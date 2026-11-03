Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant Offers Up To Rs 60 Lakh: How To Apply, Eligibility

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant (PM ECRG). The scheme provides financial support to early-career researchers to start their research work at a new institution.

Selected researchers can receive a grant of up to Rs 60 lakh, along with overhead charges, for three years. The application window opened on November 2, 2026, and will remain open until December 2, 2026.

The grant aims to support new research ideas and help researchers build their careers in science and technology.

PM ECRG 2026: Important Details