Schools Closed in Odisha's Rayagada on November 4, 2026 due to Cylcone Murasu, Check Complete Details

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The Rayagada District Administration has ordered to close all the educational institutions across the district on November 4, 2026, in view of the adverse weather warnings and the impending threat which is posed by the Cyclone ‘Murasu’. The closure applies uniformly to all the government schools, government-aided institutions, private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs), as well as primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across all the districts of Odisha. ସ୍କୁଲ ଛୁଟି | ରାୟଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟା ଆଶଙ୍କାକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ରାୟଗଡ଼ା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସମସ୍ତ ସରକାରୀ, ସରକାରୀ ଅନୁଦାନପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଓ ଘରୋଇ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ, ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆଦର୍ଶ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ, ପ୍ରାଥମିକ, ଉଚ୍ଚ ପ୍ରାଥମିକ, ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଓ ଉଚ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଗୁଡ଼ିକ ୩ ଓ ୪ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬ (ମଙ୍ଗଳବାର ଓ ବୁଧବାର) ବନ୍ଦ ରହିବ। ଆଶ୍ରୟସ୍ଥଳୀ ଭାବେ ବ୍ୟବହାର: ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟଗୁଡ଼ିକ ବାତ୍ୟା ଆଶ୍ରୟସ୍ଥଳୀ ଭାବେ ବ୍ୟବହାର ପାଇଁ ଖୋଲା ରହିବ। ପ୍ରଧାନ ଶିକ୍ଷକ / ପ୍ରଧାନ ଶିକ୍ଷୟିତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ଗୃହର ଚାବି ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ବା ଦାୟିତ୍ୱପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ହସ୍ତାନ୍ତର କରିବେ। ଜରୁରୀକାଳୀନ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି: ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରଧାନ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ଓ ଶିକ୍ଷକମାନେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ରହିବେ, ମୋବାଇଲ ଫୋନ୍ ଅନ୍ ରଖିବେ ଏବଂ ଜରୁରୀ କଲ୍ ଓ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ପାଳନ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ରହିବେ। ଜନ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ଓ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥରେ ସମସ୍ତ BEO ଓ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମାନେ ଉପରୋକ୍ତ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ କଡ଼ାକଡ଼ି ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। #MurasuCyclone — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 2, 2026

School Holiday in Odisha 2026 Key Highlights Given below are some of the key highlights of the school holidays in Odisha 2026 for November 4, 2026:- Particular Details Affected District Rayagada, Odisha Reason for Holiday Severe cyclonic storms Murasu threat and heavy rainfall alerts Holiday Date Novembr 4, 2026 Applicable Institutions All Government, Aided, Private, KV, and OAV schools (Class 1 to 12) Key Mandate School building to serve as cyclone or disaster relief shelters Odisha Schools to Function as Cycline Shelters Beyond suspending the regular classes, the district collectorate has also instructed school authorities to keep the campus premises open for use as emergency cyclone shelters for the vulnerable local communities:- Headmasters and Headmistresses have been directed to hand over classroom keys to local teachers or designated nodal disaster officer so that evacutation teams can shelter affected residents without any delay.

All headmasters and teachers must remain stationed within their respective areas, keep their mobile phones switched on 24/7, and be ready to report for emergency duty or answer administrative calls at short notice.