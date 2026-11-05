KEAM 2026: Fresh Applications for UG Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani Re-opened at cee.kerala.gov.in

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CEE Kerala has reopened the facility to submit fresh online applications for admissions to Ayurveda (BAMS), Homoeopathy (BHMS), Siddha (BSMS) & Unani (BUMS) Courses for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can submit their applications before the Stray Vacancy Round 1 through the link on the official website. As per the notification, the last date for eligible candidates to submit fresh applications is November 7, 2026. The link will remain active until 10 AM on the official website. CEE Kerala will be conducting the stray vacancy allotment to fill up the available vacant seats after the third round of allotment. The number of vacant seats after the third round allotment will be published on the official website soon. Fresh applicants who are allotted seats in the revised rank list can participate in the stray vacancy round allotment provided that none of the allotments/admissions carried out in the previous allotments is disturbed.

Candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2026 as per earlier notifications are not required to submit fresh applications. Eligible candidates must register through the link ‘KEAM 2026-Online Application’ provided on the website - cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2026 Ayurveda Admission Application - Click Here Steps to Register for KEAM 2026 Ayurveda Admissions Eligible candidates are advised to follow the steps provided below to complete the online registration and application process. Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE and click on KEAM 2026/ KEAM 2026 (AYUSH) -Online Application link Step 2: Click on Registration and enter all required details Step 3: Fill out the application form Step 4: Submit the application fee Step 5: Upload all required certificates and images Step 6: Review the application and print the acknowledgement page