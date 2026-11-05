The QS World University Rankings 2027 have listed several Indian universities among the world's leading higher education institutions. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Bombay. IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have also secured places among the top 100 universities globally. Apart from IITs, Chandigarh University, University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lovely Professional University and Vellore Institute of Technology are among the other Indian institutions featured in the rankings. QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India The following table presents the Indian universities featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027, along with their ranks in 2026. It will help students compare the latest positions of different institutions and understand how their rankings have changed over the year.

Which Indian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027? Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with a global rank of 66. It is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at rank 79.The other Indian institutions in the global top 100 are: IIT Bombay – 83 IIT Madras – 85 IIT Kharagpur – 90 IIT Kanpur – 97 All six institutions are IITs or research-focused institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings. Indian Universities That Improved Their QS Rankings in 2027 Several Indian universities have improved their positions compared to the QS World University Rankings 2026. Some institutions have made notable progress in the latest edition. A few examples include:

Lovely Professional University: Improved from rank 187 to 154.

Symbiosis International University: Improved from rank 200 to 175.

Chitkara University: Improved from rank 325 to 263.

Jain University: Improved from rank 595 to 374.

Graphic Era University: Improved from rank 523 to 415.

Delhi Technological University: Improved from rank 700 to 584.

Woxsen University: Improved from rank 694 to 499.

Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar: Improved from rank 666 to 486. These changes show that several Indian institutions have made progress in their global positions. However, a university's ranking is only one factor students should consider while selecting a college. Course quality, faculty, placements, fees, campus facilities and admission requirements are also important. What Are the QS World University Rankings?