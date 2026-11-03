CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Time Table Be Out? Latest Update

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the timetable to plan their revision and prepare for their final exams.

The date sheet will include the subject-wise examination dates, exam timings and other important instructions for students. Students will be able to download the date sheet on the official website cbse.gov.in.

When Will CBSE Release the Date Sheet 2027?

Based on previous years’ release patterns, CBSE is expected to publish the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet in November 2026.

The board released the final timetable for the 2026 examinations on October 30, 2025. It had also published a tentative timetable on September 24, 2025, to help students begin their preparations earlier.