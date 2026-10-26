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CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Timetable PDF Soon at cbse.gov.in; Latest Updates Here

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 29, 2026, 17:14 IST

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Timetable PDF will be released online at cbse.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the February-April 2027 examinations can visit the website to download the datesheet PDF. 

CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Datesheets at cbse.gov.on
CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Datesheets at cbse.gov.on

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2027 to be released online at cbse.gov.in
  • Candidates can download CBSE 2027 timetable PDF on the official website
  • CBSE Board Exam 2027 likely to be conducted between February-April 2027

CBSE Datesheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in February-April 2027. The board has been conducting the exams annually around the same time each year. The complete schedule for the board exams will be posted on the official website of the board soon. Candidates who will be appearing for the annual board exams are advised to visit the official website to download the PDF.

Every year, CBSE releases the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination Timetable PDF between October and December. This provides students with roughly 2 to 3 months of time to prepare for the theory and practical exams as per the subject-wise schedule. The timetable will also include the exam time and duration for each subject. 

CBSE board exams are usually conducted in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM across all designated centres. For exam subjects with just two hours, the exam is held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. These details will be mentioned clearly in the CBSE timetable 2027.

Where to Check CBSE Timetable 2027

CBSE board issues the Class 10 and Class 12 timetable in PDF format. To download the Timetable PDF for both classes, students must visit the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the timetable PDF at Jagran Josh. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the board exam timetable. 

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Sample Papers Released 

Ahead of the CBSE Board Exam 2027 scheduled to be conducted in February-April 2027, the board has issued the sample papers for students to practice before the exam. Candidates must note that the sample papers will provide them with an idea of the exam pattern, marking scheme ans the types of questions which can be asked under each section. This is not a copy of the question paper or a question bank. Candidates are advised to use the CBSE 10th and 12th sample papers only as practice and not base their entire study pattern on the questions given in the sample papers. Candidates appearing for the board exam for the first time (Class 10 Students) must especially make use of the sample question papers for this year and from the previous years to understand the exam type, the two-examination system, marking scheme and other details.  

Also Read: CBSE Sample Papers 2027 Released for Classes 10 and 12 Board Exams on cbseacademic.nic.in, Download PDF Here

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Previous Year Timetable Release Dates

Check the dates below when the exam timetable was announced in previous years.

Year

Release Date

2026

October 30, 2025

2025

November 20, 2024

2024

December 12, 2023

2023

December 29, 2022

CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027: Previous Exam  and Result Dates

Check previous year CBSE Exam and result dates

Class

Exam Date

Result Date

Class 10

February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026

April 15, 2026

Class 12

February 17 to April 9, 2026

May 13, 2026

Class 10

February 15 to March 18, 2025

May 13, 2025

Class 12

February 15 to April 4, 2025

May 13, 2025

Class 10

February 15 to March 13, 2024

May 13, 2024

Class 12

February 15 to April 2, 2024

May 13, 2024

Class 10

February 15 to March 21, 2023

May 12, 2023

Class 12

February 15 to April 5, 2023

May 12, 2023
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 29, 2026, 17:14 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Grading System

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th exam 2027 will be conducted between February and April 2027. Check the grading system followed by the board here

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 29, 2026, 17:14 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Grading System Followed

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th exam 2027 will be conducted between February and April 2027. Check the grading system followed by the board here

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 29, 2026, 16:53 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Official Websites Download

    The CBSE board class 10 and class 12 date sheets 207 will be available on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in. The timetable will be released as a PDF document containing the subject-wise schedule for the theory and practical board exams. Candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in to download the PDF.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 16:53 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Datesheet PDFs to be Released Online

    The CBSE board class 10 and class 12 date sheets 207 will be available on the official website of the board. The timetable will be released as a PDF document containing the subject-wise schedule for the theory and practical board exams. Candidates can visit the official website cbse.gov.in to download the PDF.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 15:46 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Second Board Exams in May?

    The CBSE may conduct the second board examination for Class 10 in May, 2027. The board will notify students of the date sheet separately on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

    Students who have passed the Class 10 main board exams but are looking to improve their scores in up to three subjects or have been placed in the compartment category are eligible to apply for the second board exams. 

    Read more here - "CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Release Date"

  • Oct 29, 2026, 15:46 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: When Will Second Board Exams Be Conducted?

    The CBSE may conduct the second board examination for Class 10 in May, 2027. The board will notify students of the date sheet separately on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

    Students who have passed the Class 10 main board exams but are looking to improve their scores in up to three subjects or have been placed in the compartment category are eligible to apply for the second board exams. 

    Read more here - "CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Release Date"

  • Oct 29, 2026, 15:02 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Expected Schedule

    Check below the expected schedule for class 10 exams here

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 29, 2026, 14:28 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Official Website to check Timetable PDF

    CBSE board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be available on the official website soon. Those preparing to appear for the annual board exam can visit the website cbse.gov.in to check the result and download the timetable PDF.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 14:10 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Second Exam Timetable to be Released

    Along with the datesheet for the main exam, CBSE will also release the schedule for the CBSE 10th second board exam. The second board exam was conducted in May 2026. The exams were conducted for students from May 15 to May 21, 2026. It was mandatory for students to appear for the CBSE main exam in February 2027 in order to appear for the exam in May 2026. The board is likely to follow the same format and release the schedule for the second board exam along with the main examination for 2027. 

  • Oct 29, 2026, 13:58 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027 Datesheet: Will On Screen Marking System be Followed This Year

    CBSE introduced the on-screen marking system for class 12 answer sheet evaluation last year. The marking scheme was introduced as a way for making the answer sheet evaluation process easier and accurate for students an teacers. Rigged with controvercies after the announcement of the CBSE 12th result 2026, it is expected that the board will continue the framwwork this year as well in a more improved format. Details of the on screen marking system for this year will be conveyed by the board soon. 

  • Oct 29, 2026, 13:39 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Previous Year Schedule for Class 12 Students

    The CBSE 12th exam timetable for the 2026 board exam is given below

    Day, Date & TimeSubject CodeSubject Name
    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 045 Biotechnology
    066 Entrepreneurship
    825 Shorthand (English)
    826 Shorthand (Hindi)
    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 048 Physical Education
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 046 Engineering Graphics
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 057 Bharatanatyam Dance
    058 Kuchipudi - Dance
    059 Odissi Dance
    060 Manipuri - Dance
    061 Kathakali - Dance
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 816 Horticulture
    823 Cost Accounting
    Friday, 20th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 042 Physics
    Saturday, 21st February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 804 Automotive
    837 Fashion Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 835 Mass Media Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 848 Design Thinking and Innovation
    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 055 Accountancy
    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 807 Beauty & Wellness
    817 Typography & Computer Application
    Thursday, 5th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 037 Psychology
    Friday, 6th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 104 Punjabi
    105 Bengali
    106 Tamil
    107 Telugu
    108 Sindhi
    109 Marathi
    110 Gujarati
    111 Manipuri
    112 Malayalam
    113 Odia
    114 Assamese
    115 Kannada
    116 Arabic
    117 Tibetan
    120 German
    121 Russian
    123 Persian
    124 Nepali
    125 Limboo
    126 Lepcha
    189 Telugu Telangana
    192 Bodo
    193 Tangkhul
    194 Japanese
    195 Bhutia
    196 Spanish
    197 Kashmiri
    198 Mizo
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 841 Yoga
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 847 Electronics & Hardware
    Monday, 9th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 041 Mathematics
    241 Applied Mathematics
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 809 Food Production
    824 Office Procedures & Practices
    836 Library & Information Science
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 842 Early Childhood Care & Education
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
    036 Hindustani Music Per Ins
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 813 Health Care
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 830 Design
    Thursday, 12th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 001 English Elective
    301 English Core
    Friday, 13th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 806 Tourism
    827 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
    Saturday, 14th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 064 Home Science
    Monday, 16th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 002 Hindi Elective
    302 Hindi Core
    Tuesday, 17th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 034 Hindustani Music Vocal
    Wednesday, 18th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 030 Economics
    Thursday, 19th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 845 Physical Activity Trainer
    Friday, 20th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 812 Marketing
    Monday, 23rd March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 028 Political Science
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 801 Retail
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 843 Artificial Intelligence
    Wednesday, 25th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 065 Informatics Practices
    083 Computer Science
    802 Information Technology
    Friday, 27th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 044 Biology
    Saturday, 28th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 054 Business Studies
    833 Business Administration
    Monday, 30th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 027 History
    Wednesday, 1st April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 805 Financial Market Management
    808 Agriculture
    828 Medical Diagnostics
    831 Salesmanship
    Thursday, 2nd April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC)
    834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
    Saturday, 4th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 039 Sociology
    Monday, 6th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 073 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
    188 Bhoti
    191 Kokborok
    811 Banking
    820 Electronics Technology
    Tuesday, 7th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 803 Web Application
    Wednesday, 8th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 322 Sanskrit Core
    118 French
    822 Taxation
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 821 Multi-Media
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 829 Textile Design
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 844 Data Science
    Friday, 10th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 074 Legal Studies
  • Oct 29, 2026, 13:38 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Details To Check After Downloading PDF

    After downloading the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet, students should verify their subject names, subject codes, examination dates and paper durations. They should also read the instructions provided in the official PDF and check for any later notices that revise the timetable. Students taking several subjects should make a personal list of their examination dates to avoid confusion. The official CBSE website should be treated as the main source for the final schedule and subsequent changes. 

  • Oct 29, 2026, 13:38 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: What Should Students Check After Downloading the PDF?

    After downloading the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet, students should verify their subject names, subject codes, examination dates and paper durations. They should also read the instructions provided in the official PDF and check for any later notices that revise the timetable. Students taking several subjects should make a personal list of their examination dates to avoid confusion. The official CBSE website should be treated as the main source for the final schedule and subsequent changes. 


  • Oct 29, 2026, 12:59 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 TimeTable?

    The CBSE class 10 and Class 12 Timetable 2026 will be declared online soon. Once the timetable PDF is available for download, those who will be appearing for the exams can click on the link to download PDF. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on Main website

    Step 3: Click on 10th/ 12th timetable PDF

    Step 4: The datesheet PDF will be displayed

    Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Oct 29, 2026, 12:38 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Expected Date and Time

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th datesheet will be released online soon. The board is likely to release the class 10 and class 12 timetable PDF on the official website cbse.gov.in. It is expected that the board will issue the datesheet in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Oct 29, 2026, 11:47 IST

    CBSE Board 2027 Schedule: Exam Duration and Timing

    CBSE board conducts the 10th and 12th annual board exams in a single shift. The exams will be conducted at the same time across designated exam centres in India and abroad. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam need to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the exam. CBSE board exams are conducted for a duration of three hours from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The exams for a few subjects are conducted for a duration o two hours from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Details of the subject-wise timing will be mentioned on the timetable. Students must make sure they cross check the subject, subject code and timing before the exams. 


  • Oct 29, 2026, 11:05 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10 Expected Datesheet

     

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 29, 2026, 10:53 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: Previous Year Timetable Release Dates

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination schedule will be released online. Students can download their timetable PDFs on the official website. The release dates from the previous year is given below

    Year

    Release Date

    2026

    October 30, 2025

    2025

    November 20, 2024

    2024

    December 12, 2023

    2023

    December 29, 2022
  • Oct 29, 2026, 10:46 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: When will Theory and Practical Exams be Conducted?

    CBSE annually conducts the 10th and 12th board examinations in February-April 2027. The practical exams will be conducted between January and February. Students will be provided the details schedule for the board examinations on the official wedbsite. The timetable PDF will contain the details of the theory exam along with the exam time and exam duration. 

  • Oct 28, 2026, 17:28 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Around 45 Lakh Students Appeared in 204 Subjects Last Year

    CBSE expected around 45 lakh candidates to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2026 across 204 subjects. This figure was announced with the previous examination schedule and is not the confirmed number for 2027. The upcoming date sheet will help students identify their subject-wise examination dates and plan their preparation. CBSE has not yet confirmed the number of candidates or subjects for the 2027 examinations. 

  • Oct 28, 2026, 14:53 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Why Should Students Check the Subject Code?

    The subject code helps students identify the exact paper they are registered to take. This is particularly important when similar subjects have different codes, such as Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic in Class 10. Students should compare the subject name and code in the official date sheet with their registered subjects. If they notice a mismatch in their school records, they should contact their school promptly. The final 2027 timetable should be used to confirm the examination date for each subject. 


  • Oct 28, 2026, 14:08 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Are Practical Exam Dates Included in the Theory Timetable?

    The CBSE theory examination timetable and practical examination schedule serve different purposes. Practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments are conducted according to separate board instructions and the applicable schedule for schools.

    Students should ask their schools about their practical examination dates rather than assume that these dates will appear alongside every theory paper in the main date sheet. CBSE has not yet confirmed the practical examination schedule for the 2026–27 academic session. 


  • Oct 28, 2026, 13:02 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Will All Subjects Have a Three-Hour Exam?

    Students should check the examination duration mentioned against each subject in the official date sheet. In the 2026 timetable, many theory examinations were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while some papers had shorter durations. Therefore, students should not assume that every subject will have the same examination time. The subject-wise duration and reporting instructions for the 2027 examinations should be checked in the official timetable and examination guidelines once released.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 12:12 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Will Class 10 and Class 12 Exams Start on the Same Day?

    In 2026, CBSE began the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on the same date, February 17. However, the two examinations had different end dates: the Class 10 examinations concluded on March 10, while the Class 12 examinations continued until April 9, according to the original schedule. CBSE has not confirmed the starting or ending dates for the 2027 examinations. Students should wait for the official timetable instead of assuming that last year's dates will be repeated.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 11:13 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How Much Time Did Students Get After Last Year's Final Schedule?

    CBSE released the final date sheet for the 2026 board examinations on October 30, 2025. The examinations for Classes 10 and 12 began on February 17, 2026. This gave students around 110 days between the final timetable's release and the start of the examinations.

    CBSE has not confirmed whether it will follow the same timeline for the 2027 board examinations.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 10:26 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Will the Tentative Timetable Change Before the Final Schedule?

    CBSE may release a tentative date sheet before publishing the final timetable, as it did for the 2026 board examinations. Last year, the board released the tentative schedule on September 24, 2025, followed by the final date sheet on October 30, 2025.

    Students should treat any tentative schedule as provisional and check the final PDF for confirmed examination dates. The 2027 release process has not yet been officially confirmed.

  • Oct 28, 2026, 09:53 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Details Mentioned In The PDF

    Along with the subject-wise details, the board will also provide the important instructions and guidelines. Candidates must read through the instructions carefully when downloading the timetable PDF. The instructions include the exam time, reporting time and details regarding the release of the CBSE admit card.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 17:57 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 93.70 per cent Passed Last Year

    The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 stood at 93.70 per cent, up from 93.66 per cent last year. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, compared with 92.69 per cent for boys. Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada once again topped the list, each recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.


  • Oct 27, 2026, 17:03 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Download Sample Papers Here

    Candidates can download Class 10th and 12th sample paper PDFs here for practice:

  • Oct 27, 2026, 15:28 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Expected Date Sheet

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 27, 2026, 14:39 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Grading System

    Check the grading system for CBSE 10th board examination here

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 27, 2026, 12:50 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 12 PDF Download: Timetable to be Released Soon

    The CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 will be released online in the coming days. Once the datesheet is released, students can start with the preparation for their board exams based on the subjects in the timetable. Students can download the datesheet PDF at cbse.gov.in. The subject-wise and dates-wise schedule will help students to divide their time and analysetheir preparedness for the exam

  • Oct 27, 2026, 12:19 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 Release Date: When will the Complete Timetable Release

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet 2026will be released online soon. Last year, the date sheets were released on October 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the board exams must visit the official website to download the timetable. Once the timetable is released, students can porepare for their board exams based on the subject-wise schedule

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:45 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 12: Admit Cards to be Released Soon

    The admit cards for CBSE 10th and 12th board exam 2027 will be released on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the exams need to collect their admit card from their respective schools. School authorities will download the admit card from the official website after which this will e distributed among the students. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:20 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 and 12: Timetable PDF to Include Important Instructions

    Along with the subject-wise details, the board will also provide the important instructions and guidelines. Candidates must read through the instructions carefully when downloading the timetable PDF. The instructions include the exam time, reporting time and details regarding the release of the CBSE admit card.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 11:05 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 Second Board Exam Schedule to be Released

    Along with the schedule for the main exam, CBSE will also be releasing the date sheet for the CBSE Class 10 second board examination. The second board exam will be conducted in April-May 2027. Detailed schedule will be available on the official website soon. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:56 IST

    CBSE Date sheet 2027 Class 12 Release Date: Timetable to be Released This Week

    CBSE board is expected to announce the Class 12 examination date sheets anytime this week. The subject-wise timetable will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the 12th board exams under the arts, science and commerce streams can download their subject-wise timetable through the link available on the official website.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:41 IST

    CBSE Date sheet 2027 Class 10 Tentative: Check Expected Timetable for 10th Exam

    Check the expected dates for the CBSE 10th exam 2027 below

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:27 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 Subject Wise: Check Previous Year Timetable

    Check here the subject-wise timatble for the 2026 board examination below

    Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name

    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    041

    Mathematics Standard
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    241

    Mathematics Basic

    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    064

    Home Science

    Friday, 20th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    407

    Beauty & Wellness
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    412

    Marketing & Sales
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    415

    Multi-Media
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    416

    Multi Skill Foundation Course
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    418

    Physical Activity Trainer
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    419

    Data Science

    Saturday, 21st February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    101

    English (Communicative)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    184

    English (Language and Literature)

    Monday, 23rd February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    003

    Urdu Course-A
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    004

    Punjabi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    005

    Bengali
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    006

    Tamil
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    009

    Marathi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    010

    Gujarati
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    011

    Manipuri
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    089

    Telugu Telangana

    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    154

    Elements of Business
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    303

    Urdu Course-B

    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    086

    Science

    Thursday, 26th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    401

    Retail
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    403

    Security
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    404

    Automotive
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    405

    Introduction to Fin. Markets
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    406

    Introduction to Tourism
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    408

    Agriculture
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    409

    Food Production
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    410

    Front Office Operations
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    411

    Banking & Insurance
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    413

    Health Care
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    414

    Apparel
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    420

    Electronics & Hardware
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    421

    Foundation Skill for Sciences
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    422

    Design Thinking & Innovation

    Friday, 27th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    165

    Computer Applications
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    402

    Information Technology
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    417

    Artificial Intelligence

    Saturday, 28th February, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    016

    Arabic
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    119

    Sanskrit (Communicative)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    122

    Sanskrit
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    131

    Rai
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    132

    Gurung
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    133

    Tamang
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    134

    Sherpa

    Monday, 2nd March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    002

    Hindi Course-A
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    085

    Hindi Course-B

    Thursday, 5th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    008

    Sindhi
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    012

    Malayalam
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    013

    Odia
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    014

    Assamese
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    015

    Kannada
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    091

    Kokborok

    Friday, 6th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    049

    Painting

    Saturday, 7th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    087

    Social Science

    Monday, 9th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    007

    Telugu
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    021

    Russian
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    023

    Persian
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    024

    Nepali
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    025

    Limboo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    026

    Lepcha
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    031

    Carnatic Music (Vocal)
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    032

    Carnatic Music Mel Ins.
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    033

    Carnatic Music Per. Ins.
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    034

    Hindustani Music Vocal
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    035

    Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
     

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    036

    Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    136

    Thai

    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    018

    French

    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    017

    Tibetan
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    020

    German
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    076

    National Cadet Corps
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    088

    Bhoti
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    092

    Bodo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    093

    Tangkhul
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    094

    Japanese
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    095

    Bhutia
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    096

    Spanish
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    097

    Kashmiri
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    098

    Mizo
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    099

    Bahasa Melayu
     

    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

    254

    Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
  • Oct 27, 2026, 10:10 IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10: Timetable PDF to be Released Soon

    CBSE board is expected to release the Class 10 exam date sheet 20207 by this week. The exams will be conducted from February 2027, as per previous years' trends. CBSE 10th datesheet 2027 will include the subject-wise date and time for the exam. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the annual board exam must make sure they download the timetable PDF through the link on the official website.

  • Oct 27, 2026, 09:56 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: When were the timetable PDFs issued earlier

    CBSE board releases the exam timetable atleast 2 or three months before the exams commence. Previously the datesheets were released on these dates.

    Year

    Release Date

    2026

    October 30, 2025

    2025

    November 20, 2024

    2024

    December 12, 2023

    2023

    December 29, 2022
  • Oct 27, 2026, 09:29 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027 Datesheet: Admit Cards to be Released Online

    After the exam timetable is released, candidates will be issued their CBSE Board Exam 2027 admit card. Candidates whose names have been submitted in the LOC will be issued their theory and practical exam admit card. School authorities are required to download the CBSE admit card following which schools must distribute them with students. The admit card will contain the candidate details and the details of the exam centre. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:55 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Official Website to Download Timetable

    The CBSE board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be released online soon. Once the timetable is released, students can visit the official website of the board to download the PDF. CBSE datesheet 2027 will be available for download at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:28 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Steps to Download PDF

    Follow the steps given below to download the CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet PDF

    • Go to the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in
    • Navigate to latest announcement section
    • Click on CBSE Class 10/12 datesheet 2027 link
    • Download the PDF and save for future reference.
  • Oct 27, 2026, 08:01 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: Online Marking Scheme

    The online marking system was introduced last year for evaluating the class 12 answer sheets. The answer sheets of candidates were scanned into the marking portal where teachers evaluated the answer sheets of students cand marked them accordingly. It is expected the the online marking system will follow for this year as well. Whether the system will be introduced to mark class 10 answer sheets will be notified by the board

  • Oct 27, 2026, 07:48 IST

    CBSE 10th Datesheet 2027: Check Previous Year Class 10 Titmetable

    DAY, DATE & TIMESUBJECT CODESUBJECT NAME
    TUESDAY 17th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 041 MATHEMATICS STANDARD
    241 MATHEMATICS BASIC
    WEDNESDAY 18th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 064 HOME SCIENCE
    FRIDAY 20th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 407 BEAUTY & WELLNESS
    412 MARKETING & SALES
    415 MULTI-MEDIA
    416 MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE
    418 PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER
    419 DATA SCIENCE
    SATURDAY 21st FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 101 ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)
    184 ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)
    MONDAY 23rd FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 003 URDU COURSE-A
    004 PUNJABI
    005 BENGALI
    006 TAMIL
    009 MARATHI
    010 GUJARATI
    011 MANIPURI
    089 TELUGU TELANGANA
    TUESDAY 24th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 154 ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS
    303 URDU COURSE-B
    WEDNESDAY 25th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 086 SCIENCE
    THURSDAY 26th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 401 RETAIL
    403 SECURITY
    404 AUTOMOTIVE
    405 INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS
    406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM
    408 AGRICULTURE
    409 FOOD PRODUCTION
    410 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS
    411 BANKING & INSURANCE
    413 HEALTH CARE
    414 APPAREL
    420 ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
    421 FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES
    422 DESIGN THINKING & INNOVATION
    FRIDAY 27th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 165 COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
    402 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
    417 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
    SATURDAY 28th FEBRUARY, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 016 ARABIC
    119 SANSKRIT(COMMUNICATIVE)
    122 SANSKRIT
    131 RAI
    132 GURUNG
    133 TAMANG
    134 SHERPA
    MONDAY 2nd MARCH, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 002 HINDI COURSE-A
    085 HINDI COURSE-B
    THURSDAY 5th MARCH, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 008 SINDHI
    012 MALAYALAM
    013 ODIA
    014 ASSAMESE
    015 KANNADA
    091 KOKBOROK
    FRIDAY 6th MARCH, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 049 PAINTING
    SATURDAY 7th MARCH, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 087 SOCIAL SCIENCE
    MONDAY
  • Oct 27, 2026, 07:27 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027 Datesheet: what Was Last Years Schedule for Class 12 Students

    CBSE Class XII Date Sheet 2026 is given below

    Day, Date & TimeSubject CodeSubject Name
    Tuesday, 17th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 045 Biotechnology
    066 Entrepreneurship
    825 Shorthand (English)
    826 Shorthand (Hindi)
    Wednesday, 18th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 048 Physical Education
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 046 Engineering Graphics
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 057 Bharatanatyam Dance
    058 Kuchipudi - Dance
    059 Odissi Dance
    060 Manipuri - Dance
    061 Kathakali - Dance
    Thursday, 19th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 816 Horticulture
    823 Cost Accounting
    Friday, 20th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 042 Physics
    Saturday, 21st February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 804 Automotive
    837 Fashion Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 835 Mass Media Studies
    Monday, 23rd February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 848 Design Thinking and Innovation
    Tuesday, 24th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 055 Accountancy
    Wednesday, 25th February, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 807 Beauty & Wellness
    817 Typography & Computer Application
    Thursday, 5th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 037 Psychology
    Friday, 6th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 104 Punjabi
    105 Bengali
    106 Tamil
    107 Telugu
    108 Sindhi
    109 Marathi
    110 Gujarati
    111 Manipuri
    112 Malayalam
    113 Odia
    114 Assamese
    115 Kannada
    116 Arabic
    117 Tibetan
    120 German
    121 Russian
    123 Persian
    124 Nepali
    125 Limboo
    126 Lepcha
    189 Telugu Telangana
    192 Bodo
    193 Tangkhul
    194 Japanese
    195 Bhutia
    196 Spanish
    197 Kashmiri
    198 Mizo
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 841 Yoga
    Saturday, 7th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 847 Electronics & Hardware
    Monday, 9th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 041 Mathematics
    241 Applied Mathematics
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 809 Food Production
    824 Office Procedures & Practices
    836 Library & Information Science
    Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 842 Early Childhood Care & Education
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
    036 Hindustani Music Per Ins
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 813 Health Care
    Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 830 Design
    Thursday, 12th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 001 English Elective
    301 English Core
    Friday, 13th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 806 Tourism
    827 Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
    Saturday, 14th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 064 Home Science
    Monday, 16th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 002 Hindi Elective
    302 Hindi Core
    Tuesday, 17th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 034 Hindustani Music Vocal
    Wednesday, 18th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 030 Economics
    Thursday, 19th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 845 Physical Activity Trainer
    Friday, 20th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 812 Marketing
    Monday, 23rd March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 028 Political Science
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 801 Retail
    Tuesday, 24th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 843 Artificial Intelligence
    Wednesday, 25th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 065 Informatics Practices
    083 Computer Science
    802 Information Technology
    Friday, 27th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 044 Biology
    Saturday, 28th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 054 Business Studies
    833 Business Administration
    Monday, 30th March, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 027 History
    Wednesday, 1st April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 805 Financial Market Management
    808 Agriculture
    828 Medical Diagnostics
    831 Salesmanship
    Thursday, 2nd April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC)
    834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
    Saturday, 4th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 039 Sociology
    Monday, 6th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 073 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India
    188 Bhoti
    191 Kokborok
    811 Banking
    820 Electronics Technology
    Tuesday, 7th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 803 Web Application
    Wednesday, 8th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 322 Sanskrit Core
    118 French
    822 Taxation
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 821 Multi-Media
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 829 Textile Design
    Thursday, 9th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM    		 844 Data Science
    Friday, 10th April, 2026
    10:30 AM – 01:30 PM    		 074 Legal Studies
  • Oct 27, 2026, 07:06 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: Expected Schedule for Class 12 Exam

    This is an expected schedule for the CBSE 12th exam 2027

    Tentative Date Subject CodeSubject Name

    Mid-February 2027

    048

    Physical Education

    Mid-February 2027

    001 / 301

    English Elective / Core

    Mid-February 2027

    042

    Physics

    Late February 2027

    043

    Chemistry

    Late February 2027

    055

    Accountancy

    Early March 2027

    028

    Political Science

    Early March 2027

    041 / 241

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

    Early March 2027

    054

    Business Studies

    Mid March 2027

    030

    Economics

    Mid March 2027

    044

    Biology

    Mid March 2027

    029

    Geography

    Late March 2027

    083 / 065

    Computer Science / Informatics Practices

    Late March 2027

    027

    History

    Late March 2027

    037

    Psychology

    Early April  2027

    039

    Sociology
  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:57 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: Will There be Any Changes in Timings?

    The CBSE will likely maintain the same pattern for the conduct of exams. CBSE conducts the 10th and 12th board exams in a single shift in the morning session from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM. The same is likely to be followed this year as well. The subject-wise details of the CBSE Examination will be mentioned in the timetable PDF. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:38 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027 Datesheets: Previous Examination and Result Dates

    CBSE conducts the 10th and 12th annual board exams in February annually. Check the exam and result dates from tje previous years here.

    Class Exam Date Result Date
    Class 10 February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026 April 15, 2026
    Class 12 February 17 to April 9, 2026 May 13, 2026
    Class 10 February 15 to March 18, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 12 February 15 to April 4, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 10 February 15 to March 13, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 12 February 15 to April 2, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 10 February 15 to March 21, 2023 May 12, 2023
    Class 12 February 15 to April 5, 2023 May 12, 2023
  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:24 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Official Website to Download Timetable

    CBSE board will be conducting the 10th and 12th annual board examinations from February 2027. Considering the previous examination dates, the theory exams are likely to commence between February 15 and 17, 2027. The confirmed schedule will be given on the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetable 2027. Students are advised to visit the website cbse.gov.in to download the timetable PDF. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:11 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Datesheets to be Released Online Soon

    CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets in the coming days. Candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations need to visit the official website to download the datesheet PDF. The datesheets will contain the subject-wise schedule for the CBSE annual board exam 2027 to be conducted between February and April 2027

  • Oct 27, 2026, 06:00 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Class 10, 12 Date Sheet LIVE: Will Time Table Be Out Today?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination date sheet soon. While the board has not confirmed any date, past year trends show that the date sheet is expected in the last week of October, 2026.

    Once released, students will be able to check and download the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 on the official website cbse.gov.in. The exams are expected to start in February, 2027. 

  • Oct 27, 2026, 04:28 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE: Where to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF?

    Students will be able to download the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet from the official website, cbse.gov.in. They should visit the website, open the latest announcements or examination section, and click on the relevant date sheet link. The PDF can then be downloaded and saved for reference. Students should check their subject names and examination dates carefully after downloading the timetable.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 23:28 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: Exams Expected to Begin in February

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2027 are expected to begin in February 2027. However, the subject-wise examination dates and complete schedule have not been officially confirmed. Students should wait for the date sheet before making plans based on specific examination dates.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 22:22 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers Already Available for 2027 Exams

    Students waiting for the CBSE date sheet can begin their preparation using the sample question papers and marking schemes released for the 2026–27 academic session. These resources are available on the official CBSE Academic website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Practising the sample papers can help students understand the question format, examination structure and marking pattern before the board exams.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 21:06 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Time Table Includes Subject-Wise Exam Dates

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet will contain important examination details, including subject names, subject codes, examination dates, timings and instructions for candidates. Students should carefully check the timetable after its release to avoid confusion about their examination schedule. The official PDF will be available through the CBSE website.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 20:18 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Date Sheet Release Date Last Year

    CBSE 10th and 12th date sheets 2027 will be released on the same day. For the 2026 examination, the board released the timetable on October 30, 2025 while the exams were conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. The board is likely to follow the same pattern and issue the datesheet PDF towards the end of the month. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 19:27 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Distribution of Marks

    • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics)

    • 70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology

    • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment

  • Oct 26, 2026, 18:31 IST

    CBSE Board Exams 2027 LIVE Updates: 93.70 Per Cent Passed Last Year

    The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2026 stood at 93.70 per cent, up from 93.66 per cent last year. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, compared with 92.69 per cent for boys. Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada once again topped the list, each recording a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 17:48 IST

    CBSE Board Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Will Class 10 Also See On-Screen Marking?

    The CBSE 10th marking scheme is expected to change. Last year, the board introduced the on-screen marking system for Class 12 evaluation. It is expected that the system will be introduced for class 10 students from this year onwards. There is no official communication regarding the same. The board is exoected to provide details of the marking system. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 16:56 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Board Exam Pattern Complete Details

    ParticularsDetails
    Question Paper Pattern 
    • Competency-based questions- 40-50%
    • Select response type or MCQs-20%
    • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%
    Duration  3 Hours 
    Medium  English / Hindi
    Mode  Offline
    Maximum Marks 

    100 (theory + practical)

    • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 
    • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 
    • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 
    Passing marks for each subject  33%
    Passing marks for the overall exam  Aggregate 33%
  • Oct 26, 2026, 16:55 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Section-wise weightage of marks for Class 10 board

    Check here the section-wise weightage of marks for Class 10 board exams

    Class 10 Exam DetailsMarks or Weightage
    Competency-Based Questions 50%
    Short and Long Answers 30%
    Objective Questions 20%
    Theory Paper 80 Marks
    Internal Assessment 20 Marks
    Grading 9-Point System
    Exam Phases Two, subject to 2027 rules
  • Oct 26, 2026, 15:40 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2027 LIVE Updates: How To Download Date Sheet?

    CBSE Board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be declared online soon. The link to download the schedule will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 26, 2026, 14:52 IST

    CBSE 10th and 12th Timetable 2027: Steps to Download PDF

    CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2027 will be released online soon. Those appearing for the exams can login with their credentials to download the PDF follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 26, 2026, 14:38 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: Official Website to Download PDF

    CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 timetable 2027 will be released online soon. Candidates appearing for the exams in February-April 2027 must visit the official website cbse.gov.in to check the schedule. The exam time and subject-wise schedule will be given on the timetable PDF

  • Oct 26, 2026, 14:23 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: On Screen Marking Scheme for Class 10?

    The CBSE 10th marking scheme is expected to change. Last year, the board introduced the on-screen marking system for Class 12 evaluation. It is expected that the system will be introduced for class 10 students from this year onwards. There is no official communication regarding the same. The board is exoected to provide details of the marking system. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 14:04 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Timetable PDF to be Released Soon

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2027 timetable PDF will be released online soon. Once the timetable is released, students who are preparing to appear for the exams can download their timetable. The timetable PDF will help students when preparing for their board examination. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 12:58 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Class 10 Marks Weightage

    Check here the section-wise weightage of marks for Class 10 board exams

    Class 10 Exam DetailsMarks or Weightage
    Competency-Based Questions 50%
    Short and Long Answers 30%
    Objective Questions 20%
    Theory Paper 80 Marks
    Internal Assessment 20 Marks
    Grading 9-Point System
    Exam Phases Two, subject to 2027 rules
  • Oct 26, 2026, 12:41 IST

    CBSE 10th and 12th Timetable: Practical Exams to be Held from February

    It is likely that the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetable PDF 2026 will be released in the coming days. CBSE isn likely to conduct the 10th and 12th main practical exams from the last week of January or the first week of February 2027. The practical exams will be conducted in the respective schools with internal and external examiners. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 12:10 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: How to Download Timetable PDF

    CBSE Board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be declared online soon. The link to download the schedule will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th timetable link

    Step 3: The CBSE timetable PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Oct 26, 2026, 11:51 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Exam Dates from Previous Years

    The exam and result dates from the previous years are given below

    Class Exam Date Result Date
    Class 10 February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026 April 15, 2026
    Class 12 February 17 to April 9, 2026 May 13, 2026
    Class 10 February 15 to March 18, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 12 February 15 to April 4, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 10 February 15 to March 13, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 12 February 15 to April 2, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 10 February 15 to March 21, 2023 May 12, 2023
    Class 12 February 15 to April 5, 2023 May 12, 2023
  • Oct 26, 2026, 11:37 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: Number of Students Appearing for Exam

    CBSE Board 10th and 12th examination 2027 timetable will be released online soon. This year, more than 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027. As per reports, approximately 26.60 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE 10th exam, while 16 to 20 lakh students will be appearing for the CBSE Class 12 exams in all three streams. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 11:23 IST

    CBSE Exam Datesheet 2027: When is the Timetable Expected to be Released?

    Students preparing to appear for the board exam need the timetable to help with better preparation. The subject-wise timetable will help students assess how much time they have left in hand to prepare for each subject and what can be done to make up for time in between subjects. The CBSE 10th and 12th datesheet is expected to be released online. The timetable PDF will contain the subject-wise details and exam timings. The PDF will be available at cbse.gov.in

  • Oct 26, 2026, 11:10 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Question Bank Available at cbse.gov.in

    CBSE board has provided a question bank for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students can refer to the question bank for individual classes to understand the types of questions which can be asked for the board exam. 

    CBSE board Exam 2027 - Question Bank

  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:59 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027: When was the Datesheet PDF released Last Year

    CBSE 10th and 12th date sheets 2027 will be released on the same day. For the 2026 examination, the board released the timetable on October 30, 2025 while the exams were conducted from February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026. The board is likely to follow the same pattern and issue the datesheet PDF towards the end of the month. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Will the On-Screen Marking System Continue for This Year As well

    CBSE introduced the on-screen marking system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation. Last year, the evaluation system was introduced in an effort to make the evaluation process easier for teachers. The evaluation was done through scanned answer sheets which were uploaded to the portal and then evaluated based on the answer key provided to evaluator. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:32 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027 Timetable: Check Class 12 Expected Dates

    CBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted between February-April 2027. Check the expected timetable details below

    Tentative Date Subject CodeSubject Name

    Mid-February 2027

    048

    Physical Education

    Mid-February 2027

    001 / 301

    English Elective / Core

    Mid-February 2027

    042

    Physics

    Late February 2027

    043

    Chemistry

    Late February 2027

    055

    Accountancy

    Early March 2027

    028

    Political Science

    Early March 2027

    041 / 241

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

    Early March 2027

    054

    Business Studies

    Mid March 2027

    030

    Economics

    Mid March 2027

    044

    Biology

    Mid March 2027

    029

    Geography

    Late March 2027

    083 / 065

    Computer Science / Informatics Practices

    Late March 2027

    027

    History

    Late March 2027

    037

    Psychology

    Early April  2027

    039

    Sociology
  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:17 IST

    CBSE 10th Exam 2027 Datesheet: Important Instructions

    The CBSE Annual Class 10 board exams will be conducted in exam centres in India and Aborad

    Details of the exam centre will be given on the CBSE admit card 2027 which will be available for download on the official website of the board

    Schools will distribute the admit card to eligible students

    Only those students who have the minimum attendance requirement and those whose details have been submitted in the LOCs will be issued their CBSE admit card.

    Candidates without the admit card will not be permitted inside the exam centre

    Students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the exams begin and leave the centre before the exams conclude

  • Oct 26, 2026, 10:04 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: Class 10 Grading System

    CBSE follows a grading system to mark students for their exams. Check the exam grading system for class 10 students below.

    Grades Particulars
    A-1 Top 1/8th of the passed candidates
    A-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    B-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    C-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-1 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    D-2 Next 1/8th of the passed candidates
    E Essential Repeat
  • Oct 26, 2026, 09:49 IST

    CBSE Exam Timetable 2027: Class 10 Expected Dates

    The CBSE Class 10 board examination is likely to start anytime between February 15 and 17, 2027. Check the expected exam schedule here

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 26, 2026, 09:37 IST

    CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2027: Sample Papers Released Online

    The sample papers for the 2027 board examinations have been released online. Those who are preparing to appear for the exams can refer to the sample paper PDFs when preparing for the exams. The sample papers will help candidates to understanf the exam pattern and the marking scheme. Details of the types of questions to expect for each section will also be provided in the CBSE sample papers 2027. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 09:31 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Subject-wise Timetable to be Available at cbse.gov.in

    The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 subject-wise timetable PDF will be available for download on the official website. The exam duration, subject-wise schedule and exam-day instructions will be mentioned in the exam timetable. Candidates preparing to appear for the board exams are advised to keep a copy of the timetable with them when preparing for the board exams. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 09:26 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027: Board to issue PDF on the Official Website Soon

    CBSE board 10th and 12th timetable 2027 will be available on the official website soon. Once the timetable is released, students can visit the website to download PDF. The CBSE board exam 2027 timetable contains he subject-wise schedule of the theory and practical exams

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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