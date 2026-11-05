Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hiked to Rs 18,000 per Month: Check Details

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Key Points Maharashtra approved Rs 18,000 monthly stipend for vet interns on Nov 4, 2026.

The stipend for final-year vet students increased by Rs 7,000 from Rs 11,000.

The Rs 18,000 stipend is jointly funded, with Maharashtra bearing Rs 15,000.

The Maharashtra government has increased the monthly internship stipend for final-year veterinary students. The state cabinet took this decision on November 4, 2026. Under the new rate, eligible students will now get Rs 18,000 per month. Earlier, they received Rs 11,000 per month, so the stipend has gone up by Rs 7,000. As per reports, the revised amount will be funded jointly by three institutions, and the Maharashtra government will bear Rs 15,000 of it. The decision will give financial support to veterinary interns during their internship period. Here are the key details of the Maharashtra veterinary internship stipend hike. पशुवैद्यकीय अभ्यासक्रमाच्या अंतिम वर्षातील विद्यार्थ्यांचा #इंटर्नशिप #निर्वाहभत्ता दरमहा ११ हजार रुपयांवरून १८ हजार रुपये करण्याचा निर्णय राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाने घेतला आहे. या निर्णयामुळे महाराष्ट्र पशु व मत्स्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठांतर्गत शिक्षण घेणाऱ्या विद्यार्थ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा मिळणार असून, ग्रामीण भागातील पशुचिकित्सालयांमध्ये सेवा देण्यासाठी त्यांना अधिक प्रोत्साहन मिळेल, असे पर्यावरण व पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांनी सांगितले. यापैकी १५ हजार रुपये राज्य शासन, तर उर्वरित ३ हजार रुपये भारतीय कृषी अनुसंधान परिषद आणि महाराष्ट्र पशु व मत्स्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठाच्या निधीतून दिले जाणार आहेत. या निर्णयामुळे विद्यार्थ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा मिळण्यासोबतच ग्रामीण व दुर्गम भागातील पशुचिकित्सालयांमध्ये सेवा देण्यासाठी प्रोत्साहन मिळेल. यामुळे प्रशिक्षित मनुष्यबळाची उपलब्धता वाढून पशुपालकांना दर्जेदार पशुवैद्यकीय सेवा मिळण्यास मदत होईल, असे पशुसंवर्धन मंत्री पंकजा मुंडे यांनी सांगितले. या निर्णयाबद्दल त्यांनी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे व सुनेत्रा अजित पवार यांचे आभार मानले. @Pankajamunde — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 4, 2026

Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend Hike: Key Highlights The Maharashtra state cabinet approved the revised stipend in its meeting on November 4, 2026. The table below gives the main details of the decision. Particulars Details Decision taken by Maharashtra State Cabinet Date of decision November 4, 2026 Who will benefit Final-year veterinary students of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU) Old monthly stipend ₹11,000 New monthly stipend ₹18,000 Total increase ₹7,000 per month ₹15,000 paid by Maharashtra Government ₹3,000 paid by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and MAFSU Who Will Get the Maharashtra Veterinary Internship Stipend? The revised stipend is for veterinary students who are doing their compulsory internship. Here are the main points on who will get the benefit.

Students studying veterinary courses under Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU).

Students who are in the final year of their degree course.

Students who are doing the one-year internship, which is compulsory as per Veterinary Council of India rules.

Students who work as intern veterinarians in veterinary clinics run by the state Animal Husbandry Department. The stipend is meant to help interns with their accommodation, food, and travel costs during the internship. It will also encourage students to serve in rural veterinary clinics, which will help farmers and livestock owners get more staff for animal treatment. How Is the Rs 18,000 Veterinary Internship Stipend Divided? The monthly stipend of Rs 18,000 is paid from three sources. The table below shows who pays how much during the one-year internship.