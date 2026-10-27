CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Likely By October 31, What Past Year Trends Say

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, based on an analysis of previous years’ release dates. Students must generally secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass, subject to the board’s applicable examination rules. The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools is also ongoing, with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 applicable during the late submission period. The LOC contains details of students appearing for the 2027 board examinations. Why CBSE May Release the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 By October 31? CBSE has generally conducted its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from mid-February, with the date sheet released well in advance in several previous years. For the 2026 board examinations, the board released the final date sheet on October 30, 2025, giving students an early opportunity to plan their preparation. A tentative date sheet had been released earlier, on September 24, 2025.

In comparison, the date sheet for the 2025 examinations was released on November 20, 2024, while the schedule for the 2024 examinations was announced on December 12, 2023. For the 2023 examinations, the date sheet was released on December 29, 2022. These release-date trends suggest that CBSE may announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, possibly by October 31, 2026. The CBSE is yet to make an official announcement. CBSE Class 10 Last Year Date Sheet Day & Date Time Subject Code Subject Name Tuesday, 17th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 041 Mathematics Standard 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday, 18th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 064 Home Science Friday, 20th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 407 Beauty & Wellness 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 412 Marketing & Sales 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 415 Multi-Media 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 418 Physical Activity Trainer 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 419 Data Science Saturday, 21st February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 101 English (Communicative) 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 184 English (Language and Literature) Monday, 23rd February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 003 Urdu Course-A 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 004 Punjabi 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 005 Bengali 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 006 Tamil 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 009 Marathi 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 010 Gujarati 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 011 Manipuri 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 089 Telugu Telangana Tuesday, 24th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 154 Elements of Business 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 303 Urdu Course-B Wednesday, 25th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 086 Science Thursday, 26th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 401 Retail 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 403 Security 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 404 Automotive 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 405 Introduction to Fin. Markets 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 406 Introduction to Tourism 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 408 Agriculture 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 409 Food Production 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 410 Front Office Operations 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 411 Banking & Insurance 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 413 Health Care 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 414 Apparel 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 420 Electronics & Hardware 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 421 Foundation Skill for Sciences 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 422 Design Thinking & Innovation Friday, 27th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 165 Computer Applications 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 402 Information Technology 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 417 Artificial Intelligence Saturday, 28th February, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 016 Arabic 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 119 Sanskrit (Communicative) 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 122 Sanskrit 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 131 Rai 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 132 Gurung 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 133 Tamang 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 134 Sherpa Monday, 2nd March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 002 Hindi Course-A 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 085 Hindi Course-B Thursday, 5th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 008 Sindhi 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 012 Malayalam 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 013 Odia 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 014 Assamese 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 015 Kannada 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 091 Kokborok Friday, 6th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 049 Painting Saturday, 7th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 087 Social Science Monday, 9th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 007 Telugu 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 021 Russian 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 023 Persian 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 024 Nepali 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 025 Limboo 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 026 Lepcha 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 032 Carnatic Music Mel Ins. 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 033 Carnatic Music Per. Ins. 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 034 Hindustani Music Vocal 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 035 Hindustani Music (Mel Ins) 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 036 Hindustani Music (Per Ins) 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 136 Thai Tuesday, 10th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 018 French Wednesday, 11th March, 2026 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 017 Tibetan 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 020 German 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 076 National Cadet Corps 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 088 Bhoti 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 092 Bodo 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 093 Tangkhul 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 094 Japanese 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 095 Bhutia 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 096 Spanish 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 097 Kashmiri 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 098 Mizo 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 099 Bahasa Melayu 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 254 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy

CBSE 2027 Second Board Exam Date Sheet The CBSE is expected to conduct the second board examinations for 2027 in May, in line with the examination system introduced by the board. In 2026, the second examinations were held from May 15 to May 21. The schedule included Mathematics and concluded with subjects such as Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Social Science. CBSE Board Exam 2027 Timings CBSE has generally conducted its board examinations in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. A similar schedule may be followed for the 2027 examinations, subject to the official date sheet. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedules will contain subject-wise examination dates, timings and other important details, including subject codes.