QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia
QS World University Rankings Asia 2027: The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 evaluated 1,722 institutions across 26 education systems. The University of Hong Kong secured the top spot, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University. India fielded 325 ranked universities, led nationally by IIT Delhi at 66th place, followed by IISc Bangalore (79th) and IIT Bombay (83rd).
QS World University Rankings Asia 2027: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2027 is a comprehensive ranking for higher education institutions, covering 1,722 universities in 26 regional education systems. It reveals increasing research productivity amid changing power dynamics between leading institutions in Asia.
East Asia remains the regional leader in university rankings, with the Hong Kong SAR having five institutions among the top ten. While the University of Hong Kong kept the first rank, mainland China increased its presence among the leading universities as Peking University ranked second, and Tsinghua University was third in the ranking. Singaporean flagships, NUS and NTU, dropped to sixth and eighth ranks, respectively, whereas Yonsei University from South Korea ranked eleventh. The University of Tokyo from Japan ranked 27th.
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in Asia
QS Asia University Rankings 2027 ranks a record number of 1,722 universities in 26 educational systems. University of Hong Kong was ranked first, followed by Peking University and Tsinghua University. There were 325 ranked universities from India, with IIT Delhi ranked at 66th position.
|
Institution Name
|
COUNTRY / TERRITORY
|
2027 RANK
|
2026 RANK
|
The University of Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
1
|
1
|
Peking University
|
China (Mainland)
|
2
|
2
|
Tsinghua University
|
China (Mainland)
|
3
|
9
|
City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
4
|
7
|
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
5
|
7
|
Fudan University
|
China (Mainland)
|
6
|
5
|
National University of Singapore (NUS)
|
Singapore
|
6
|
3
|
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)
|
Singapore
|
8
|
3
|
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
9
|
10
|
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
9
|
6
|
Yonsei University
|
Republic of Korea
|
11
|
11
|
Korea University
|
Republic of Korea
|
12
|
12
|
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|
China (Mainland)
|
13
|
13
|
Zhejiang University
|
China (Mainland)
|
14
|
14
|
KAIST
|
Republic of Korea
|
15
|
Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)
|
Republic of Korea
|
15
|
16
|
Seoul National University
|
Republic of Korea
|
16
|
17
|
Nanjing University
|
China (Mainland)
|
17
|
19
|
Universiti Malaya (UM)
|
Malaysia
|
17
|
15
|
Hanyang University
|
Republic of Korea
|
19
|
20
|
Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)
|
Malaysia
|
20
|
24
|
University of Science and Technology of China
|
China (Mainland)
|
20
|
21
|
Pohang University of Science And Technology (POSTECH)
|
Republic of Korea
|
22
|
18
|
National Taiwan University (NTU)
|
Taiwan
|
23
|
23
|
Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM)
|
Malaysia
|
24
|
22
|
Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)
|
Malaysia
|
25
|
25
|
Tongji University
|
China (Mainland)
|
26
|
32
|
The University of Tokyo
|
Japan
|
27
|
26
|
Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM)
|
Malaysia
|
27
|
34
|
Wuhan University
|
China (Mainland)
|
29
|
31
|
Tohoku University
|
Japan
|
30
|
29
|
Kyoto University
|
Japan
|
31
|
28
|
Taylor's University
|
Malaysia
|
32
|
27
|
National Cheng Kung University (NCKU)
|
Taiwan
|
33
|
43
|
Harbin Institute of Technology
|
China (Mainland)
|
34
|
49
|
National Tsing Hua University - NTHU
|
Taiwan
|
35
|
37
|
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU Taiwan)
|
Taiwan
|
36
|
41
|
UCSI University
|
Malaysia
|
36
|
30
|
Kyung Hee University
|
Republic of Korea
|
38
|
39
|
Kyushu University
|
Japan
|
39
|
35
|
Nagoya University
|
Japan
|
40
|
36
|
Institute of Science Tokyo
|
Japan
|
41
|
33
|
The University of Osaka
|
Japan
|
42
|
40
|
Tianjin University
|
China (Mainland)
|
43
|
51
|
Beijing Normal University
|
China (Mainland)
|
44
|
48
|
Hokkaido University
|
Japan
|
45
|
42
|
Farabi University
|
Kazakhstan
|
46
|
38
|
Sunway University
|
Malaysia
|
47
|
55
|
Sun Yat-sen University
|
China (Mainland)
|
48
|
49
|
Beijing Institute of Technology
|
China (Mainland)
|
49
|
45
|
Hong Kong Baptist University
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
|
50
|
53
|
Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP)
|
Malaysia
|
51
|
44
|
Chulalongkorn University
|
Thailand
|
52
|
52
|
Gadjah Mada University
|
Indonesia
|
53
|
55
|
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech)
|
Taiwan
|
54
|
46
|
Universitas Airlangga
|
Indonesia
|
55
|
54
|
Universitas Indonesia
|
Indonesia
|
56
|
47
|
Xiamen University
|
China (Mainland)
|
57
|
72
|
Mahidol University
|
Thailand
|
58
|
55
|
University of Tsukuba
|
Japan
|
58
|
63
|
Waseda University
|
Japan
|
60
|
59
|
Keio University
|
Japan
|
61
|
58
|
L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU)
|
Kazakhstan
|
62
|
61
|
Chung-Ang University (CAU)
|
Republic of Korea
|
63
|
65
|
Ewha Womans University
|
Republic of Korea
|
64
|
69
|
Sogang University
|
Republic of Korea
|
65
|
83
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
|
India
|
66
|
59
|
Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB)
|
Indonesia
|
67
|
62
|
Xi’an Jiaotong University
|
China (Mainland)
|
67
|
75
|
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
|
China (Mainland)
|
69
|
74
|
Beihang University (former BUAA)
|
China (Mainland)
|
70
|
100
|
Nankai University
|
China (Mainland)
|
71
|
85
|
Sichuan University
|
China (Mainland)
|
72
|
81
|
Shandong University
|
China (Mainland)
|
73
|
112
|
National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU)
|
Taiwan
|
74
|
80
|
University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS)
|
China (Mainland)
|
74
|
90
|
National Sun Yat-sen University (NSYSU)
|
Taiwan
|
76
|
72
|
National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) Islamabad
|
Pakistan
|
76
|
68
|
Pusan National University
|
Republic of Korea
|
76
|
76
|
India
|
79
|
64
|
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST)
|
Republic of Korea
|
79
|
83
|
Shanghai University
|
China (Mainland)
|
81
|
87
|
Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM)
|
Malaysia
|
82
|
65
|
India
|
83
|
71
|
Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD)
|
Brunei Darussalam
|
83
|
67
|
India
|
85
|
70
|
INTI International University
|
Malaysia
|
86
|
122
|
East China Normal University
|
China (Mainland)
|
87
|
100
|
Singapore University of Technology and Design
|
Singapore
|
88
|
169
|
Satbayev University
|
Kazakhstan
|
89
|
79
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
|
India
|
90
|
77
|
Singapore Management University
|
Singapore
|
90
|
122
|
Southeast University
|
China (Mainland)
|
90
|
120
|
Renmin (People's) University of China
|
China (Mainland)
|
93
|
92
|
Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech)
|
China (Mainland)
|
93
|
98
|
South China University of Technology
|
China (Mainland)
|
95
|
119
|
University of Macau
|
Macao SAR, China
|
96
|
102
|
India
|
97
|
77
|
Kyungpook National University
|
Republic of Korea
|
97
|
94
|
Kobe University
|
Japan
|
99
|
86
Which Asian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027?
The University of Hong Kong was the institution which got the top place in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027 and has held that position in the region for the second year in a row. The University of Hong Kong outperformed the Peking University (2) and the Tsinghua University (3), which are both from mainland China.
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The University of Hong Kong- Rank 1
-
Peking University- Rank 2
-
Tsinghua University- Rank 3
-
City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)- Rank 4
-
The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)- Rank 5
All five institutions the institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings.
QS Rankings 2027: Key Takeaways & Methodology Trends
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Larger Scale: The addition of 195 new participants taking the total tally up to 1,722 institutions from 26 countries has made it much harder for institutions to rank within the top 100.
-
Research v/s Reputation: The mainland China and Hong Kong excel in terms of academic/employer reputation and international citations. On the other hand, India is good in metrics such as Paper per Faculty and Staff with PhD, but international student/faculty ratio prevents the leading IITs from ranking among the top 50 institutions in the region.
What are the QS World University Rankings 2027?
The QS World University Rankings are university rankings that are prepared globally by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an education analysis organization. The rankings are a comparative analysis of universities across countries and help students to know their ranking within the global educational system.
These parameters help in evaluating the universities in various aspects, namely teaching, research, international experience, and career opportunities. Students planning to pursue education either in India or overseas can consider these rankings while comparing the universities. However, one must ensure to look at the details regarding the course, admissions, costs, and placements before taking the final call.
Also Read: QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.