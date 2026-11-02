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DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 641 JJA & Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Nov 2, 2026, 12:59 IST

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is set to close the online application process for 641 posts in Delhi District and Family Courts on November 4, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their form through the official website. Check this article for the application process, steps to apply and many more details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 641 JJA & Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here
DSSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Closing Soon for 641 JJA & Other Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • DSSSB announced 641 vacancies for various posts in Delhi District & Family Courts.
  • Online applications for these posts commenced on October 6, 2026.
  • The last date to submit applications for the recruitment is November 4, 2026.

DSSSB Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will close the online application process for the recruitment to 641 posts in Delhi District & Sessions Courts & Family Courts on November 4, 2026. Under this recruitment there are various vacancies for Senior Personal Assistant, Personal Assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Process Server and Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon posts. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official DSSSB recruitment portal. The official notification was issued on September 30, 2026. To be eligible to apply candidates must have done Class 10 or required qualification as mentioned for posts.

DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 has already commenced from October 6, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official portal at dsssbonline.nic.in. Application forms will be accepted through online mode. Check the direct link to apply for Delhi Court Recruitment and official notification in the table below.

DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 Link 

          Click Here

DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF

          Click Here

DSSSB Recruitment 2026 Highlights 

DSSSB has announced a total of 641 posts in District & Sessions Courts and Family Courts. Check the key details related to the recruitment drive below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board

Advertisement No.

04/2026

Recruitment Name

DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026

No of Vacancy

641

Posts

SPA, PA, JJA, Process Server, Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon

Application Start Date

October 6, 2026

Last Date to Submit Application

November 4, 2026

Application Mode

Online

Application Fee

Rs 100

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

How to Apply for DSSSB District Court Recruitment 2026?

Candidates must follow the steps below to complete online application process-

  • Go to the official DSSSB application portal at dsssbonline.nic.in.

  • You have to register one time for DSSSB registration, if not done.

  • Log in using the user ID and password.

  • Select the relevant post as mentioned there.

  • Fill the required details and upload the necessary documents.

  • Pay the application fees.

  • Submit the application form and save for future references,

DSSSB Court Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakup

The recruitment includes various posts in both District & Sessions Courts and Family Courts. Check the detailed vacancies distribution in the table below.

Post Name

 No of Vacancies for Each Post

Senior Personal Assistant

27

Personal Assistant

189

Personal Assistant (Family Courts)

17

Junior Judicial Assistant

151

Junior Judicial Assistant (Family Courts)

23

Process Server

92

Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon

142

Total

641

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Nov 2, 2026, 12:59 IST
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