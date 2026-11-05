QS World University Rankings Asia 2027: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2027 is a comprehensive ranking for higher education institutions, covering 1,722 universities in 26 regional education systems. It reveals increasing research productivity amid changing power dynamics between leading institutions in Asia. East Asia remains the regional leader in university rankings, with the Hong Kong SAR having five institutions among the top ten. While the University of Hong Kong kept the first rank, mainland China increased its presence among the leading universities as Peking University ranked second, and Tsinghua University was third in the ranking. Singaporean flagships, NUS and NTU, dropped to sixth and eighth ranks, respectively, whereas Yonsei University from South Korea ranked eleventh. The University of Tokyo from Japan ranked 27th.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia QS Asia University Rankings 2027 ranks a record number of 1,722 universities in 26 educational systems. University of Hong Kong was ranked first, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University. There were 325 ranked universities from India, with IIT Delhi ranked at 66th position. Institution Name COUNTRY / TERRITORY 2027 RANK 2026 RANK The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR, China 1 1 Peking University China (Mainland) 2 2 Tsinghua University China (Mainland) 3 9 City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) Hong Kong SAR, China 4 7 The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Hong Kong SAR, China 5 7 Fudan University China (Mainland) 6 5 National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore 6 3 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) Singapore 8 3 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong SAR, China 9 10 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong SAR, China 9 6 Yonsei University Republic of Korea 11 11 Korea University Republic of Korea 12 12 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China (Mainland) 13 13 Zhejiang University China (Mainland) 14 14 KAIST Republic of Korea 15 Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) Republic of Korea 15 16 Seoul National University Republic of Korea 16 17 Nanjing University China (Mainland) 17 19 Universiti Malaya (UM) Malaysia 17 15 Hanyang University Republic of Korea 19 20 Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Malaysia 20 24 University of Science and Technology of China China (Mainland) 20 21 Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH) Republic of Korea 22 18 National Taiwan University (NTU) Taiwan 23 23 Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Malaysia 24 22 Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Malaysia 25 25 Tongji University China (Mainland) 26 32 The University of Tokyo Japan 27 26 Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Malaysia 27 34 Wuhan University China (Mainland) 29 31 Tohoku University Japan 30 29 Kyoto University Japan 31 28 Taylor's University Malaysia 32 27 National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) Taiwan 33 43 Harbin Institute of Technology China (Mainland) 34 49 National Tsing Hua University - NTHU Taiwan 35 37 National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU Taiwan) Taiwan 36 41 UCSI University Malaysia 36 30 Kyung Hee University Republic of Korea 38 39 Kyushu University Japan 39 35 Nagoya University Japan 40 36 Institute of Science Tokyo Japan 41 33 The University of Osaka Japan 42 40 Tianjin University China (Mainland) 43 51 Beijing Normal University China (Mainland) 44 48 Hokkaido University Japan 45 42 Farabi University Kazakhstan 46 38 Sunway University Malaysia 47 55 Sun Yat-sen University China (Mainland) 48 49 Beijing Institute of Technology China (Mainland) 49 45 Hong Kong Baptist University Hong Kong SAR, China 50 53 Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) Malaysia 51 44 Chulalongkorn University Thailand 52 52 Gadjah Mada University Indonesia 53 55 National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) Taiwan 54 46 Universitas Airlangga Indonesia 55 54 Universitas Indonesia Indonesia 56 47 Xiamen University China (Mainland) 57 72 Mahidol University Thailand 58 55 University of Tsukuba Japan 58 63 Waseda University Japan 60 59 Keio University Japan 61 58 L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) Kazakhstan 62 61 Chung-Ang University (CAU) Republic of Korea 63 65 Ewha Womans University Republic of Korea 64 69 Sogang University Republic of Korea 65 83 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) India 66 59 Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) Indonesia 67 62 Xi’an Jiaotong University China (Mainland) 67 75 Huazhong University of Science and Technology China (Mainland) 69 74 Beihang University (former BUAA) China (Mainland) 70 100 Nankai University China (Mainland) 71 85 Sichuan University China (Mainland) 72 81 Shandong University China (Mainland) 73 112 National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) Taiwan 74 80 University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) China (Mainland) 74 90 National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU) Taiwan 76 72 National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad Pakistan 76 68 Pusan National University Republic of Korea 76 76 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore India 79 64 Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) Republic of Korea 79 83 Shanghai University China (Mainland) 81 87 Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Malaysia 82 65 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) India 83 71 Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) Brunei Darussalam 83 67 Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) India 85 70 INTI International University Malaysia 86 122 East China Normal University China (Mainland) 87 100 Singapore University of Technology and Design Singapore 88 169 Satbayev University Kazakhstan 89 79 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) India 90 77 Singapore Management University Singapore 90 122 Southeast University China (Mainland) 90 120 Renmin (People's) University of China China (Mainland) 93 92 Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) China (Mainland) 93 98 South China University of Technology China (Mainland) 95 119 University of Macau Macao SAR, China 96 102 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) India 97 77 Kyungpook National University Republic of Korea 97 94 Kobe University Japan 99 86

Which Asian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027? The University of Hong Kong was the institution which got the top place in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 and has held that position in the region for the second year in a row. The University of Hong Kong outperformed the Peking University (2) and the Tsinghua University (3), which are both from mainland China. The University of Hong Kong- Rank 1

Peking University- Rank 2

Tsinghua University- Rank 3

City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)- Rank 4

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)- Rank 5 All five institutions the institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings. QS Rankings 2027: Key Takeaways & Methodology Trends Larger Scale: The addition of 195 new participants taking the total tally up to 1,722 institutions from 26 countries has made it much harder for institutions to rank within the top 100.

Research v/s Reputation: The mainland China and Hong Kong excel in terms of academic/employer reputation and international citations. On the other hand, India is good in metrics such as Paper per Faculty and Staff with PhD, but international student/faculty ratio prevents the leading IITs from ranking among the top 50 institutions in the region.