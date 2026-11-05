UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF
UPSC Mains Result 2026: UPSC has released the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 on November 5, 2026. Of 13,343 Mains-qualified candidates, shortlisted candidates will qualify the Personality Test. Candidates can now check this article to get the direct link to download UPSC CSE Mains Merit List PDF 2026.
Key Points
- UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 is expected in early to mid-November 2026.
- The Mains exam was conducted from 21 to 30 August 2026, with 13,343 candidates.
- Qualified candidates will proceed to a Personality Test; final result by March-April 2027.
UPSC Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026on November 5, 2026. Lakhs of aspirants dream of becoming an IAS, IPS or IFS officer can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. The Mains exam began in August 2026, and 13,343 candidates had qualified for it after the Prelims. Candidates can check it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download CSE Mains Result 2026 and other details.
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Highlights
The UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 will be released as a PDF list of roll numbers of qualified candidates. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Prelims Exam Date
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24 May 2026
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Prelims Result Date
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15 June 2026
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Candidates Qualified for Mains
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13,343
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Mains Exam Dates
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21 to 30 August 2026
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Mains Result Date
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Released
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Mode of Result
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Online (PDF with Roll Numbers)
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Official Website
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Next Stage
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Personality Test (Interview)
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Final Result
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Expected around March–April 2027
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Dowload Link
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 is now available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination can now check their roll number and name in the merit list PDF. Check the official merit list PDF below:
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026: Previous Year Trend
Past trends give a good idea of when UPSC may release this year's Mains result. In recent years, the result has come roughly 70 to 75 days after the last paper.
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Year
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Mains Exam Dates
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Result Date
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Gap (approx.)
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2025
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22–31 August
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11 November 2025
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~72 days
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2024
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20–29 September
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9 December 2024
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~71 days
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2023
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15–24 September
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8 December 2023
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~75 days
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2022
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16–25 September
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6 December 2022
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~72 days
UPSC has declared the Mains written result roughly 70–75 days after the last paper in recent cycles. Last year, the Mains exam was also held in August, and the result came out on 11 November 2025. If the same pattern holds, this year's result can be expected in mid-November 2026.
Steps to Download UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026
Candidates can download the result in a few simple steps once UPSC releases it.
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Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the "What's New" or "Written Results" section.
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Click on the link for "Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 Written Result".
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number in the list.
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If your roll number appears, you have qualified for the Personality Test.
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Download and save the PDF, or take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com