NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Registration Deadline Till November 5, Direct Link to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration and fee payment deadlines for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2026 Semester Examination. According to an official public notice issued on October 31, 2026, candidates seeking course certification can now complete and submit their online application forms on the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam up to November 5, 2026 (11:50 PM). The registration window was previously set to end on October 31, 2026.

Direct Link to Apply for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Registration

New Registration Dates for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam

To provide assistance to the candidates who are facing last-minute submission difficulties, NTA has revised the deadline dates, including the transaction and correction timelines.