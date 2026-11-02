BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027: 100% Tuition Fee Waiver for Top 1,000 BITSAT Rankers
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will offer full tuition fee scholarships to eligible students securing a rank among the top 1,000 in BITSAT from 2027. Check the family income limit, eligibility conditions and scholarship benefits.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will expand its scholarship programme from 2027 by offering full tuition fee waivers to eligible students who secure a rank among the top 1,000 in the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT).
The scholarship will cover the full tuition fee for four years of undergraduate study. Students will be eligible for the benefit if their annual family income is up to Rs 20 lakh. They will also have to maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses to continue receiving the scholarship.
The announcement was made by BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao.
BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027: Eligibility Criteria
Students securing a rank within the top 1,000 in BITSAT will be considered for the scholarship, subject to the prescribed family income limit.
The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the entire four-year programme. However, students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 throughout their course to retain the financial assistance.
BITSAT is conducted for admission to integrated first-degree undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Science (MSc) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) courses at BITS Pilani campuses.
No Separate Scholarship Application Required
Eligible students will not have to submit a separate scholarship application after joining the institute.
The scholarship will be included in the admission offer itself. This will allow students to know about their financial assistance before deciding whether to accept admission.
The expanded scholarship programme is aimed at helping high-performing students pursue higher education without the financial burden of tuition fees.
BITS Pilani Scholarship Programme: Previous Year’s Data
BITS Pilani introduced a similar scholarship for the top 500 BITSAT rankers in 2026.
According to Rao, the number of eligible students from the top 500 rankers who joined the institute increased by 50% in 2026. The BITSAT score required to enter this group also increased from 314 to 324.
The institute also saw a rise in admissions among students ranked between 501 and 1,000, who were not covered under the earlier scholarship provision. Overall, the number of students joining from the top 1,000 rankers increased by 50%.
BITS Pilani Disburses Rs 190 Crore in Scholarships
During the 2025-26 academic year, BITS Pilani distributed around Rs 190 crore through scholarships, fee waivers and fellowships across its undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.
Of this amount, Rs 101 crore was provided to undergraduate students through merit-based, merit-cum-need and international student scholarships.
The institute said that one in every four students across its campuses received financial assistance during the academic year.
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