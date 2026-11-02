DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 641 JJA & Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online application process for the recruitment to 641 posts in Delhi District & Sessions Courts & Family Courts on November 4, 2026. Under this recruitment there are various vacancies for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Process Server and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official DSSSB recruitment portal. The official notification was issued on September 30, 2026. To be eligible to apply candidates must have done Class 10 or required qualification as mentioned for posts.

DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 has already commenced from October 6, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official portal at dsssbonline.nic.in. Application forms will be accepted through online mode. Check the direct link to apply for Delhi Court Recruitment and official notification in the table below.