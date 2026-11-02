BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027: 100% Tuition Fee Waiver for Top 1,000 BITSAT Rankers

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani will expand its scholarship programme from 2027 by offering full tuition fee waivers to eligible students who secure a rank among the top 1,000 in the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT). The scholarship will cover the full tuition fee for four years of undergraduate study. Students will be eligible for the benefit if their annual family income is up to Rs 20 lakh. They will also have to maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses to continue receiving the scholarship. The announcement was made by BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao. BITS Pilani Scholarship 2027: Eligibility Criteria Students securing a rank within the top 1,000 in BITSAT will be considered for the scholarship, subject to the prescribed family income limit.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the entire four-year programme. However, students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 throughout their course to retain the financial assistance. BITSAT is conducted for admission to integrated first-degree undergraduate programmes, including Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Science (MSc) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) courses at BITS Pilani campuses. No Separate Scholarship Application Required Eligible students will not have to submit a separate scholarship application after joining the institute. The scholarship will be included in the admission offer itself. This will allow students to know about their financial assistance before deciding whether to accept admission. The expanded scholarship programme is aimed at helping high-performing students pursue higher education without the financial burden of tuition fees.