KEAM 2026: Fresh Applications for UG Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani Re-opened at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026 online applications for UG Ayurveda courses are now open. Students can submit their applications before the Stray Vacancy Round at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has reopened the facility to submit fresh online applications for admissions to Ayurveda (BAMS), Homoeopathy (BHMS), Siddha (BSMS) & Unani (BUMS) Courses for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates can submit their applications before the Stray Vacancy Round 1 through the link on the official website. As per the notification, the last date for eligible candidates to submit fresh applications is November 7, 2026. The link will remain active until 10 AM on the official website.
CEE Kerala will be conducting the stray vacancy allotment to fill up the available vacant seats after the third round of allotment. The number of vacant seats after the third round allotment will be published on the official website soon. Fresh applicants who are allotted seats in the revised rank list can participate in the stray vacancy round allotment provided that none of the allotments/admissions carried out in the previous allotments is disturbed.
Candidates who have already submitted applications under KEAM 2026 as per earlier notifications are not required to submit fresh applications. Eligible candidates must register through the link ‘KEAM 2026-Online Application’ provided on the website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
KEAM 2026 Ayurveda Admission Application - Click Here
Steps to Register for KEAM 2026 Ayurveda Admissions
Eligible candidates are advised to follow the steps provided below to complete the online registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE and click on KEAM 2026/ KEAM 2026 (AYUSH) -Online Application link
Step 2: Click on Registration and enter all required details
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Submit the application fee
Step 5: Upload all required certificates and images
Step 6: Review the application and print the acknowledgement page
KEAM 2026 Application Fee
The application fee must be submitted online. Candidates can submit the fee via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net-banking. The category-wise fee details are provided below
|
Category
|
Fee
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General
|
Rs. 650/-
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
Rs. 260/-
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
Nil
Details of the online stray vacancy round to fill up vacant seats will be available on the official website soon. Before the schedule, the seat matrix for the stray vacancy round 1 will be released. Students participating in the stray vacancy round are required to check the seat matrix before entering the options for the allotment round. Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents for verification and admission.
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2026 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.