Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant Offers Up To Rs 60 Lakh: How To Apply, Eligibility
The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)’s Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant offers up to Rs 60 lakh for three years to eligible researchers. Check the eligibility criteria, application process and deadline to apply for the grant.
The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM ECRG). The scheme provides financial support to early-career researchers to start their research work at a new institution.
Selected researchers can receive a grant of up to Rs 60 lakh, along with overhead charges, for three years. The application window opened on November 2, 2026, and will remain open until December 2, 2026.
The grant aims to support new research ideas and help researchers build their careers in science and technology.
PM ECRG 2026: Important Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Scheme name
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Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant
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Funding agency
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ANRF
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Maximum grant
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Rs 60 lakh, plus overhead charges
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Duration
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3 years
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Total grants
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Up to 700 per year
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Application mode
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Online
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Application deadline
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December 2, 2026, 5 PM
PM ECRG Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must meet the following conditions to apply for the grant:
- Educational qualification: A PhD in Science or Engineering, or an MD, MS, MDS or MVSc degree.
- Employment: Applicants must hold a regular academic or research position at a recognised institution, national laboratory or research and development institution.
- Joining date: Applicants must have joined their institution within the prescribed period. For the current application cycle, a one-time relaxation allows applicants who joined on or after February 1, 2023, to apply.
- Age limit: The maximum age is 42 years. A relaxation of three years is available for SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities and women candidates.
- Previous grants: Applicants who have already received certain research grants from the erstwhile SERB or ANRF are not eligible.
The scheme is open to Indian researchers. Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can also apply under the prescribed conditions, with an Indian Co-Principal Investigator.
How To Apply For Prime Minister ECRG 2026?
- Visit the ANRF online portal anrfonline.in.
- Register on the portal or log in using existing SERB Online credentials.
- Complete the required details in the user profile.
- Fill in the application form and prepare a research proposal explaining the work to be undertaken.
- Upload the required documents, including the certificate from the Principal Investigator, endorsement letter from the head of the institution and age proof.
- Submit the application before December 2, 2026.
What Does The Grant Cover?
The grant provides up to Rs 60 lakh, excluding overhead charges, for a period of three years.
The funding can be used for research equipment, project personnel, consumables, travel and contingency expenses. Researchers can also receive support for open-access publications and patent filing charges.
International travel for project-related activities is permitted under the scheme.
Selection Process
The selection will be based on recommendations from an Expert Committee. Applicants must submit a research proposal highlighting the work they intend to undertake. The scheme is a one-time career grant, and the project period cannot be extended.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.