AP NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link is now active. Candidates eligible to apply for the UG counselling round can register through the link available on the official website.

As per the schedule, the last date for students to register for the AP NEET UG special stray vacancy round is November 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.

AP NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round registration link is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the special stray vacancy round through the direct link given here.

AP NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration- Click Here