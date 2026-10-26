CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Timetable PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Latest Updates Here

CBSE Datesheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in February-April 2027. The board has been conducting the exams annually around the same time each year. The complete schedule for the board exams will be posted on the official website of the board soon. Candidates who will be appearing for the annual board exams are advised to visit the official website to download the PDF.

Every year, CBSE releases the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination Timetable PDF between October and December. This provides students with roughly 2 to 3 months of time to prepare for the theory and practical exams as per the subject-wise schedule. The timetable will also include the exam time and duration for each subject.

CBSE board exams are usually conducted in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across all designated centres. For exam subjects with just two hours, the exam is held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. These details will be mentioned clearly in the CBSE timetable 2027.

Where to Check CBSE Timetable 2027

CBSE board issues the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable in PDF format. To download the Timetable PDF for both classes, students must visit the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the timetable PDF at Jagran Josh. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the board exam timetable.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Sample Papers Released

Ahead of the CBSE Board Exam 2027 scheduled to be conducted in February-April 2027, the board has issued the sample papers for students to practice before the exam. Candidates must note that the sample papers will provide them with an idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme ans the types of questions which can be asked under each section. This is not a copy of the question paper or a question bank. Candidates are advised to use the CBSE 10th and 12th sample papers only as practice and not base their entire study pattern on the questions given in the sample papers. Candidates appearing for the board exam for the first time (Class 10 Students) must especially make use of the sample question papers for this year and from the previous years to understand the exam type, the two-examination system, marking scheme and other details.

Also Read: CBSE Sample Papers 2027 Released for Classes 10 and 12 Board Exams on cbseacademic.nic.in, Download PDF Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Previous Year Timetable Release Dates

Check the dates below when the exam timetable was announced in previous years.

Year Release Date 2026 October 30, 2025 2025 November 20, 2024 2024 December 12, 2023 2023 December 29, 2022

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: Previous Exam and Result Dates

Check previous year CBSE Exam and result dates