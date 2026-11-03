ISC Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27: Check Complete Syllabus and Download PDF Here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) board has set the Chemistry syllabus for Class 11 under the ISC curriculum for the 2027 exams. This syllabus includes nine chapters that help students understand the basic concepts of Chemistry and how different chemical reactions take place. The subject is divided into three main areas: Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry. Students will study topics such as atoms, chemical bonding, chemical reactions, energy changes, acids, bases and hydrocarbons. As per the official CISCE syllabus, the Chemistry examination includes a theory paper, practical examination, project work and practical file assessment. Here is a complete overview of the syllabus, chapters and marks distribution. Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2026-27 Before checking the chapter-wise syllabus, students should understand the examination pattern. Chemistry carries a total of 100 marks, divided between theory, practical work and internal assessment components. Examination Component Marks Allotted Duration Paper I – Theory 70 3 hours Paper II – Practical 15 3 hours Project Work 10 — Practical File 5 — Total 100 — The theory paper carries the highest weightage, with 70 marks. The practical examination carries 15 marks, while project work and the practical file carry 10 and 5 marks, respectively. Students should prepare for both written and practical assessments rather than focusing only on textbook chapters. ISC Class 11 Chemistry Chapter-Wise Syllabus The official syllabus includes nine chapters. These are divided into three major sections based on the type of Chemistry students study.

Chemistry Section Chapters Included Marks Allotted Physical Chemistry Chapters 1–6 41 Inorganic Chemistry Chapter 7 6 Organic Chemistry Chapters 8–9 23 Total 9 Chapters 70 These marks represent the weightage of each complete section, not the marks allotted to individual chapters. 1. Physical Chemistry – 41 Marks Physical Chemistry carries the highest weightage in the Class 11 Chemistry theory paper. It includes six chapters that explain the basic rules, calculations and scientific principles behind chemical reactions. Chapter Chapter Name Important Topics in Simple Language 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Matter, atoms, molecules, mole concept, atomic mass, chemical calculations, and chemical equations. 2 Structure of Atom Electrons, protons, neutrons, atomic models, shells, orbitals, and electronic configuration. 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Periodic table, groups, periods, atomic size, and properties of elements. 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Ionic and covalent bonds, Lewis structures, molecular shapes, and hybridisation. 5 Chemical Thermodynamics Heat, energy, work, enthalpy, entropy, and energy changes during chemical reactions. 6 Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium, acids, bases, pH, buffers, and factors affecting chemical reactions.

What will students learn? In the first chapter, students learn how to measure substances and calculate the quantities needed for chemical reactions. The second chapter explains how atoms are made up of smaller particles and how electrons are arranged around the nucleus. The third chapter introduces the periodic table and explains why elements have different properties. The fourth chapter focuses on how atoms join together to form compounds. In Chemical Thermodynamics, students learn about heat and energy changes during reactions. The Equilibrium chapter explains why some chemical reactions move in both directions and how conditions such as temperature and pressure affect them. 2. Inorganic Chemistry – 6 Marks This section has one chapter, called Redox Reactions. It explains how electrons are transferred between substances during chemical reactions.

Chapter Chapter Name Important Topics 7 Redox Reactions Oxidation, reduction, oxidation number, redox equations, and balancing chemical reactions. What will students learn? Students will understand how oxidation and reduction take place. In simple words, oxidation means the loss of electrons, while reduction means the gain of electrons. They will also learn how to identify oxidation numbers and balance redox reactions using different methods. 3. Organic Chemistry – 23 Marks Organic Chemistry deals mainly with carbon-based compounds. Students will learn how these compounds are formed, named, classified and used in different chemical reactions. Chapter Chapter Name Important Topics 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques Classification of organic compounds, IUPAC naming, isomerism, purification methods, and chemical reactions. 9 Hydrocarbons Alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, benzene, their properties, preparation, and chemical reactions.

What will students learn? The eighth chapter introduces students to the basic rules of Organic Chemistry. It explains how carbon forms different compounds and how these compounds are named. Students will also study isomerism, which means that compounds can have the same molecular formula but different structures. The ninth chapter focuses on hydrocarbons, which are compounds made up of carbon and hydrogen. It covers four important areas, including: Alkanes: Hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms

Hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms Alkenes: Hydrocarbons containing at least one double bond

Hydrocarbons containing at least one double bond Alkynes: Hydrocarbons containing at least one triple bond

Hydrocarbons containing at least one triple bond Aromatic hydrocarbons: These include benzene and its related compounds Students will also learn about the physical and chemical properties of these compounds and the reactions they undergo.

ISC Class 11 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2026-27 Along with theoretical knowledge, students must also complete practical activities in the laboratory. The practical examination carries 15 marks and has a duration of three hours. The main practical activities mentioned in the official syllabus include: Practical Activity What Students Have to Do Basic laboratory techniques Learn glass cutting, bending, and other basic laboratory skills. Titration Perform acid-base titration and calculate the concentration of solutions. Qualitative analysis Identify anions and cations present in a given salt sample. Preparation of inorganic compounds Prepare chemical compounds such as potash alum and Mohr's salt. Paper chromatography Separate colors or pigments and calculate their Rf (Retention factor) values.

Apart from these experiments, students must also prepare a Chemistry project and maintain a practical file. Project Work: Students have to complete one Chemistry project or assignment on a selected topic. It carries 10 marks. Teachers may assign a topic or allow students to choose one. Practical File: Students must maintain a record of their practical work throughout the academic year. The file carries 5 marks. How Should Students Prepare for ISC Class 11 Chemistry? Students should understand the basic concepts before moving towards difficult chapters. Since Physical Chemistry carries 41 marks, it is important to practise numerical questions regularly. Here are some simple preparation tips: Understand the basics: Start with atoms, molecules, chemical equations and the mole concept

Practise numerical questions: Give regular time to calculations in Physical Chemistry

Learn chemical reactions: Understand the reactions instead of memorising every equation without knowing its meaning

Revise the periodic table: Learn the properties of elements and their changes across groups and periods

Complete practical work: Attend laboratory sessions and maintain the practical file properly