CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027: When Will Class 10, 12 Time Table Be Out? Latest Update
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheet 2027 in the coming weeks. The exams are expected to begin in February, 2027, with results likely in May. Check the latest update, expected release date based on previous years’ trends, and steps to download the timetable once it is available.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination date sheet 2027 soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board examinations are waiting for the timetable to plan their revision and prepare for their final exams.
The date sheet will include the subject-wise examination dates, exam timings and other important instructions for students. Students will be able to download the date sheet on the official website cbse.gov.in.
When Will CBSE Release the Date Sheet 2027?
Based on previous years’ release patterns, CBSE is expected to publish the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet in November 2026.
The board released the final timetable for the 2026 examinations on October 30, 2025. It had also published a tentative timetable on September 24, 2025, to help students begin their preparations earlier.
CBSE Time Table 2027 LIVE Updates
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Latest Update
As of November 3, 2026, the board has not announced the date sheet release date for the 2027 examinations. Students can check the latest notices and examination updates on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE has already started the examination-related processes for the 2026-27 academic session, including the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools. The board will release the final timetable after completing the necessary preparations.
CBSE Date Sheet Release: Previous Years’ Trends
|
Exam year
|
Date sheet release date
|
2026
|
October 30, 2025
|
2025
|
November 20, 2024
|
2024
|
December 12, 2023
|
2023
|
December 29, 2022
The previous years’ schedule shows that CBSE generally releases the board exam timetable a few months before the examinations begin.
For the 2027 examinations, students can expect the date sheet to be released by November 2026.
CBSE Board Exam 2027: Expected Exam Dates
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are expected to begin in February 2027.
The final examination schedule will be announced through the official date sheet. Students should wait for the timetable to confirm the exact dates of their subjects.
The date sheet will provide the following details:
- Subject-wise examination dates
- Examination timings
- Subject codes
- Practical examination details, wherever applicable
- Important instructions for students
How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027?
Once CBSE releases the timetable, students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets by following these steps:
- Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
- Open the latest announcements or examination section on the homepage.
- Look for the link titled CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
- Click on the relevant link to open the PDF file.
- Download the timetable and save it for future reference.
- Take a printout of the date sheet to keep track of the examination schedule.
What Should Students Do Before the Date Sheet Is Released?
Students do not need to wait for the final timetable to begin their preparations. They can continue revising their subjects and practising sample papers according to the syllabus.
Once the date sheet is released, students should prepare a revision plan based on the gaps between their examinations. Subjects with shorter gaps may require more focused preparation in advance.
Class 10 and Class 12 students should also keep checking the official CBSE website for examination-related announcements, including the date sheet and other important instructions.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.