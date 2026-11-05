CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marks Distribution & Question Types

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Biology curriculum for the academic session 2026-27. Students preparing for the Class 12 board examinations should understand the latest exam pattern, marks distribution and assessment scheme to plan their preparation effectively. As per the CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27, the subject carries 100 marks, divided into 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations. The theory paper will be conducted for three hours. Students should prepare all prescribed units while giving special attention to topics carrying higher weightage.Students can also check the detailed CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2026-27 to understand the chapters and topics included in the examination. CBSE Class 12 Biology Marks Distribution 2026-27

The Biology examination carries 100 marks in total. The theory examination accounts for 70 marks, while the remaining 30 marks are allotted to practical assessment. The theory paper will have a duration of three hours. The practical examination will also be conducted for three hours. Examination Component Maximum Marks Theory Examination 70 Practical Examination 30 Total 100 CBSE Class 12 Biology Unit-Wise Weightage 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Biology theory paper covers five major units. Genetics and Evolution carries the highest weightage, with 20 marks, followed by Reproduction with 16 marks.The complete unit-wise marks distribution is given below: Unit Unit Name Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10 Total 70

Students should plan their preparation according to this weightage. Genetics and Evolution deserves particular attention because it accounts for the highest number of theory marks. CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper Design 2026-27 The CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2026-27 focuses on testing students' understanding, application and analytical skills. According to the curriculum, the theory paper follows this competency-based assessment structure: Competency Weightage Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge and Concepts 30% Analysis, Evaluation and Creation 20% Total 100% The question paper may include the following types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs): Objective questions that test basic concepts and understanding.

Objective questions that test basic concepts and understanding. Very Short Answer Questions (VSA): Questions requiring brief and direct answers.

Questions requiring brief and direct answers. Short Answer Questions (SA): Questions testing conceptual understanding and the ability to explain biological processes.

Long Answer Questions (LA): Detailed questions requiring explanations, comparisons and diagrams.

Detailed questions requiring explanations, comparisons and diagrams. Assertion-Reasoning Questions: Questions that test conceptual clarity and the ability to identify relationships between statements.

Questions that test conceptual clarity and the ability to identify relationships between statements. Case-Based and Source-Based Questions: Questions based on given passages, situations or information that require students to apply their knowledge.

CBSE will also provide internal choices in approximately 33% of the questions. Students should practise different question formats rather than preparing only for direct theory-based questions. For better practice, students can download the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper. CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 The practical examination carries 30 marks and has a duration of three hours. It evaluates students' experimental skills, observation abilities, practical records and understanding of biological concepts.The practical marks distribution is given below: Practical Assessment Marks One Major Experiment 5 One Minor Experiment 4 Slide Preparation 5 Spotting 7 Practical Record and Viva Voce 4 Investigatory Project, Project Record and Viva Voce 5 Total 30

Students should regularly practise experiments, prepare their practical records and understand the purpose and procedure of each activity. Spotting and viva voce also require familiarity with specimens, slides and experimental concepts. Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2027 Students should follow a structured preparation strategy to score well in the Biology examination. Here are some useful tips: Understand the syllabus: Go through every unit and chapter included in the CBSE Class 12 Biology Curriculum 2026-27 before starting your preparation. Prioritise high-weightage units: Give sufficient time to Genetics and Evolution and Reproduction, as they carry 20 and 16 marks, respectively. Practice diagrams: Prepare neat and properly labelled diagrams of important biological structures and processes. Solve previous papers: Practise the CBSE Class 12 Biology Question Paper 2026 to understand the examination format and improve answer-writing speed. Revise regularly: Use the CBSE Class 12 Biology Study Material for chapter-wise revision and concept practice. Practice previous year questions: Solve CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers to identify commonly tested concepts and improve time management.