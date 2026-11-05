150 Schools to Participate in Zonal-Level Science Exhibition on Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable and Viksit Bharat

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The Zonal-Level Science Exhibition and Prize Distribution Ceremony is scheduled to be held today, November 5, 2026. The event will be held at Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dhakka, Delhi. As per the details provided, over 150 schools across the National Capital will be participating in the exhibition. Students from classes 8 to 12 will be showcasing their innovative science models and projects based on real-world challenges, technology and sustainable development. The exhibition theme, “Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable and Viksit Bharat”, provides students with a platform to demonstrate their scientific understanding, creativity and problem-solving abilities. Projects at the exhibition will be based on six themes, which are further divided into two categories. Category 1 will include themes like Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Better Life, Health, Hygiene and Sanitation, and Science for Rural Transformation, while Category 2 will include the themes Green Energy and Environmental Conservation, Indigenous Agricultural Practices, and Disaster Management.

Sandy Khanda, Founder of Green Pencil Foundation, will preside as Guest Judge to evaluate the projects. Khanda is a TEDx Speaker and Karmaveer Chakra Awardee, a global civilian honour instituted by iCONGO in association with the United Nations. He has over eight years of experience in the development sector and works on climate action, environmental sustainability, education and youth engagement. He has evaluated over 500 Design Thinking Competitions and Enactus events across India, engaging with young innovators, student entrepreneurs, and emerging changemakers. His experience in evaluating innovative ideas and practical solutions will bring value to the exhibition. The second Guest Judge for the event is Chandan Das, Prime Minister's Research Fellow (PMRF) and PhD Research Scholar at the School of Environmental Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He is also a young professional at Urban Biodiversity Hub South Asia and IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management (IUCN CEM) Asia, with research focusing on urban ecology, biodiversity conservation, nature-based solutions, and disaster risk reduction. Das completed his B.Sc. (Honours) in Botany from Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and an M.Sc. in Environmental Sciences from Banaras Hindu University and was awarded the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship in 2022. He has also presented research at national and international platforms, including the XX International Botanical Congress in Madrid, Spain.