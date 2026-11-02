DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 641 JJA & Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is set to close the online application process for 641 posts in Delhi District and Family Courts on November 4, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their form through the official website. Check this article for the application process, steps to apply and many more details.
Key Points
- DSSSB announced 641 vacancies for various posts in Delhi District & Family Courts.
- Online applications for these posts commenced on October 6, 2026.
- The last date to submit applications for the recruitment is November 4, 2026.
DSSSB Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online application process for the recruitment to 641 posts in Delhi District & Sessions Courts & Family Courts on November 4, 2026. Under this recruitment there are various vacancies for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Process Server and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official DSSSB recruitment portal. The official notification was issued on September 30, 2026. To be eligible to apply candidates must have done Class 10 or required qualification as mentioned for posts.
DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 has already commenced from October 6, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official portal at dsssbonline.nic.in. Application forms will be accepted through online mode. Check the direct link to apply for Delhi Court Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
|
DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 Link
|
DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights
DSSSB has announced a total of 641 posts in District & Sessions Courts and Family Courts. Check the key details related to the recruitment drive below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board
|
Advertisement No.
|
04/2026
|
Recruitment Name
|
DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026
|
No of Vacancy
|
641
|
Posts
|
SPA, PA, JJA, Process Server, Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon
|
Application Start Date
|
October 6, 2026
|
Last Date to Submit Application
|
November 4, 2026
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Fee
|
Rs 100
|
Official Website
|
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
How to Apply for DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026?
Candidates must follow the steps below to complete online application process-
-
Go to the official DSSSB application portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.
-
You have to register one time for DSSSB registration, if not done.
-
Log in using the user ID and password.
-
Select the relevant post as mentioned there.
-
Fill the required details and upload the necessary documents.
-
Pay the application fees.
-
Submit the application form and save for future references,
DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakup
The recruitment includes various posts in both District & Sessions Courts and Family Courts. Check the detailed vacancies distribution in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
No of Vacancies for Each Post
|
Senior Personal Assistant
|
27
|
Personal Assistant
|
189
|
Personal Assistant (Family Courts)
|
17
|
Junior Judicial Assistant
|
151
|
Junior Judicial Assistant (Family Courts)
|
23
|
Process Server
|
92
|
Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon
|
142
|
Total
|
641
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.