UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1156 Junior Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: UPSSSC has started the recruitment notification for 1,156 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) posts. Interested candidates can apply online at upsssc.gov.in from 3 to 25 November 2026. Check this article to know more about eligibility and the direct link.
Key Points
- UPSSSC announced 1,156 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) vacancies for 2026.
- Online applications for JE Mechanical recruitment open from Nov 3 to Nov 25, 2026.
- Eligibility requires UP PET 2025 qualification and a relevant diploma.
UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Junior Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No. 24-Exam/2026. A total of 1,156 vacancies are available in various departments of Uttar Pradesh. The official notification came out on 12 October 2026, and the online application starts today, 3 November 2026. Candidates who have cleared UP PET 2025 and have the required diploma can apply on upsssc.gov.in till 25 November 2026. In this article, we share the vacancies, eligibility, fee, selection process, and steps to apply online.
UPSSSC JE 2026 Notification PDF
UPSSSC has released the recruitment notification PDF for a total of 1,156 Junior Engineer Posts. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification PDF to know more about eligibility, vacancies, and more. Check the direct link below:
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UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the Junior Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment for 2026. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment in one place, so candidates can check them quickly before applying.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Recruitment Name
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UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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Combined Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Main Examination (PET-2025)/24
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Advertisement No.
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24-Exam/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,156
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Notification Release Date
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12 October 2026
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Application Start Date
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3 November 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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25 November 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Fee
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₹25 for all categories (processing fee)
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Eligibility
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Qualified in UP PET 2025 and holds the required diploma
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Selection Process
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UP PET 2025 shortlisting, Mains written exam, Document Verification and Medical Exam
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Job Location
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Uttar Pradesh
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Official Website
Also Check: UPSSSC JE Syllabus and Exam Pattern, Download PDF for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering
UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before filling the online form, candidates should make sure they meet all the conditions set by the commission. The main points are given below in simple form.
PET 2025 Score
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Candidates must have appeared in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025.
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Only candidates who qualified in UP PET 2025 and meet the educational qualification can apply.
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Keep your PET 2025 registration number ready, because it is needed to log in to the application.
Educational Qualification
- The basic requirement is a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, for example, for the Technical Assistant (Mechanical) post.
- The qualification varies by post and department. Check the post-wise details in Advt. No. 24-Exam/2026 before applying.
Age Limit
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JE (Mechanical), Mechanic, Assistant Storekeeper and Instructor Machinist: 18 to 40 years.
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Technical Assistant (Mechanical) and ADPRO (Technical): 21 to 40 years.
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The age is counted as on 1 July 2026.
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Age relaxation for reserved categories is given as per UPSSSC rules.
Preferential Qualification
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Minimum 2 years of service in the Territorial Army, or an NCC 'B' Certificate.
UP JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application link for the UPSSSC JE Mechanical recruitment is now available on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. It is active from 3 November 2026, and candidates can submit the form until 25 November 2026. Apply only through the official website, and keep your PET 2025 details ready before you start.
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UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Steps to Apply for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
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Click on Advt. No. 24-Exam/2026, the Combined Junior Engineer (Mechanical) Main Examination, under Live Advertisement.
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Read the notification carefully and check that you are eligible.
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Click on the Apply Online link.
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Log in with your PET 2025 registration number and the OTP sent to your mobile.
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Fill in your personal details, educational qualifications, and category details.
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Select the post and department you are applying for.
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Upload your photo, signature, and other documents in the given size and format.
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Pay the ₹25 application fee online.
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Check all the details, then click on Final Submit.
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Download the application form and the fee receipt, and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com