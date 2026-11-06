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QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 16:34 IST

The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 reveals top institutions and significant new entries across Asia. The list provided in the article below shares a dynamic colleges. India and its neighbors demonstrate varied performance, with many institutions securing middle-range positions.

QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List
QS Asia University Rank 2027: First-Time Universities in Asia, and Top Performers List

QS Asia University Rank 2027: The QS Asia University Rankings 2027, released on November 3, 2026 offers the list of most dynamic colleges and institutions from across the world. In the global education scene, the ranking includes the prominent institutions and new players that are making their appearance on this stage. Global leaders like KAIST (Rank 15) and Westlake University (Rank 402) still remain in their respective places, but the new entry of universities, specialized colleges, and branches from Asian countries into 407 to 1501+ positions on the rankings gives hope for the considerable impact of new academic environment. The article analyses the global and local players of academic excellence throughout Asia shared to check out below. 

Check| QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia

How India and Regional Neighbors Performed in QS Asia Rank 2027? 

India alongside its neighboring countries is present in multiple QS Asia University Rankings 2027 categories. From the competitive institutions to the massive 1500+ range of ranking. Within India, numerous institutions are placed in the middle range like the Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (Rank 637) and SR University (Rank 701-710). 

The institutions are ranked along with other technical and regional institutions within India. At the same time, other neighboring countries are represented well with their specialized institutions. For example, Pakistan is represented by its SZABIST (Rank 593) and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (Rank 601) while Bangladesh has Gazipur Agricultural University (Rank 407) and some others from Central and South East Asia.

Top Performers: QS Asia University Rank 2027

The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 data indicates a significant disparity in the ranking of the universities in Asia, as some are renowned globally KAIST is ranked 15th based on the index; others are lesser-known institutions Westlake Univesity has rank 402. 

The list reveals that a lot of educational establishments, especially in South Asia, Southeast Asia, China, and Central Asia, are positioned within the competitive middle-ranked range of 407th to 1,400th places. Such a situation indicates an increasing landscape of colleges and universities in the region along with the appearance of numerous specialized establishments (agricultural colleges, technical universities, and others).

Institution Name

2027 RANK

KAIST

15

Westlake University

402

Gazipur Agricultural University (Former Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University)

407

SRM University - AP

407

Zhejiang Normal University

415

Ming Chi University of Technology

514

Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine

561

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST)

593

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan

601

Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology (formerly Infrastructure University Kuala Lumpur)

631

Malaviya National Institute Of Technology Jaipur

637

Ala-Too International University

647

SR University

701-710

Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after K.I.Skryabin

711-720

Sichuan Normal University

711-720

Jiangsu University of Science and Technology

721-730

University of Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir

731-740

Shandong Normal University

751-760

Shobhit University

761-770

Xi'an University of Technology

761-770

Assumption University of Thailand

791-800

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

791-800

Hakim Sabzevari University

791-800

Navoi State University of Mining and Technologies

791-800

Amity University, Haryana

801-850

Central University of Jammu

801-850

Centurion University of Technology and Management Andhra Pradesh

801-850

K.R. Mangalam University

801-850

National Economics University (NEU)

801-850

Bangladesh University of Professionals

851-900

Universitas Hamzanwadi

851-900

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research (DU)

901-950

Hubei University of Economics

901-950

Jiaxing University

901-950

Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (KUIPs)

901-950

Mangalore University

901-950

Osh Technological University

901-950

Thai Nguyen University

901-950

Golestan University

951-1000

Karpagam Academy of Higher Education

951-1000

Rayat Bahra University

951-1000

Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU)

951-1000

University of Gour Banga

951-1000

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute Of Information Technology and Management Gwalior

1001-1100

Central Asian University

1001-1100

Chung Shan Medical University (CSMU)

1001-1100

Hebei University of Science and Technology

1001-1100

Himachal Pradesh University

1001-1100

Hubei University of Medicine

1001-1100

Jiangxi Agricultural University

1001-1100

Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau University/ Халел Досмұхамедов атындағы Атырау университеті/Атырауский университет имени Халела Досмухамедова

1001-1100

Korea National University of Transportation

1001-1100

Liaoning Shihua University

1001-1100

Makhambet Utemisov West Kazakhstan University (M. Utemisov WKU)

1001-1100

Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology

1001-1100

Taizhou University

1001-1100

Universitas Muhammadiyah Surabaya

1001-1100

Uzbekistan State World Languages University

1001-1100

Baoji University of Arts And Sciences

1101-1200

Dayananda Sagar University

1101-1200

Dong Nai Technology University

1101-1200

Guizhou Institute of Education

1101-1200

Hubei Normal Unversity

1101-1200

M. Narikbayev KAZGUU University

1101-1200

Namangan State University

1101-1200

Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service

1101-1200

Sardar Patel University, Mandi

1101-1200

Southern University College

1101-1200

Tashkent institute of textile and light industry

1101-1200

The Maldives National University

1101-1200

University of Birjand

1101-1200

Astana IT University

1201-1300

Guangxi Medical University

1201-1300

Huaiyin Normal University

1201-1300

Inner Mongolia Agricultural University

1201-1300

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

1201-1300

Jiamusi University

1201-1300

Jiangsu Ocean University

1201-1300

Jilin Jianzhu University

1201-1300

Lac Hong University

1201-1300

Northeast Electric Power University

1201-1300

Pokhara University

1201-1300

Quanzhou Normal University

1201-1300

Samarkand State Architecture and Construction University

1201-1300

Shenyang University of Technology

1201-1300

Southwest Medical University

1201-1300

State University of Bangladesh

1201-1300

Termez State University

1201-1300

Universitas Djuanda

1201-1300

Dalian University of Foreign Languages

1301-1400

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University

1301-1400

Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur

1301-1400

Inner Mongolia Minzu University

1301-1400

Jiangxi University of Water Resources and Electric Power

1301-1400

Kazakh Technology and Business University named after K.Kulazhanov

1301-1400

Kimyo International University in Tashkent

1301-1400

Panyapiwat Institute of Management

1301-1400

Poornima University

1301-1400

Qiqihar University

1301-1400

Shanghai Polytechnic University

1301-1400

Sindh Agriculture University

1301-1400

Southwest Forestry University

1301-1400

UNIVERSITY OF ENGINEERING AND MANAGEMENT (UEM), JAIPUR

1301-1400

University of Science and Technology Liaoning

1301-1400

University of Shizuoka

1301-1400

Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University under the Royal Patronage (VRU)

1301-1400

Villa College

1301-1400

Wakayama University

1301-1400

Alfraganus University

1401-1500

Chengdu Medical College

1401-1500

Chongqing Three Gorges University

1401-1500

Chongqing University of Education

1401-1500

Civil Aviation Flight University of China

1401-1500

EulJi University

1401-1500

Guiyang University

1401-1500

Henan University of Urban Construction

1401-1500

Inner Mongolia Normal University

1401-1500

Kunming University

1401-1500

Nam Can Tho University

1401-1500

Navoi State University

1401-1500

Shenyang Jianzhu University

1401-1500

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV)

1401-1500

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University

1401-1500

Universitas Islam Negeri Walisongo Semarang

1401-1500

Universitas Islam Riau

1401-1500

Universitas Muhammadiyah Semarang (UNIMUS)

1401-1500

Universitas Negeri Gorontalo

1401-1500

University of Engineering and Management Kolkata

1401-1500

University of Finance - Marketing

1401-1500

University of Science and Technology Chittagong

1401-1500

University of South Asia, Lahore, Pakistan

1401-1500

University of Tashkent for Applied Sciences (UTAS)

1401-1500

Zhengzhou University of Aeronautics

1401-1500

Aichi Prefectural University

1501+

Asahi University

1501+

Bangladesh Army International University of Science and Technology

1501+

Bengbu University

1501+

Biliran Province State University

1501+

Bukhara State Pedagogical Institute

1501+

Bunda Mulia University

1501+

Career Point University Kota

1501+

Chengdu Sport University

1501+

Diamond Harbour Women's University

1501+

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University

1501+

Hefei Normal University

1501+

Hunan University of Arts and Science

1501+

Institut Pendidikan Indonesia

1501+

International Educational Corporation

1501+

Jinling Institute of Technology

1501+

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow

1501+

Kwangju Women`s University

1501+

Kyungwoon University

1501+

Mindanao State University Tawi-Tawi College of Technology and Oceanography

1501+

Mindanao State University at Naawan

1501+

National University Bangladesh

1501+

Nihon Fukushi University

1501+

Northern Iloilo State University

1501+

Northwest Minzu University

1501+

Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology

1501+

Pangasinan State University

1501+

Samar State University

1501+

Selangor Islamic University

1501+

Shahrisabz State Pedagogical Institute

1501+

Shenyang Ligong University

1501+

Shijiazhuang Tiedao University

1501+

Showa Women’s University

1501+

Shymkent University

1501+

St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru

1501+

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

1501+

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences

1501+

Tamagawa University

1501+

Tarim University

1501+

Termez State University of Engineering and Agrotechnologies

1501+

Thang Long University

1501+

Tokyo Polytechnic University

1501+

UIN Sunan Ampel Surabaya

1501+

Universitas Aisyiyah Yogyakarta

1501+

Universitas Islam Negeri Profesor Kiai Haji Saifuddin Zuhri Purwokerto

1501+

Universitas Islam Negeri Raden Mas Said Surakarta

1501+

Universitas Islam Negeri Sultan Syarif Kasim Riau

1501+

Universitas Muhammadiyah Jakarta

1501+

Universitas Muhammadiyah Kalimantan Timur

1501+

Universitas Muhammadiyah Magelang (UNIMMA)

1501+

Universitas Muhammadiyah Ponorogo

1501+

Universitas Muhammadiyah Sidoarjo

1501+

Universitas Pembangunan Nasional Veteran Yogyakarta

1501+

Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK (UPI YPTK)

1501+

Universitas Trunodjoyo Madura

1501+

Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM)

1501+

Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah

1501+

University of the Cordilleras

1501+

Vinh Long University of Technology and Engineering (VLUTE)

1501+

Vinoba Bhave University

1501+

West Bengal State University

1501+

Western Philippines University

1501+

Top Performers in Regional and Mainland China

When we observe China's position and ranking, we can check multiple names in the list. At the head lie powerful and high-performing academic centers, such as Westlake University (around rank 402), followed by specialized universities, such as Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine. 

But behind them is a huge mass of regional, as well as technical colleges, which teach numerous subjects, from agriculture and engineering to education and language. This implies how enormous the higher education system in China is, as it has hundreds of institutions moving towards the global level.

Check| QS Asia University Rankings 2027: Check First-Time Entrants and Top Universities List Here

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 6, 2026, 16:34 IST
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