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QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 18:14 IST

QS World University Rankings Asia 2027: The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 evaluated 1,722 institutions across 26 education systems. The University of Hong Kong secured the top spot, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University. India fielded 325 ranked universities, led nationally by IIT Delhi at 66th place, followed by IISc Bangalore (79th) and IIT Bombay (83rd).

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia

QS World University Rankings Asia 2027: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2027 is a comprehensive ranking for higher education institutions, covering 1,722 universities in 26 regional education systems. It reveals increasing research productivity amid changing power dynamics between leading institutions in Asia.

East Asia remains the regional leader in university rankings, with the Hong Kong SAR having five institutions among the top ten. While the University of Hong Kong kept the first rank, mainland China increased its presence among the leading universities as Peking University ranked second, and Tsinghua University was third in the ranking. Singaporean flagships, NUS and NTU, dropped to sixth and eighth ranks, respectively, whereas Yonsei University from South Korea ranked eleventh. The University of Tokyo from Japan ranked 27th.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia

QS Asia University Rankings 2027 ranks a record number of 1,722 universities in 26 educational systems. University of Hong Kong was ranked first, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University. There were 325 ranked universities from India, with IIT Delhi ranked at 66th position.

Institution Name

COUNTRY / TERRITORY

2027 RANK

2026 RANK

The University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong SAR, China

1

1

Peking University

China (Mainland)

2

2

Tsinghua University

China (Mainland)

3

9

City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)

Hong Kong SAR, China

4

7

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Hong Kong SAR, China

5

7

Fudan University

China (Mainland)

6

5

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Singapore

6

3

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

Singapore

8

3

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Hong Kong SAR, China

9

10

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Hong Kong SAR, China

9

6

Yonsei University

Republic of Korea

11

11

Korea University

Republic of Korea

12

12

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

China (Mainland)

13

13

Zhejiang University

China (Mainland)

14

14

KAIST

Republic of Korea

15

  

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)

Republic of Korea

15

16

Seoul National University

Republic of Korea

16

17

Nanjing University

China (Mainland)

17

19

Universiti Malaya (UM)

Malaysia

17

15

Hanyang University

Republic of Korea

19

20

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Malaysia

20

24

University of Science and Technology of China

China (Mainland)

20

21

Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH)

Republic of Korea

22

18

National Taiwan University (NTU)

Taiwan

23

23

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)

Malaysia

24

22

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

Malaysia

25

25

Tongji University

China (Mainland)

26

32

The University of Tokyo

Japan

27

26

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)

Malaysia

27

34

Wuhan University

China (Mainland)

29

31

Tohoku University

Japan

30

29

Kyoto University

Japan

31

28

Taylor's University

Malaysia

32

27

National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)

Taiwan

33

43

Harbin Institute of Technology

China (Mainland)

34

49

National Tsing Hua University - NTHU

Taiwan

35

37

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU Taiwan)

Taiwan

36

41

UCSI University

Malaysia

36

30

Kyung Hee University

Republic of Korea

38

39

Kyushu University

Japan

39

35

Nagoya University

Japan

40

36

Institute of Science Tokyo

Japan

41

33

The University of Osaka

Japan

42

40

Tianjin University

China (Mainland)

43

51

Beijing Normal University

China (Mainland)

44

48

Hokkaido University

Japan

45

42

Farabi University

Kazakhstan

46

38

Sunway University

Malaysia

47

55

Sun Yat-sen University

China (Mainland)

48

49

Beijing Institute of Technology

China (Mainland)

49

45

Hong Kong Baptist University

Hong Kong SAR, China

50

53

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)

Malaysia

51

44

Chulalongkorn University

Thailand

52

52

Gadjah Mada University

Indonesia

53

55

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech)

Taiwan

54

46

Universitas Airlangga

Indonesia

55

54

Universitas Indonesia

Indonesia

56

47

Xiamen University

China (Mainland)

57

72

Mahidol University

Thailand

58

55

University of Tsukuba

Japan

58

63

Waseda University

Japan

60

59

Keio University

Japan

61

58

L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU)

Kazakhstan

62

61

Chung-Ang University (CAU)

Republic of Korea

63

65

Ewha Womans University

Republic of Korea

64

69

Sogang University

Republic of Korea

65

83

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

India

66

59

Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB)

Indonesia

67

62

Xi’an Jiaotong University

China (Mainland)

67

75

Huazhong University of Science and Technology

China (Mainland)

69

74

Beihang University (former BUAA)

China (Mainland)

70

100

Nankai University

China (Mainland)

71

85

Sichuan University

China (Mainland)

72

81

Shandong University

China (Mainland)

73

112

National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU)

Taiwan

74

80

University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS)

China (Mainland)

74

90

National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU)

Taiwan

76

72

National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad

Pakistan

76

68

Pusan National University

Republic of Korea

76

76

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

India

79

64

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)

Republic of Korea

79

83

Shanghai University

China (Mainland)

81

87

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM)

Malaysia

82

65

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

India

83

71

Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD)

Brunei Darussalam

83

67

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

India

85

70

INTI International University

Malaysia

86

122

East China Normal University

China (Mainland)

87

100

Singapore University of Technology and Design

Singapore

88

169

Satbayev University

Kazakhstan

89

79

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

India

90

77

Singapore Management University

Singapore

90

122

Southeast University

China (Mainland)

90

120

Renmin (People's) University of China

China (Mainland)

93

92

Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)

China (Mainland)

93

98

South China University of Technology

China (Mainland)

95

119

University of Macau

Macao SAR, China

96

102

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

India

97

77

Kyungpook National University

Republic of Korea

97

94

Kobe University

Japan

99

86

Which Asian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027?

The University of Hong Kong was the institution which got the top place in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 and has held that position in the region for the second year in a row. The University of Hong Kong outperformed the Peking University (2) and the Tsinghua University (3), which are both from mainland China.

  • The University of Hong Kong- Rank 1

  • Peking University- Rank 2

  • Tsinghua University- Rank 3

  • City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)- Rank 4

  • The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)- Rank 5

All five institutions the institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings.

QS Rankings 2027: Key Takeaways & Methodology Trends

  • Larger Scale: The addition of 195 new participants taking the total tally up to 1,722 institutions from 26 countries has made it much harder for institutions to rank within the top 100.

  • Research v/s Reputation: The mainland China and Hong Kong excel in terms of academic/employer reputation and international citations. On the other hand, India is good in metrics such as Paper per Faculty and Staff with PhD, but international student/faculty ratio prevents the leading IITs from ranking among the top 50 institutions in the region.

What are the QS World University Rankings 2027?

The QS World University Rankings are university rankings that are prepared globally by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education analysis organization. The rankings are a comparative analysis of universities across countries and help students to know their ranking within the global educational system. 

These parameters help in evaluating the universities in various aspects, namely teaching, research, international experience, and career opportunities. Students planning to pursue education either in India or overseas can consider these rankings while comparing the universities. However, one must ensure to look at the details regarding the course, admissions, costs, and placements before taking the final call.

Also Read: QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 18:14 IST
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