Petrol Diesel Price Today: Did Fuel Rates Change After US Midterm Elections India? Crude Oil Crashes 9%. Check Prices In 20 Cities
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities on November 5, 2026, despite an almost 9% crash in global crude oil prices following the US midterm election results. Check the latest rates in 20 cities and understand why consumers are yet to receive relief.
Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 5, 2026: The US midterm elections have brought a new dynamic to global markets. This has changed the perception of how things could become optimistic, with investors' interest shifting towards the Democrats and not the Republicans after the polls.
After a sharp recovery in gold prices, oil prices are also in focus. With Trump's party losing the US midterm elections, crude oil prices fell below the new $110 mark. Global oil benchmarks witnessed a nearly 9% crash following the election results.
Brent crude oil fell below $95 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped below $90. This has raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Although petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, November 5, despite a sharp decline in international crude oil prices, Indian consumers are yet to receive any relief at fuel stations, even as the global energy market witnesses a significant correction.
Why Are Petrol And Diesel Prices Not Falling In India?
Even after a sharp fall in international crude oil prices, Indian consumers are still waiting for relief at fuel stations.
Here are the key reasons why cheaper crude has not yet translated into cheaper petrol and diesel:
-
Delayed Price Adjustments: State-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL, do not immediately change retail fuel prices every time global crude rates fluctuate.
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Recovery Of Previous Losses: OMCs have been absorbing higher crude procurement costs while keeping petrol and diesel prices stable. They may first use the benefit of cheaper crude to recover their earlier losses before passing on the savings to consumers.
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Central Excise Duties: Central government excise duties form a part of the final retail price. A fall in crude oil prices does not automatically reduce this tax burden.
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State-Level VAT: State governments levy different rates of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. This is one of the reasons why fuel prices vary from one state to another.
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GST Exclusion: Petrol and diesel are currently outside the GST framework. Therefore, even a sharp decline in international crude oil prices does not guarantee an immediate reduction in prices at Indian fuel pumps.
Petrol And Diesel Prices In 20 Major Indian Cities Today, November 5, 2026
Retail fuel prices remain unchanged across major Indian cities. However, petrol and diesel rates vary by location due to differences in state-level VAT, sales taxes and transportation costs.
|
No.
|
City
|
Petrol (₹/litre)
|
Diesel (₹/litre)
|
1
|
New Delhi
|
102.12
|
95.20
|
2
|
Mumbai
|
111.21
|
97.83
|
3
|
Kolkata
|
113.51
|
99.82
|
4
|
Chennai
|
107.76
|
99.55
|
5
|
Bengaluru
|
111.68
|
99.56
|
6
|
Hyderabad
|
116.15
|
104.23
|
7
|
Pune
|
111.90
|
98.55
|
8
|
Ahmedabad
|
102.15
|
98.27
|
9
|
Jaipur
|
113.19
|
98.25
|
10
|
Lucknow
|
101.89
|
95.36
|
11
|
Noida
|
101.96
|
95.44
|
12
|
Gurugram
|
102.97
|
95.64
|
13
|
Patna
|
115.06
|
99.36
|
14
|
Bhubaneswar
|
110.26
|
100.68
|
15
|
Ranchi
|
105.72
|
101.31
|
16
|
Chandigarh
|
101.54
|
89.47
|
17
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
114.19
|
104.40
|
18
|
Agra
|
101.66
|
95.14
|
19
|
Dehradun
|
100.81
|
96.17
|
20
|
Port Blair
|
88.66
|
84.56
What Does the Crude Oil Price Crash Mean For Indian Consumers?
The decline in crude oil prices around the globe has pushed new scenarios in the domestic markets. According to global market experts, a decline in international crude oil prices could bring some relief to Indian consumers if the trend continues in the coming weeks.
As we all know, the Indian market is heavily dependent on imported crude oil, and a fall in international crude oil prices will directly affect costs in domestic markets.
Cheaper oil can reduce import costs, ease financial pressure on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and help control inflation.
While an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices is not guaranteed, sustained lower crude prices could improve the domestic fuel outlook and reduce the possibility of a post-Diwali price hike.
Here is how the development could affect Indian consumers:
- Relief For OMCs: Lower crude procurement costs could improve the marketing margins of Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL, helping them recover earlier losses.
- Inflationary Relief: Cheaper crude oil can reduce transportation, logistics and manufacturing costs, potentially easing inflationary pressure across sectors.
- Possibility Of Stable Fuel Rates: A sustained decline in global oil prices could reduce pressure on domestic fuel retailers to increase petrol and diesel prices after Diwali.
Also Read: US Midterm Election Results 2026: Democrats Sweep House and Senate in Historic Blue Wave; Check Full Winners List
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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