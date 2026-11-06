QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List

QS Asia University Rank 2027: The QS Asia University Rankings 2027, released on November 3, 2026 offers the list of most dynamic colleges and institutions from across the world. In the global education scene, the ranking includes the prominent institutions and new players that are making their appearance on this stage. Global leaders like KAIST (Rank 15) and Westlake University (Rank 402) still remain in their respective places, but the new entry of universities, specialized colleges, and branches from Asian countries into 407 to 1501+ positions on the rankings gives hope for the considerable impact of new academic environment. The article analyses the global and local players of academic excellence throughout Asia shared to check out below. Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia

How India and Regional Neighbors Performed in QS Asia Rank 2027? India alongside its neighboring countries is present in multiple QS Asia University Rankings 2027 categories. From the competitive institutions to the massive 1500+ range of ranking. Within India, numerous institutions are placed in the middle range like the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (Rank 637) and SR University (Rank 701-710). The institutions are ranked along with other technical and regional institutions within India. At the same time, other neighboring countries are represented well with their specialized institutions. For example, Pakistan is represented by its SZABIST (Rank 593) and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Rank 601) while Bangladesh has Gazipur Agricultural University (Rank 407) and some others from Central and South East Asia.

Top Performers: QS Asia University Rank 2027 The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 data indicates a significant disparity in the ranking of the universities in Asia, as some are renowned globally KAIST is ranked 15th based on the index; others are lesser-known institutions Westlake Univesity has rank 402. The list reveals that a lot of educational establishments, especially in South Asia, Southeast Asia, China, and Central Asia, are positioned within the competitive middle-ranked range of 407th to 1,400th places. Such a situation indicates an increasing landscape of colleges and universities in the region along with the appearance of numerous specialized establishments (agricultural colleges, technical universities, and others). Institution Name 2027 RANK KAIST 15 Westlake University 402 Gazipur Agricultural University (Former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University) 407 SRM University - AP 407 Zhejiang Normal University 415 Ming Chi University of Technology 514 Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine 561 Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) 593 The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan 601 Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology (formerly Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur) 631 Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur 637 Ala-Too International University 647 SR University 701-710 Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after K.I.Skryabin 711-720 Sichuan Normal University 711-720 Jiangsu University of Science and Technology 721-730 University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 731-740 Shandong Normal University 751-760 Shobhit University 761-770 Xi'an University of Technology 761-770 Assumption University of Thailand 791-800 Central University of Himachal Pradesh 791-800 Hakim Sabzevari University 791-800 Navoi State University of Mining and Technologies 791-800 Amity University, Haryana 801-850 Central University of Jammu 801-850 Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh 801-850 K.R. Mangalam University 801-850 National Economics University (NEU) 801-850 Bangladesh University of Professionals 851-900 Universitas Hamzanwadi 851-900 Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU) 901-950 Hubei University of Economics 901-950 Jiaxing University 901-950 Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs) 901-950 Mangalore University 901-950 Osh Technological University 901-950 Thai Nguyen University 901-950 Golestan University 951-1000 Karpagam Academy of Higher Education 951-1000 Rayat Bahra University 951-1000 Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) 951-1000 University of Gour Banga 951-1000 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior 1001-1100 Central Asian University 1001-1100 Chung Shan Medical University (CSMU) 1001-1100 Hebei University of Science and Technology 1001-1100 Himachal Pradesh University 1001-1100 Hubei University of Medicine 1001-1100 Jiangxi Agricultural University 1001-1100 Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University/ Халел Досмұхамедов атындағы Атырау университеті/Атырауский университет имени Халела Досмухамедова 1001-1100 Korea National University of Transportation 1001-1100 Liaoning Shihua University 1001-1100 Makhambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University (M. Utemisov WKU) 1001-1100 Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology 1001-1100 Taizhou University 1001-1100 Universitas Muhammadiyah Surabaya 1001-1100 Uzbekistan State World Languages University 1001-1100 Baoji University of Arts And Sciences 1101-1200 Dayananda Sagar University 1101-1200 Dong Nai Technology University 1101-1200 Guizhou Institute of Education 1101-1200 Hubei Normal Unversity 1101-1200 M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University 1101-1200 Namangan State University 1101-1200 Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service 1101-1200 Sardar Patel University, Mandi 1101-1200 Southern University College 1101-1200 Tashkent institute of textile and light industry 1101-1200 The Maldives National University 1101-1200 University of Birjand 1101-1200 Astana IT University 1201-1300 Guangxi Medical University 1201-1300 Huaiyin Normal University 1201-1300 Inner Mongolia Agricultural University 1201-1300 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad 1201-1300 Jiamusi University 1201-1300 Jiangsu Ocean University 1201-1300 Jilin Jianzhu University 1201-1300 Lac Hong University 1201-1300 Northeast Electric Power University 1201-1300 Pokhara University 1201-1300 Quanzhou Normal University 1201-1300 Samarkand State Architecture and Construction University 1201-1300 Shenyang University of Technology 1201-1300 Southwest Medical University 1201-1300 State University of Bangladesh 1201-1300 Termez State University 1201-1300 Universitas Djuanda 1201-1300 Dalian University of Foreign Languages 1301-1400 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University 1301-1400 Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur 1301-1400 Inner Mongolia Minzu University 1301-1400 Jiangxi University of Water Resources and Electric Power 1301-1400 Kazakh Technology and Business University named after K.Kulazhanov 1301-1400 Kimyo International University in Tashkent 1301-1400 Panyapiwat Institute of Management 1301-1400 Poornima University 1301-1400 Qiqihar University 1301-1400 Shanghai Polytechnic University 1301-1400 Sindh Agriculture University 1301-1400 Southwest Forestry University 1301-1400 UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR 1301-1400 University of Science and Technology Liaoning 1301-1400 University of Shizuoka 1301-1400 Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University under the Royal Patronage (VRU) 1301-1400 Villa College 1301-1400 Wakayama University 1301-1400 Alfraganus University 1401-1500 Chengdu Medical College 1401-1500 Chongqing Three Gorges University 1401-1500 Chongqing University of Education 1401-1500 Civil Aviation Flight University of China 1401-1500 EulJi University 1401-1500 Guiyang University 1401-1500 Henan University of Urban Construction 1401-1500 Inner Mongolia Normal University 1401-1500 Kunming University 1401-1500 Nam Can Tho University 1401-1500 Navoi State University 1401-1500 Shenyang Jianzhu University 1401-1500 Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) 1401-1500 Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University 1401-1500 Universitas Islam Negeri Walisongo Semarang 1401-1500 Universitas Islam Riau 1401-1500 Universitas Muhammadiyah Semarang (UNIMUS) 1401-1500 Universitas Negeri Gorontalo 1401-1500 University of Engineering and Management Kolkata 1401-1500 University of Finance - Marketing 1401-1500 University of Science and Technology Chittagong 1401-1500 University of South Asia, Lahore, Pakistan 1401-1500 University of Tashkent for Applied Sciences (UTAS) 1401-1500 Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics 1401-1500 Aichi Prefectural University 1501+ Asahi University 1501+ Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology 1501+ Bengbu University 1501+ Biliran Province State University 1501+ Bukhara State Pedagogical Institute 1501+ Bunda Mulia University 1501+ Career Point University Kota 1501+ Chengdu Sport University 1501+ Diamond Harbour Women's University 1501+ Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University 1501+ Hefei Normal University 1501+ Hunan University of Arts and Science 1501+ Institut Pendidikan Indonesia 1501+ International Educational Corporation 1501+ Jinling Institute of Technology 1501+ Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow 1501+ Kwangju Women`s University 1501+ Kyungwoon University 1501+ Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography 1501+ Mindanao State University at Naawan 1501+ National University Bangladesh 1501+ Nihon Fukushi University 1501+ Northern Iloilo State University 1501+ Northwest Minzu University 1501+ Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology 1501+ Pangasinan State University 1501+ Samar State University 1501+ Selangor Islamic University 1501+ Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute 1501+ Shenyang Ligong University 1501+ Shijiazhuang Tiedao University 1501+ Showa Women’s University 1501+ Shymkent University 1501+ St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru 1501+ Symbiosis Skills and Professional University 1501+ Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences 1501+ Tamagawa University 1501+ Tarim University 1501+ Termez State University of Engineering and Agrotechnologies 1501+ Thang Long University 1501+ Tokyo Polytechnic University 1501+ UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya 1501+ Universitas Aisyiyah Yogyakarta 1501+ Universitas Islam Negeri Profesor Kiai Haji Saifuddin Zuhri Purwokerto 1501+ Universitas Islam Negeri Raden Mas Said Surakarta 1501+ Universitas Islam Negeri Sultan Syarif Kasim Riau 1501+ Universitas Muhammadiyah Jakarta 1501+ Universitas Muhammadiyah Kalimantan Timur 1501+ Universitas Muhammadiyah Magelang (UNIMMA) 1501+ Universitas Muhammadiyah Ponorogo 1501+ Universitas Muhammadiyah Sidoarjo 1501+ Universitas Pembangunan Nasional Veteran Yogyakarta 1501+ Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK (UPI YPTK) 1501+ Universitas Trunodjoyo Madura 1501+ Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) 1501+ Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah 1501+ University of the Cordilleras 1501+ Vinh Long University of Technology and Engineering (VLUTE) 1501+ Vinoba Bhave University 1501+ West Bengal State University 1501+ Western Philippines University 1501+