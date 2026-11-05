QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
Check the QS World University Rankings 2027 for Indian universities. Find the top-ranked institutions in India with their 2027 and 2026 global ranks.
The QS World University Rankings 2027 have listed several Indian universities among the world's leading higher education institutions. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions, followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Bombay. IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur have also secured places among the top 100 universities globally. Apart from IITs, Chandigarh University, University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Lovely Professional University and Vellore Institute of Technology are among the other Indian institutions featured in the rankings.
QS World University Rankings 2027: Top 100 Universities in India
The following table presents the Indian universities featured in the QS World University Rankings 2027, along with their ranks in 2026. It will help students compare the latest positions of different institutions and understand how their rankings have changed over the year.
|
Institution Name
|
2027 Rank
|
2026 Rank
|
66
|
59
|
79
|
64
|
83
|
71
|
85
|
70
|
90
|
77
|
97
|
77
|
104
|
109
|
106
|
95
|
120
|
115
|
124
|
114
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
128
|
130
|
154
|
187
|
156
|
156
|
161
|
154
|
O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)
|
165
|
163
|
175
|
200
|
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
|
177
|
159
|
181
|
187
|
183
|
197
|
183
|
163
|
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India
|
195
|
206
|
204
|
204
|
Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)
|
219
|
237
|
Jadavpur University
|
222
|
214
|
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
|
230
|
226
|
234
|
224
|
Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Tamil Nadu, India
|
240
|
254
|
251
|
270
|
251
|
220
|
256
|
229
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|
262
|
249
|
Chitkara University
|
263
|
325
|
268
|
278
|
University of Hyderabad
|
270
|
246
|
Savitribai Phule Pune University
|
274
|
207
|
Marwadi University
|
303
|
353
|
Panjab University, Chandigarh
|
306
|
276
|
Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR
|
309
|
336
|
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University)
|
314
|
262
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)
|
316
|
300
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University
|
322
|
294
|
JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research
|
325
|
373
|
University of Mumbai
|
334
|
245
|
Bharathiar University
|
337
|
283
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
340
|
307
|
Ashoka University
|
356
|
396
|
Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad
|
373
|
424
|
Jain University
|
374
|
595
|
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
|
380
|
408
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|
395
|
258
|
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (Deemed to be University), SOA
|
406
|
332
|
SRM University - AP
|
407
|
Not Available
|
Graphic Era Deemed to be University Dehradun
|
415
|
523
|
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
|
415
|
329
|
Galgotias University
|
422
|
454
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
422
|
412
|
National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
|
425
|
393
|
Alagappa University
|
440
|
369
|
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|
460
|
396
|
University of Kerala
|
460
|
346
|
Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
|
466
|
421
|
National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK)
|
469
|
443
|
SASTRA Deemed University
|
472
|
419
|
Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi
|
476
|
463
|
Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar
|
486
|
666
|
GLA University
|
491
|
781-790
|
Woxsen University
|
499
|
694
|
Jamia Hamdard
|
504
|
498
|
CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru
|
509
|
537
|
Cochin University of Science and Technology
|
517
|
509
|
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad
|
531
|
509
|
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS)
|
531
|
741-750
|
Pondicherry University
|
536
|
470
|
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (Deemed to be University)
|
549
|
593
|
Manipal University Jaipur
|
554
|
658
|
Vivekananda Global University
|
576
|
666
|
Delhi Technological University
|
584
|
700
|
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (DPU), Pimpri, Pune
|
584
|
569
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
586
|
577
|
National Institute of Technology Silchar
|
590
|
552
|
Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology
|
593
|
509
|
Sharda University
|
598
|
658
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
601
|
564
|
Presidency University, Kolkata
|
614
|
522
|
Bharathidasan University
|
624
|
629
|
National Institute of Technology Calicut
|
624
|
580
|
National Institute of Technology Warangal
|
624
|
771-780
|
Annamalai University
|
629
|
571
|
Periyar University
|
629
|
537
|
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi
|
631
|
544
|
Madurai Kamaraj University
|
631
|
458
|
Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur
|
637
|
Not Available
|
Nitte University
|
641
|
586
|
Integral University
|
644
|
801-850
|
Osmania University
|
650
|
470
|
Pandit Deendayal Energy University
|
662
|
851-900
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)
|
664
|
741-750
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
678
|
623
|
Karunya Institute of Technology & Sciences
|
687
|
694
|
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad
|
691
|
627
Which Indian University Secured the Highest Rank in QS Rankings 2027?
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has secured the highest position among Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings 2027, with a global rank of 66. It is followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore at rank 79.The other Indian institutions in the global top 100 are:
- IIT Bombay – 83
- IIT Madras – 85
- IIT Kharagpur – 90
- IIT Kanpur – 97
All six institutions are IITs or research-focused institutions, showing their strong presence in international university rankings.
Indian Universities That Improved Their QS Rankings in 2027
Several Indian universities have improved their positions compared to the QS World University Rankings 2026. Some institutions have made notable progress in the latest edition. A few examples include:
- Lovely Professional University: Improved from rank 187 to 154.
- Symbiosis International University: Improved from rank 200 to 175.
- Chitkara University: Improved from rank 325 to 263.
- Jain University: Improved from rank 595 to 374.
- Graphic Era University: Improved from rank 523 to 415.
- Delhi Technological University: Improved from rank 700 to 584.
- Woxsen University: Improved from rank 694 to 499.
- Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar: Improved from rank 666 to 486.
These changes show that several Indian institutions have made progress in their global positions. However, a university's ranking is only one factor students should consider while selecting a college. Course quality, faculty, placements, fees, campus facilities and admission requirements are also important.
What Are the QS World University Rankings?
The QS World University Rankings are global university rankings published by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a higher education analysis organisation. These rankings compare universities from different countries and help students understand their position in the global education system.QS considers several factors while preparing its rankings, including:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Research impact and citations
- Faculty-to-student ratio
- International research network
- International student and faculty presence
- Employment outcomes
- Sustainability
These factors help assess universities across different areas, including teaching, research, international exposure and employment opportunities.Students planning to study in India or abroad can use the QS World University Rankings as a reference while comparing institutions. However, they should also check the specific course, admission process, fees and placement records before making a final decision.
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