+
|
Northwest Minzu University
|
1501+
|
Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology
|
1501+
|
Pangasinan State University
|
1501+
|
Samar State University
|
1501+
|
Selangor Islamic University
|
1501+
|
Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute
|
1501+
|
Shenyang Ligong University
|
1501+
|
Shijiazhuang Tiedao University
|
1501+
|
Showa Women’s University
|
1501+
|
Shymkent University
|
1501+
|
St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru
|
1501+
|
Symbiosis Skills and Professional University
|
1501+
|
Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences
|
1501+
|
Tamagawa University
|
1501+
|
Tarim University
|
1501+
|
Termez State University of Engineering and Agrotechnologies
|
1501+
|
Thang Long University
|
1501+
|
Tokyo Polytechnic University
|
1501+
|
UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya
|
1501+
|
Universitas Aisyiyah Yogyakarta
|
1501+
|
Universitas Islam Negeri Profesor Kiai Haji Saifuddin Zuhri Purwokerto
|
1501+
|
Universitas Islam Negeri Raden Mas Said Surakarta
|
1501+
|
Universitas Islam Negeri Sultan Syarif Kasim Riau
|
1501+
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Jakarta
|
1501+
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Kalimantan Timur
|
1501+
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Magelang (UNIMMA)
|
1501+
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Ponorogo
|
1501+
|
Universitas Muhammadiyah Sidoarjo
|
1501+
|
Universitas Pembangunan Nasional Veteran Yogyakarta
|
1501+
|
Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK (UPI YPTK)
|
1501+
|
Universitas Trunodjoyo Madura
|
1501+
|
Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM)
|
1501+
|
Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah
|
1501+
|
University of the Cordilleras
|
1501+
|
Vinh Long University of Technology and Engineering (VLUTE)
|
1501+
|
Vinoba Bhave University
|
1501+
|
West Bengal State University
|
1501+
|
Western Philippines University
|
1501+
Top Performers in Regional and Mainland China
When we observe China's position and ranking, we can check multiple names in the list. At the head lie powerful and high-performing academic centers, such as Westlake University (around rank 402), followed by specialized universities, such as Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
But behind them is a huge mass of regional, as well as technical colleges, which teach numerous subjects, from agriculture and engineering to education and language. This implies how enormous the higher education system in China is, as it has hundreds of institutions moving towards the global level.
Check| QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check First-Time Entrants and Top Universities List Here
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.