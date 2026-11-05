SSC JHT Result 2025-26 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download First Round Tentative Allocation Merit List PDF Here
The SSC has released the JHT First Round Tentative Allocation 2025-26 for 532 candidates. Check this article for merit list PDF, category-wise selection details and upcoming identity verification schedule.
Key Points
- SSC released the First Round Tentative Allocation for CHTE 2025 on November 5, 2026.
- A total of 532 candidates were provisionally recommended for various translator posts.
- Identity verification for recommended candidates is scheduled for November 18, 2026.
SSC JHT Result 2025-26: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the merit list PDF available on the official website at ssc.gov.in. There are a total 532 candidates have been provisionally recommended for various translator posts across government departments. The allocation has been prepared on the basis of candidates performance in Paper I and Paper II along with their post preferences.
SSC JHT First Round Tentative Allocation 2025-26: Key Highlights
The SSC JHT Paper 1 exam was conducted on August 12, 2025 and its result was declared on November 4, 2025. A total of 3642 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Paper 2. The exam of which was conducted on December 12, 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Result
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First Round Tentative Allocation
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Result Date
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November 5, 2026
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Candidates Recommended
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532
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Selection Process
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Paper I, Paper II and FRTA
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC JHT FRTA Merit List PDF Download Link
The Commission has declared the First Round Tentative Allocation result in PDF format. Candidates can check their roll numbers and provisional allocation details in the result document. The allocation consists of various posts such as Junior Translator, Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Senior Translator and Sub Inspector (Hindi Translator) in CRPF. Check the direct link to download the SSC JHT Result 2025-26 below.
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SSC JHT 2025-26 Write UP
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SSC JHT 2025-26 Result List
How to Download SSC JHT FRTA Result 2025-26?
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their allocation statuS-
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Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the result section.
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Now click on the Select the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 result link.
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Click on the First Round Tentative Allocation PDF.
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Download the PDF and search for your roll number.
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Save for future references.
SSC JHT 2025-26: Category-Wise Vacancy and Selection Details
As per the official notice 532 candidates have been provisionally recommended for identification verification. The category wise distribution includes 228 UR, 82 SC, 38 ST, 137 OBC and 47 EWS candidates. The allocation also includes candidates selected under horizontal PwD categories.
SSC JHT 2025-26: What Happens Next?
The sliding process and identity verification of provisionally selected candidates will be conducted on November 18, 2026 at the concerned SSC Regional Offices. Candidates can download their identity verification slips from November 13, 2026 at 5 PM onwards by logging in to the official website.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.