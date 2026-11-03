IND vs NZ
INFOCUS
News

Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada on November 4, 2026 due to Cylcone Murasu, Check Complete Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 16:39 IST

Rayagada district’s administration has ordered the closure of all government, private, and iaded schools on November 4, 2026, ahead of the impending Cyclone Murasu. Check the complete details in the article below.

Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada
Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada
Register for Result Updates

The Rayagada District Administration has ordered to close all the educational institutions across the district on November 4, 2026, in view of the adverse weather warnings and the impending threat which is posed by the Cyclone ‘Murasu’.  The closure applies uniformly to all the government schools, government-aided institutions, private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs), as well as primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across all the districts of Odisha.

School Holiday in Odisha 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the school holidays in Odisha 2026 for November 4, 2026:-

Particular

Details

Affected District

Rayagada, Odisha

Reason for Holiday

Severe cyclonic storms Murasu threat and heavy rainfall alerts

Holiday Date

Novembr 4, 2026

Applicable Institutions

All Government, Aided, Private, KV, and OAV schools (Class 1 to 12)

Key Mandate

School building to serve as cyclone or disaster relief shelters

Odisha Schools to Function as Cycline Shelters

Beyond suspending the regular classes, the district collectorate has also instructed school authorities to keep the campus premises open for use as emergency cyclone shelters for the vulnerable local communities:-

  • Headmasters and Headmistresses have been directed to hand over classroom keys to local teachers or designated nodal disaster officer so that evacutation teams can shelter affected residents without any delay.
  • All headmasters and teachers must remain stationed within their respective areas, keep their mobile phones switched on 24/7, and be ready to report for emergency duty or answer administrative calls at short notice.

To guarantee public safety and maintain smooth disaster prepadeness, the distrcit administration has directed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) and institutional heads to make sure that there is absolute compliance with the guidelines. Any negligence in keeping school premises accessible for relief operations or remaining reachable during the storm will invite strict administrative action.

Also check, GRAP II Imposed in Delhi-NCR: Are Schools and Colleges Closed Tomorrow?

Why Rayagada is on High Alert During Cyclone Murasu?

Rayagada’s hilly terrain and river systems make it especially difficult during severe cyclonic storms. Intense downpours typically trigger flash floods in local rivers (such as the Nagavali and Bansadhara) and heighten the risk of landslides and road washouts in ghat areas. Shutting educational campuses eliminates commute dangers for young students and frees up sturdy public masonry buildings to shelter families relocated from low-lying mud-built dwellings.

Also check, Cyclone Murasu: Alerts Issued for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on High Alert, Chennai Schools Closed Today

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

... Read More
First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 16:39 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News