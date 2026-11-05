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QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India

By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 15:56 IST

Check the QS World University Rankings 2027 for Indian universities. Find the top-ranked institutions in India with their 2027 and 2026 global ranks.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India

The QS World University Rankings 2027 have listed several Indian universities among the world's leading higher education institutions. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Bombay. IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have also secured places among the top 100 universities globally. Apart from IITs, Chandigarh University, University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lovely Professional University and Vellore Institute of Technology are among the other Indian institutions featured in the rankings.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India

The following table presents the Indian universities featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027, along with their ranks in 2026. It will help students compare the latest positions of different institutions and understand how their rankings have changed over the year.

Institution Name

2027 Rank

2026 Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

66

59

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

79

64

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

83

71

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)

85

70

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

90

77

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)

97

77

Chandigarh University (Punjab)

104

109

University of Delhi

106

95

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

120

115

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

124

114

Jawaharlal Nehru University

128

130

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

154

187

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India

156

156

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

161

154

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)

165

163

Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

175

200

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

177

159

Amity University

181

187

Jamia Millia Islamia

183

197

UPES

183

163

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India

195

206

Anna University

204

204

Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)

219

237

Jadavpur University

222

214

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

230

226

Banaras Hindu University

234

224

Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Tamil Nadu, India

240

254

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

251

270

University of Calcutta

251

220

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

256

229

Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology

262

249

Chitkara University

263

325

Aligarh Muslim University

268

278

University of Hyderabad

270

246

Savitribai Phule Pune University

274

207

Marwadi University

303

353

Panjab University, Chandigarh

306

276

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR

309

336

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University)

314

262

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)

316

300

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University

322

294

JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research

325

373

University of Mumbai

334

245

Bharathiar University

337

283

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

340

307

Ashoka University

356

396

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad

373

424

Jain University

374

595

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

380

408

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

395

258

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), SOA

406

332

SRM University - AP

407

Not Available

Graphic Era Deemed to be University Dehradun

415

523

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

415

329

Galgotias University

422

454

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

422

412

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

425

393

Alagappa University

440

369

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

460

396

University of Kerala

460

346

Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

466

421

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK)

469

443

SASTRA Deemed University

472

419

Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi

476

463

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar

486

666

GLA University

491

781-790

Woxsen University

499

694

Jamia Hamdard

504

498

CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru

509

537

Cochin University of Science and Technology

517

509

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad

531

509

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS)

531

741-750

Pondicherry University

536

470

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (Deemed to be University)

549

593

Manipal University Jaipur

554

658

Vivekananda Global University

576

666

Delhi Technological University

584

700

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune

584

569

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

586

577

National Institute of Technology Silchar

590

552

Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology

593

509

Sharda University

598

658

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

601

564

Presidency University, Kolkata

614

522

Bharathidasan University

624

629

National Institute of Technology Calicut

624

580

National Institute of Technology Warangal

624

771-780

Annamalai University

629

571

Periyar University

629

537

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi

631

544

Madurai Kamaraj University

631

458

Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur

637

Not Available

Nitte University

641

586

Integral University

644

801-850

Osmania University

650

470

Pandit Deendayal Energy University

662

851-900

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)

664

741-750

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

678

623

Karunya Institute of Technology & Sciences

687

694

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

691

627

Which Indian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027?

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with a global rank of 66. It is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at rank 79.The other Indian institutions in the global top 100 are:

  • IIT Bombay – 83
  • IIT Madras – 85
  • IIT Kharagpur – 90
  • IIT Kanpur – 97

All six institutions are IITs or research-focused institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings.

Indian Universities That Improved Their QS Rankings in 2027

Several Indian universities have improved their positions compared to the QS World University Rankings 2026. Some institutions have made notable progress in the latest edition. A few examples include:

  • Lovely Professional University: Improved from rank 187 to 154.
  • Symbiosis International University: Improved from rank 200 to 175.
  • Chitkara University: Improved from rank 325 to 263.
  • Jain University: Improved from rank 595 to 374.
  • Graphic Era University: Improved from rank 523 to 415.
  • Delhi Technological University: Improved from rank 700 to 584.
  • Woxsen University: Improved from rank 694 to 499.
  • Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar: Improved from rank 666 to 486.

These changes show that several Indian institutions have made progress in their global positions. However, a university's ranking is only one factor students should consider while selecting a college. Course quality, faculty, placements, fees, campus facilities and admission requirements are also important.

What Are the QS World University Rankings?

The QS World University Rankings are global university rankings published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analysis organisation. These rankings compare universities from different countries and help students understand their position in the global education system.QS considers several factors while preparing its rankings, including:

  • Academic reputation
  • Employer reputation
  • Research impact and citations
  • Faculty-to-student ratio
  • International research network
  • International student and faculty presence
  • Employment outcomes
  • Sustainability

These factors help assess universities across different areas, including teaching, research, international exposure and employment opportunities.Students planning to study in India or abroad can use the QS World University Rankings as a reference while comparing institutions. However, they should also check the specific course, admission process, fees and placement records before making a final decision.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 13:37 IST
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