RBI Fact-Checks Fake Claims: But What If There Is A Shortage Of ₹10, ₹20 And ₹50 Notes In India? List Of Things That Could Happen
The RBI has dismissed fake claims about a shortage of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 notes this Diwali. But what if India actually faces a shortage of smaller currency notes? Here are seven possible consequences for shoppers and businesses.
Is there really a shortage of lower-denomination notes? A recent fake circular has spread misinformation claiming that ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 currency notes are facing a shortage.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a fact-check post on its official X handle, clarifying that the news is fake and incorrect. But did this not make you curious about what would happen if there were an actual shortage of lower-denomination currency notes in our economy?
In India, Diwali is the peak shopping season. People spend a lot of money during this festive period. They buy sweets, groceries, clothes, electronics, gold and jewellery.
Amid all this, smaller everyday purchases also take place, especially at local shops and for low-value items where Indians use currency notes, and sometimes UPI or other digital payment options may not be available.
While ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 notes often take care of bigger payments, smaller notes of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 keep everyday transactions moving.
But have you ever wondered what would happen if these small notes suddenly became scarce?
Although the RBI has clarified that there is no shortage this Diwali, an actual shortage could create unexpected problems for shoppers, shopkeepers and small businesses alike.
It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India and circulating forged circular signed in the name of the Governor, RBI indicating that there may be a shortage of currency in lower denominations of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 during the upcoming festival season. It is clarified at the outset that sufficient notes of all denominations, including lower denominations are available in the RBI vaults and currency chests and the content of the forged circular is misleading. Members of the public are, therefore, requested to rely on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters.— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 2, 2026
Let's dig deeper and find out more about it.
List Of Things If There Is A Shortage Of Lower-Denomination Currency Notes
If India faces an actual shortage of ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 notes, everyday transactions could become difficult. Here are seven possible consequences:
Shopkeepers May Struggle To Return Change
Small shopkeepers may find it difficult to return change when customers pay using ₹500 or ₹200 notes. This could make even simple grocery and vegetable purchases inconvenient.
People May Depend More On UPI
Customers may increasingly use UPI, debit cards and mobile wallets for small purchases. Even payments of ₹10, ₹20 or ₹50 could shift towards digital payment methods.
Small Businesses Could Face Problems
Street vendors, roadside food stalls and small retailers may struggle to complete cash transactions. Those without digital payment facilities could find it difficult to manage daily sales.
Customers May Face Pricing Issues
Shopkeepers may struggle to return small amounts, such as ₹2 or ₹5. Customers could face requests to buy additional items or arrange exact change to complete purchases.
Public Transport Could Be Affected
Bus passengers and auto-rickshaw users paying in cash could face difficulties. Drivers and conductors may struggle to return change, leading to delays and disagreements during daily commutes.
Rural Consumers Could Face Greater Difficulties
People without smartphones, internet access or digital payment facilities may find everyday purchases difficult. Rural consumers and senior citizens who depend on cash could be particularly affected.
RBI May Step In To Improve Supply
The RBI could coordinate with banks to distribute available notes and improve supplies in affected areas. If necessary, it could also arrange additional currency printing.
Is There Really A Shortage Of Lower-Denomination Currency In India?
No, it was all fake rumours and an attempt to create panic in the market about lower-denomination currency notes. There is basically no shortage in the market, as told by the RBI.
The Reserve Bank of India has dismissed all the fake circulars circulating online. The fake circular claimed that ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 notes would be unavailable during Diwali.
In its clarification, the central bank confirmed that sufficient notes of all denominations are available in RBI vaults and currency chests.
Even PIB posted on offical 'X' handle about it.
🚨 Beware of False Claims! A message being circulated on WhatsApp claims that the RBI has announced that new ₹10, ₹20 and ₹50 denomination banknotes may not be available in sufficient quantities ahead of Diwali. #PIBFactCheck: ❌ The claim is FAKE. ✅ The @RBI has made NO such announcement regarding the availability of small denomination banknotes. ℹ️ Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 2, 2026
Therefore, people have no reason to panic or rush towards digital payment alternatives out of fear of a cash shortage. After all, festive shopping should be about celebrating Diwali, not worrying about finding change for everyday purchases.
Also Read: Gold Rate Crashes Over ₹42,000 From January Peak Ahead Of Diwali: Why Are Prices Falling And Is It The Right Time To Invest? Check State-Wise Gold Price Trends
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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