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QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities In the World

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 15:29 IST

QS World University Rankings 2027 have been released ranking the top universities around the world. Check the article below to know the top 20 north american universities around the world which have made a top spot in the world rankings.

Top US Universities in the World 2027
Top US Universities in the World 2027

Top 20 QS North American Universities 2027: The QS world rankings 2027 were released on the official website which ranked the top universities around the world. This year, many universities have seen a change in the rankings. While some have slipped, some universities have also moved up in the rankings list. Top US Universities such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology (Caltech), etc., have been ranked at the top in QS North American University Rankings 2027.

The QS World Rankings is a portfolio of best colleges and universities across the world which is compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds. It is a higher education analytics firm which provides an independent source of comparative data about the performance of universities for the study abroad students across the globe. Read the article below to know the top 20 North American Universities in the World along with their rankings and overall scores.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 20 North American Universities

Check the table below to know the top US universities in the world along with their QS rank and overall score:

Name of the University

QS World Rank 2027

Overall Score

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

1

100

Stanford University

2

99.2

Harvard University

5

97.4

California Institute of Technology, Caltech

7

96.6

University of Pennsylvania

15

91.7

Cornell University

=16

91.5

Yale University

=16

91.5

Johns Hopkins University

=20

89.7

University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

=20

89.7

University of Chicago

24

89.2

Princeton University

27

88.9

Columbia University

=43

84

Northwestern University

=45

83.8

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

49

82.7

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

51

82.2

Carnegie Mellon University

55

81.4

New York University (NYU)

58

80.8

Brown University

66

77.4

Duke University

70

75.8

University of Texas at Austin

72

75.3

QS World Rankings 2027: Inclusion Criteria

Universities and colleges willing to participate in the QS world rankings have to meet a specific inclusion criteria to be considered for rankings. Following are the QS world university rankings inclusion criteria:

  • Be in the top 20% of the world universities for Academic Reputation
  • Have at least 100 papers published and indexed by Scopus in a period of five years
  • Meet regional ranking qualifications if applicable (such as being ranked in regional lists like Asia, Europe, or Latin America).

QS World Rankings 2027: Core Indicators and Weightage

Quacquarelli Symonds uses a series of methodologies to decide the world rankings for the universities and colleges. These core indicators are:

Indicators

Weightage

Academic Reputation

30%

Employer Reputation

15%

Faculty to Student Ratio

10%

Citations Per Faculty

20%

International Faculty Ratio

5%

International Student Ratio

5%

International Research Network

5%

Employment Outcomes

5%

Sustainability

5%

The QS world rankings give an overview to the students looking for admissions on how the university is performing globally. The rankings offer reliable insights into the academic excellence and student body diversity of the university, These also show university’s international network and partnerships.

Also Read:

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 15:29 IST
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