BSF HC Answer Key 2026 Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet & Raise Objection Link Here
BSF HC Answer Key 2026 for the post of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) has been released by the Border Security Force (BSF) on its official website. Candidates can download the Response Sheet and the raise objection link through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections till November 9, 2026. Check all details here.
BSF HC Answer Key 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Response Sheet and the raise objection link for the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). As per the notification released, candidates can raise their objections till November 09, 2026. Along with the Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet, the authority has released the raise objection link, if any for these posts. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, till November 9, 2026 at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 02, 2026 can download the detailed PDF notice at the official website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF HC Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections; Remember Key Points
Candidates can check the provisional answer key for the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). Candidates should note that the BSF will be providing an opportunity to raise objections against the questions asked in the examination and on the Provisional Answer Keys of the Objective Type Questions Papers of the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) Examination. However, candidates will have to raise their objections in a time-bound manner as released by the exam authority.
-
Use login credentials on the Official website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.
-
Submit representation through the official website as per the guidelines released,
-
No representation will be accepted under any circumstances after November 6, 2026 (11:55 PM).
BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks
How to Download BSF HC Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the BSF HC Answer Key 2026-
-
Visit the official BSF recruitment website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
-
On the homepage there will be a text that states BSF HC RO RM Answer Key 2026.
-
Click on the relevant link displayed as post details.
-
You will get the Answer Key PDF on your screen.
-
Download the Answer Key and save it for future reference.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.