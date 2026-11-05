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AP NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Nov 5, 2026, 09:47 IST

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link is now active. The last date for candidates to register for the counselling round is November 6, 2026

AP NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in
AP NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in
Register for Result Updates

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link is now active. Candidates eligible to apply for the UG counselling round can register through the link available on the official website. 

As per the schedule, the last date for students to register for the AP NEET UG special stray vacancy round is November 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. 

AP NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round registration link is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the special stray vacancy round through the direct link given here.

AP NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration- Click Here

AP UG NEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule

Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule below

Availability of Online Application 

From 06.00 PM on 04-11-2026 to 02.00 PM on 06.11.2026 

Display of Eligible Candidates 

8.00 PM on 06-11-2026 

Exercising of Web Options for Cat-C(NRI) seats of MBBS course 

From 09.00 AM on 07-11-2026 to 11.00 AM on 09-11-2026 

Release of allotments 

09-11-2026 

Last date for reporting 

11-11-2026 

AP NEET Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply for Special Stray Vacancy Round

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration process has commenced. Students eligible to apply for the counselling round can check the steps given here to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the MBBS registration link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: 

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Kerala PG Ayurveda 2026 Online Applications, Option Entry Open, Apply Until Nov 6 at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala DNB Post MBBS Admission 2026: Online Options Invited, Enter Choices for Phase 1 Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Nov 5, 2026, 09:47 IST
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