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UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 6, 2026, 10:38 IST

UPSC Mains Result 2026: UPSC has released the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Of 13,343 Mains-qualified candidates, shortlisted candidates will qualify the Personality Test. Candidates can now check this article to get the direct link to download UPSC CSE Mains Merit List PDF 2026. 

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

Key Points

  • UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 is expected in early to mid-November 2026.
  • The Mains exam was conducted from 21 to 30 August 2026, with 13,343 candidates.
  • Qualified candidates will proceed to a Personality Test; final result by March-April 2027.

UPSC Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026on November 5, 2026. Lakhs of aspirants dream of becoming an IAS, IPS or IFS officer can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. The Mains exam began in August 2026, and 13,343 candidates had qualified for it after the Prelims. Candidates can check it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download CSE Mains Result 2026 and other details.

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Highlights

The UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 will be released as a PDF list of roll numbers of qualified candidates. Here are the key details at a glance.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Prelims Exam Date

24 May 2026

Prelims Result Date

15 June 2026

Candidates Qualified for Mains

13,343

Mains Exam Dates

21 to 30 August 2026

Mains Result Date

Released

Mode of Result

Online (PDF with Roll Numbers)

Official Website

upsc.gov.in

Next Stage

Personality Test (Interview)

Final Result

Expected around March–April 2027

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Dowload Link

UPSC  CSE Mains Result 2026 is now available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination can now check their roll number and name in the merit list PDF. Check the official merit list PDF below:

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026: Previous Year Trend

Past trends give a good idea of when UPSC may release this year's Mains result. In recent years, the result has come roughly 70 to 75 days after the last paper.

Year

Mains Exam Dates

Result Date

Gap (approx.)

2025

22–31 August

11 November 2025

~72 days

2024

20–29 September

9 December 2024

~71 days

2023

15–24 September

8 December 2023

~75 days

2022

16–25 September

6 December 2022

~72 days

UPSC has declared the Mains written result roughly 70–75 days after the last paper in recent cycles. Last year, the Mains exam was also held in August, and the result came out on 11 November 2025. If the same pattern holds, this year's result can be expected in mid-November 2026. 

Steps to Download UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026

Candidates can download the result in a few simple steps once UPSC releases it.

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the "What's New" or "Written Results" section.

  • Click on the link for "Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 Written Result".

  • The result PDF will open on your screen.

  • Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number in the list.

  • If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the Personality Test.

  • Download and save the PDF, or take a printout for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 14:54 IST
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