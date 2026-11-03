Diwali 2026 Drawing Easy and Beautiful: Simple Ideas With Colour for School Students
Explore easy and beautiful Diwali 2026 drawing ideas with colours for school students. Find simple designs of diyas, rangoli, lamps and festive decorations.
Diwali is one of the most colourful and widely celebrated festivals in India. A few days before the festival, many schools organise drawing competitions and art activities to encourage students to express their creativity. Students are often asked to make beautiful Diwali drawings using colours, pencils and crayons. From traditional diyas and rangoli designs to decorated houses and colourful lanterns, there are several simple ideas that children can try. These drawings help students understand the traditions of Diwali while giving them an opportunity to showcase their imagination and artistic skills.
Whether you are in primary school or a higher class, you do not need to be an expert artist to create an attractive Diwali drawing. A simple design with neat outlines and bright colours can make your artwork stand out. You can also add festive elements such as flowers, lights, sweets and decorative patterns to make your drawing more lively. If you are looking for Diwali 2026 drawing ideas that are easy to make and look beautiful, check out the designs below for inspiration.
Easy and Beautiful Diwali Drawings for School Students
Students can choose from a variety of Diwali drawing designs depending on their class, drawing skills and available materials. Simple pictures of diyas, candles, rangoli, fireworks and festive decorations are great options for school drawing activities. These ideas are easy to draw, do not require advanced artistic skills and can be made more attractive with bright colours. Check out the easy and beautiful Diwali drawings given below and choose a design for your school activity or drawing competition.
Conclusion
Diwali drawing activities give students a fun way to learn about the festival while exploring their artistic skills. Whether you choose a simple diya, a colourful rangoli or a festive home decoration, adding your own creative touch can make the drawing special. Use bright colours, keep the design neat and enjoy creating your favourite Diwali drawing for your school activity.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.