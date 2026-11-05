SSC JHT Result 2025-26 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download First Round Tentative Allocation Merit List PDF Here

SSC JHT Result 2025-26: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination (CHTE) 2025 on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the merit list PDF available on the official website at ssc.gov.in. There are a total 532 candidates have been provisionally recommended for various translator posts across government departments. The allocation has been prepared on the basis of candidates performance in Paper I and Paper II along with their post preferences.

SSC JHT First Round Tentative Allocation 2025-26: Key Highlights

The SSC JHT Paper 1 exam was conducted on August 12, 2025 and its result was declared on November 4, 2025. A total of 3642 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Paper 2. The exam of which was conducted on December 12, 2026. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.