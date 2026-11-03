UPSSSC JE Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 1156 Junior Engineer Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link Here

UPSSSC JE Mechanical Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Junior Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No. 24-Exam/2026. A total of 1,156 vacancies are available in various departments of Uttar Pradesh. The official notification came out on 12 October 2026, and the online application starts today, 3 November 2026. Candidates who have cleared UP PET 2025 and have the required diploma can apply on upsssc.gov.in till 25 November 2026. In this article, we share the vacancies, eligibility, fee, selection process, and steps to apply online.

UPSSSC JE 2026 Notification PDF

UPSSSC has released the recruitment notification PDF for a total of 1,156 Junior Engineer Posts. Interested candidates can check the detailed notification PDF to know more about eligibility, vacancies, and more. Check the direct link below: