NTA Extends SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Registration Deadline Till November 5, Direct Link to Apply
NTA has extended the registration deadline for the SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam until November 5, 2026. Check the updated fee payment and correction window dates at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration and fee payment deadlines for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2026 Semester Examination. According to an official public notice issued on October 31, 2026, candidates seeking course certification can now complete and submit their online application forms on the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam up to November 5, 2026 (11:50 PM). The registration window was previously set to end on October 31, 2026.
Direct Link to Apply for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam Registration
New Registration Dates for SWAYAM July 2026 Semester Exam
To provide assistance to the candidates who are facing last-minute submission difficulties, NTA has revised the deadline dates, including the transaction and correction timelines.
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Exam Activity
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Previous Schedule
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New Dates
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Online Application Form Submission
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October 9 to 31, 2026
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October 9 to November 5, 2026 (Up to 11:50 PM)
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Successful Final Transaction Fee
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November 1, 2026
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November 5, 2026 (Up to 11:50 PM)
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Online Form Correction
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November 2, 2026 to November 3, 2026
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November 6 to November 7, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
Important Guidelines for SWAYAM Applicants 2026
Given below are some of the important guidelines for the SWAYAM July semester applicants 2026:-
- The NTA has emphasised that the applicants must review and make changes to their personal information, course selections, and exam center choices very carefully during the designated correction time.
- NTA has also stated that no further extensions or correction opportunities will be given to the applicants under any circumstances once this window closes.
- Applicants who have already completed the form submission but have faced problems in the payment gateway have until November 5 at 11:50 PM to clear their exam fees through online medium.
- In case the candidates are still facing technical difficulties during the form upload or fee clearance, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk or visit the official website at nta.ac.in or exams.nta.nic.in/swayam.
Why Checking Course Codes for SWAYAM 2026 Semester Exam Matters?
It is important that the candidates check the course code for the SWAYAM 2026 semester exam during the correction window for a few important reasons:-
- SWAYAM course certifications allow students to transfer academic credits into their parent university degrees under the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
- Candidates should make sure that the exact course title and host university or faculty code selected on NTA matches the institution's approved list.
- Candidates who register for multiple certification exams must also cross-check that their selected subjects do not fall into the overlapping time slots on the final exam timetable. Use the upcoming correction window to resolve any accidental slot clashes.
Also check, UPTET 2026: Allahabad High Court Orders UPESSC to Drop Two Disputed Questions, Issue Revised Results
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.