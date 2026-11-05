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Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hiked to Rs 18,000 per Month: Check Details

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 13:04 IST

On November 4, 2026, the Maharashtra cabinet raised the monthly internship stipend for final-year veterinary students from Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000. The state government will pay Rs 15,000 monthly, and ICAR and MAFSU will pay the remaining Rs 3,000.

Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hiked to Rs 18,000 per Month: Check Details
Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hiked to Rs 18,000 per Month: Check Details
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Key Points

  • Maharashtra approved Rs 18,000 monthly stipend for vet interns on Nov 4, 2026.
  • The stipend for final-year vet students increased by Rs 7,000 from Rs 11,000.
  • The Rs 18,000 stipend is jointly funded, with Maharashtra bearing Rs 15,000.

The Maharashtra government has increased the monthly internship stipend for final-year veterinary students. The state cabinet took this decision on November 4, 2026. Under the new rate, eligible students will now get Rs 18,000 per month. Earlier, they received Rs 11,000 per month, so the stipend has gone up by Rs 7,000. As per reports, the revised amount will be funded jointly by three institutions, and the Maharashtra government will bear Rs 15,000 of it. The decision will give financial support to veterinary interns during their internship period. Here are the key details of the Maharashtra veterinary internship stipend hike.

Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hike: Key Highlights

The Maharashtra state cabinet approved the revised stipend in its meeting on November 4, 2026. The table below gives the main details of the decision.

Particulars

Details

Decision taken by

Maharashtra State Cabinet

Date of decision

November 4, 2026

Who will benefit

Final-year veterinary students of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU)

Old monthly stipend

₹11,000

New monthly stipend

₹18,000

Total increase

₹7,000 per month

₹15,000 paid by

Maharashtra Government

₹3,000 paid by

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and MAFSU

Who Will Get the Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend?

The revised stipend is for veterinary students who are doing their compulsory internship. Here are the main points on who will get the benefit.

  • Students studying veterinary courses under Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU).

  • Students who are in the final year of their degree course.

  • Students who are doing the one-year internship, which is compulsory as per Veterinary Council of India rules.

  • Students who work as intern veterinarians in veterinary clinics run by the state Animal Husbandry Department.

The stipend is meant to help interns with their accommodation, food, and travel costs during the internship. It will also encourage students to serve in rural veterinary clinics, which will help farmers and livestock owners get more staff for animal treatment.

How Is the Rs 18,000 Veterinary Internship Stipend Divided?

The monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 is paid from three sources. The table below shows who pays how much during the one-year internship.

Internship Period

Maharashtra Government

ICAR

MAFSU

Total Monthly Stipend

First 6 months

₹15,000

₹3,000

₹18,000

Last 6 months

₹15,000

₹3,000

₹18,000

Why Was the Veterinary Internship Stipend Increased?

The state government increased the stipend after looking at the rising cost of living for interns. Here is what the decision is based on.

  • Interns were earlier given Rs 11,000 per month to cover accommodation, food, and travel costs.  

  • The government decided to raise the amount to Rs 18,000 per month, keeping the rising expenses in mind.

  • During the one-year internship, students work full-time as intern veterinarians in state veterinary clinics.

  • The decision is also expected to encourage students to serve in rural veterinary clinics, so that farmers and livestock owners get more staff for animal treatment.  

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Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 10:40 IST
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