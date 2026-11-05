Petrol Diesel Price Today: Did Fuel Rates Change After US Midterm Elections India? Crude Oil Crashes 9%. Check Prices In 20 Cities

Petrol Diesel Price Today, November 5, 2026: The US midterm elections have brought a new dynamic to global markets. This has changed the perception of how things could become optimistic, with investors' interest shifting towards the Democrats and not the Republicans after the polls.

After a sharp recovery in gold prices, oil prices are also in focus. With Trump's party losing the US midterm elections, crude oil prices fell below the new $110 mark. Global oil benchmarks witnessed a nearly 9% crash following the election results.

Brent crude oil fell below $95 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped below $90. This has raised hopes of easing geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Although petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, November 5, despite a sharp decline in international crude oil prices, Indian consumers are yet to receive any relief at fuel stations, even as the global energy market witnesses a significant correction.