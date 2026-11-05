UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Released at upsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF

Key Points UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 is expected in early to mid-November 2026.

The Mains exam was conducted from 21 to 30 August 2026, with 13,343 candidates.

Qualified candidates will proceed to a Personality Test; final result by March-April 2027.

UPSC Mains Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026on November 5, 2026. Lakhs of aspirants dream of becoming an IAS, IPS or IFS officer can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF. The Mains exam began in August 2026, and 13,343 candidates had qualified for it after the Prelims. Candidates can check it on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Check this article to get the direct link to download CSE Mains Result 2026 and other details. UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Highlights The UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 will be released as a PDF list of roll numbers of qualified candidates. Here are the key details at a glance. Particulars Details Exam Name Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims Exam Date 24 May 2026 Prelims Result Date 15 June 2026 Candidates Qualified for Mains 13,343 Mains Exam Dates 21 to 30 August 2026 Mains Result Date Released Mode of Result Online (PDF with Roll Numbers) Official Website upsc.gov.in Next Stage Personality Test (Interview) Final Result Expected around March–April 2027

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 Dowload Link UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 is now available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination can now check their roll number and name in the merit list PDF. Check the official merit list PDF below: UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026: Previous Year Trend Past trends give a good idea of when UPSC may release this year's Mains result. In recent years, the result has come roughly 70 to 75 days after the last paper. Year Mains Exam Dates Result Date Gap (approx.) 2025 22–31 August 11 November 2025 ~72 days 2024 20–29 September 9 December 2024 ~71 days 2023 15–24 September 8 December 2023 ~75 days 2022 16–25 September 6 December 2022 ~72 days UPSC has declared the Mains written result roughly 70–75 days after the last paper in recent cycles. Last year, the Mains exam was also held in August, and the result came out on 11 November 2025. If the same pattern holds, this year's result can be expected in mid-November 2026.