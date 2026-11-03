BSF HC Answer Key 2026 Out at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet & Raise Objection Link Here

BSF HC Answer Key 2026: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Response Sheet and the raise objection link for the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). As per the notification released, candidates can raise their objections till November 09, 2026. Along with the Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet, the authority has released the raise objection link, if any for these posts. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, till November 9, 2026 at https://rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on November 02, 2026 can download the detailed PDF notice at the official website-https://rectt.bsf.gov.in.

BSF HC Answer Key 2026: Raise Objections; Remember Key Points

Candidates can check the provisional answer key for the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic). Candidates should note that the BSF will be providing an opportunity to raise objections against the questions asked in the examination and on the Provisional Answer Keys of the Objective Type Questions Papers of the Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) Examination. However, candidates will have to raise their objections in a time-bound manner as released by the exam authority.