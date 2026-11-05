QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities In the World

Top 20 QS North American Universities 2027: The QS world rankings 2027 were released on the official website which ranked the top universities around the world. This year, many universities have seen a change in the rankings. While some have slipped, some universities have also moved up in the rankings list. Top US Universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), etc., have been ranked at the top in QS North American University Rankings 2027.

The QS World Rankings is a portfolio of best colleges and universities across the world which is compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds. It is a higher education analytics firm which provides an independent source of comparative data about the performance of universities for the study abroad students across the globe. Read the article below to know the top 20 North American Universities in the World along with their rankings and overall scores.