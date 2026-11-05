AP NEET Counselling 2026: Special Stray Round Registration Begins at drntr.uhsap.in
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link is now active. The last date for candidates to register for the counselling round is November 6, 2026
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration link is now active. Candidates eligible to apply for the UG counselling round can register through the link available on the official website.
As per the schedule, the last date for students to register for the AP NEET UG special stray vacancy round is November 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.
AP NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round registration link is available on the official website drntr.uhsap.in. Candidates can also register for the special stray vacancy round through the direct link given here.
AP NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration- Click Here
AP UG NEET 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Candidates participating in the special stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule below
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Availability of Online Application
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From 06.00 PM on 04-11-2026 to 02.00 PM on 06.11.2026
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Display of Eligible Candidates
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8.00 PM on 06-11-2026
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Exercising of Web Options for Cat-C(NRI) seats of MBBS course
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From 09.00 AM on 07-11-2026 to 11.00 AM on 09-11-2026
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Release of allotments
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09-11-2026
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Last date for reporting
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11-11-2026
AP NEET Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply for Special Stray Vacancy Round
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round registration process has commenced. Students eligible to apply for the counselling round can check the steps given here to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the MBBS registration link
Step 3: Enter login credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 6: Save and click on submit
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.