Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026: Rs. 30,000 Assistance for 15,000 Students, Apply by November 19
Odisha government is inviting applications for the Gobadarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana. Over 15,000 Class 12 students will get Rs. 30,000 laptop assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Apple online at scholarship.odisha.gov.in.
Key Points
- Odisha offers a Rs 30,000 laptop grant through the Godabarisha Yojana.
- 15,000 meritorious Class 12 students are eligible, apply by Nov 19, 2026.
- Funds are transferred via DBT, apply online at scholarship.odisha.gov.in.
The Government of Odisha has opened online registrations for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana (Laptop Incentive Scheme). Under this initiative, the state offers a one-time grant of Rs. 30,000 to 15000 meritorious Class 12 students to help them purchase a laptop for higher education. The Higher Education Department opened the online application window in early November, and eligible candidates must submit their online forms on the Odisha State Scholarship website at scholarship.odisha.gov.in by November 19, 2026. The incentive will be transferred straight to student’s bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.
Eligible students are advised to visit https://t.co/0zqx4Ph25w and submit their details within the stipulated timeline. @SMEOdisha #Scholarship #HigherEducation https://t.co/j5wRibxzxk— Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) November 2, 2026
Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026 of the Odisha Government for schools:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Scheme Name
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Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana
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Department
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Higher Education Department, Odisha
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Benefit Amount
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Rs. 30,000
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Total Number of Beneficiaries
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15000 meritorious students
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Application Mode
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Online through the State Scholarship website
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Last Date to Apply
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November 19, 2026
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Official Website
Who All Are Eligibile for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026?
Interested students who wish to apply for this scheme, should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria which has been set. Given below is the eligibility criteria for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026:-
- Students who passed the Higher Secondary Exam conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE),Odisha, or the Upashastri exam from Shri Jagannath Sanskrti Vishwavidyalaya, Puri, in 2025.
- Students who have cleared their exams in 2024 but missed applying during the earlier windows can also submit their applications this time.
- Candidates who have secured 60% marks or above receive preference, subject to stream-wise (Arts, Sciences, Commerce, Vocational) and district-wise reservation quotas.
- Only students whose names appear on the official merit list published on the department portal are eligible to complete the final application.
Also check, BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027
How to Apply Online for Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026?
Given below are the simple steps for the interested candidates to apply online on the official website for the Godabarisha Bidyarthi Protsahan Yojana 2026:-
- Go to the official website of scholarship.odisha.gov.in
- Register using the Aadhaar number and mobile number linked to Aadhaar.
- Log in with the registration credentials and verify if the students name appears on the shortlisted beneficiary list.
- Enter the basic details like the personal, academic and bank details, as asked.
- Upload the required documents, including the Class 12 marksheet and bank passbook.
- Verify and submit the form before the November 19, 2026 deadline.
Also check, UP Scholarship 2026-27
Keep the Bank Account DBT-Enabled for Odisha Scholarship 2026
The Rs. 30,000 incentive is processed strictly via through the Aadhaar Payment Brdige System (ABPS). Before submitting students should prepare the following important things:-
- Verify that the saving bank account is NPCI-seeded and active.
- Make sure the account has no limits that block single transactions of Rs. 30,000.
- Confirm that the name and birth date on your Aadhaar card match the bank passbook records to avoid any payment rejections.
Also check, NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.