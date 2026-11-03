Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026: Rs. 30,000 Assistance for 15,000 Students, Apply by November 19

Eligible students are advised to visit https://t.co/0zqx4Ph25w and submit their details within the stipulated timeline. @SMEOdisha #Scholarship #HigherEducation https://t.co/j5wRibxzxk

The Government of Odisha has opened online registrations for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana (Laptop Incentive Scheme). Under this initiative, the state offers a one-time grant of Rs. 30,000 to 15000 meritorious Class 12 students to help them purchase a laptop for higher education. The Higher Education Department opened the online application window in early November, and eligible candidates must submit their online forms on the Odisha State Scholarship website at scholarship.odisha.gov.in by November 19, 2026 . The incentive will be transferred straight to student’s bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026 of the Odisha Government for schools:-

Particulars Details Scheme Name Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana Department Higher Education Department, Odisha Benefit Amount Rs. 30,000 Total Number of Beneficiaries 15000 meritorious students Application Mode Online through the State Scholarship website Last Date to Apply November 19, 2026 Official Website scholarship.odisha.gov.in

Who All Are Eligibile for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026?

Interested students who wish to apply for this scheme, should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria which has been set. Given below is the eligibility criteria for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026:-