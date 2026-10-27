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CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Likely By October 31, What Past Year Trends Say

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 17:12 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2027 date sheet anytime soon, possibly by October 31, based on an analysis of past release dates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Likely By October 31, What Past Year Trends Say
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Likely By October 31, What Past Year Trends Say
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, based on an analysis of previous years’ release dates. Students must generally secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass, subject to the board’s applicable examination rules.

The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools is also ongoing, with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 applicable during the late submission period. The LOC contains details of students appearing for the 2027 board examinations.

Why CBSE May Release the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 By October 31?

CBSE has generally conducted its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from mid-February, with the date sheet released well in advance in several previous years.

For the 2026 board examinations, the board released the final date sheet on October 30, 2025, giving students an early opportunity to plan their preparation. A tentative date sheet had been released earlier, on September 24, 2025.

In comparison, the date sheet for the 2025 examinations was released on November 20, 2024, while the schedule for the 2024 examinations was announced on December 12, 2023. For the 2023 examinations, the date sheet was released on December 29, 2022.

These release-date trends suggest that CBSE may announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, possibly by October 31, 2026. The CBSE is yet to make an official announcement. 

CBSE Class 10 Last Year Date Sheet

Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name

Tuesday, 17th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

041

Mathematics Standard
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

241

Mathematics Basic

Wednesday, 18th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

064

Home Science

Friday, 20th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

407

Beauty & Wellness
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

412

Marketing & Sales
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

415

Multi-Media
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

416

Multi Skill Foundation Course
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

418

Physical Activity Trainer
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

419

Data Science

Saturday, 21st February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

101

English (Communicative)
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

184

English (Language and Literature)

Monday, 23rd February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

003

Urdu Course-A
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

004

Punjabi
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

005

Bengali
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

006

Tamil
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

009

Marathi
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

010

Gujarati
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

011

Manipuri
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

089

Telugu Telangana

Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

154

Elements of Business
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

303

Urdu Course-B

Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

086

Science

Thursday, 26th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

401

Retail
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

403

Security
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

404

Automotive
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

405

Introduction to Fin. Markets
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

406

Introduction to Tourism
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

408

Agriculture
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

409

Food Production
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

410

Front Office Operations
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

411

Banking & Insurance
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

413

Health Care
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

414

Apparel
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

420

Electronics & Hardware
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

421

Foundation Skill for Sciences
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

422

Design Thinking & Innovation

Friday, 27th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

165

Computer Applications
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

402

Information Technology
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

417

Artificial Intelligence

Saturday, 28th February, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

016

Arabic
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

119

Sanskrit (Communicative)
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

122

Sanskrit
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

131

Rai
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

132

Gurung
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

133

Tamang
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

134

Sherpa

Monday, 2nd March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

002

Hindi Course-A
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

085

Hindi Course-B

Thursday, 5th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

008

Sindhi
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

012

Malayalam
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

013

Odia
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

014

Assamese
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

015

Kannada
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

091

Kokborok

Friday, 6th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

049

Painting

Saturday, 7th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

087

Social Science

Monday, 9th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

007

Telugu
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

021

Russian
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

023

Persian
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

024

Nepali
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

025

Limboo
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

026

Lepcha
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

031

Carnatic Music (Vocal)
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

032

Carnatic Music Mel Ins.
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

033

Carnatic Music Per. Ins.
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

034

Hindustani Music Vocal
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

035

Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
 

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

036

Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

136

Thai

Tuesday, 10th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

018

French

Wednesday, 11th March, 2026

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

017

Tibetan
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

020

German
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

076

National Cadet Corps
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

088

Bhoti
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

092

Bodo
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

093

Tangkhul
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

094

Japanese
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

095

Bhutia
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

096

Spanish
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

097

Kashmiri
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

098

Mizo
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

099

Bahasa Melayu
 

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

254

Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy

CBSE 2027 Second Board Exam Date Sheet

The CBSE is expected to conduct the second board examinations for 2027 in May, in line with the examination system introduced by the board. In 2026, the second examinations were held from May 15 to May 21. The schedule included Mathematics and concluded with subjects such as Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Social Science.

CBSE Board Exam 2027 Timings

CBSE has generally conducted its board examinations in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. A similar schedule may be followed for the 2027 examinations, subject to the official date sheet.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedules will contain subject-wise examination dates, timings and other important details, including subject codes.

CBSE Board Exams: Will the Overall Pass Percentage Remain Above 93%?

In 2026, the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 was recorded at 93.70 per cent, compared with 93.66 per cent in 2025. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys recorded 92.69 per cent. Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada were among the districts that recorded a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.

Whether the overall pass percentage will remain above 93 per cent in 2027 will become clear after CBSE announces the results, which are usually announced in mid-May. 

How to Download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027

  • Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
  • Open the main website from the homepage.
  • Look for the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 or CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 link under the latest announcements.
  • Click on the relevant link to open the timetable.
  • Check the examination dates, timings and subject details.
  • Download the date sheet and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ| CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in

ALSO READ| CBSE Board Exams 2027: 7 Mistakes Class 10, 12 Students Should Avoid

CBSE Sample Papers 2027 - Click Here

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 10:57 IST
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