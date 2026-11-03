Diwali 2026 Drawing Easy and Beautiful: Simple Ideas With Colour for School Students

Diwali is one of the most colourful and widely celebrated festivals in India. A few days before the festival, many schools organise drawing competitions and art activities to encourage students to express their creativity. Students are often asked to make beautiful Diwali drawings using colours, pencils and crayons. From traditional diyas and rangoli designs to decorated houses and colourful lanterns, there are several simple ideas that children can try. These drawings help students understand the traditions of Diwali while giving them an opportunity to showcase their imagination and artistic skills.

Whether you are in primary school or a higher class, you do not need to be an expert artist to create an attractive Diwali drawing. A simple design with neat outlines and bright colours can make your artwork stand out. You can also add festive elements such as flowers, lights, sweets and decorative patterns to make your drawing more lively. If you are looking for Diwali 2026 drawing ideas that are easy to make and look beautiful, check out the designs below for inspiration.