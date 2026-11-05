QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities In the World
QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released ranking the top universities around the world. Check the article below to know the top 20 north american universities around the world which have made a top spot in the world rankings.
Top 20 QS North American Universities 2027: The QS world rankings 2027 were released on the official website which ranked the top universities around the world. This year, many universities have seen a change in the rankings. While some have slipped, some universities have also moved up in the rankings list. Top US Universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), etc., have been ranked at the top in QS North American University Rankings 2027.
The QS World Rankings is a portfolio of best colleges and universities across the world which is compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds. It is a higher education analytics firm which provides an independent source of comparative data about the performance of universities for the study abroad students across the globe. Read the article below to know the top 20 North American Universities in the World along with their rankings and overall scores.
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities
Check the table below to know the top US universities in the world along with their QS rank and overall score:
|
Name of the University
|
QS World Rank 2027
|
Overall Score
|
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|
1
|
100
|
Stanford University
|
2
|
99.2
|
Harvard University
|
5
|
97.4
|
California Institute of Technology, Caltech
|
7
|
96.6
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
15
|
91.7
|
Cornell University
|
=16
|
91.5
|
Yale University
|
=16
|
91.5
|
Johns Hopkins University
|
=20
|
89.7
|
University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|
=20
|
89.7
|
University of Chicago
|
24
|
89.2
|
Princeton University
|
27
|
88.9
|
Columbia University
|
=43
|
84
|
Northwestern University
|
=45
|
83.8
|
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
|
49
|
82.7
|
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|
51
|
82.2
|
Carnegie Mellon University
|
55
|
81.4
|
New York University (NYU)
|
58
|
80.8
|
Brown University
|
66
|
77.4
|
Duke University
|
70
|
75.8
|
University of Texas at Austin
|
72
|
75.3
QS World Rankings 2027: Inclusion Criteria
Universities and colleges willing to participate in the QS world rankings have to meet a specific inclusion criteria to be considered for rankings. Following are the QS world university rankings inclusion criteria:
- Be in the top 20% of the world universities for Academic Reputation
- Have at least 100 papers published and indexed by Scopus in a period of five years
- Meet regional ranking qualifications if applicable (such as being ranked in regional lists like Asia, Europe, or Latin America).
QS World Rankings 2027: Core Indicators and Weightage
Quacquarelli Symonds uses a series of methodologies to decide the world rankings for the universities and colleges. These core indicators are:
|
Indicators
|
Weightage
|
Academic Reputation
|
30%
|
Employer Reputation
|
15%
|
Faculty to Student Ratio
|
10%
|
Citations Per Faculty
|
20%
|
International Faculty Ratio
|
5%
|
International Student Ratio
|
5%
|
International Research Network
|
5%
|
Employment Outcomes
|
5%
|
Sustainability
|
5%
The QS world rankings give an overview to the students looking for admissions on how the university is performing globally. The rankings offer reliable insights into the academic excellence and student body diversity of the university, These also show university’s international network and partnerships.
Also Read:
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
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