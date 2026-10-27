CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Likely By October 31, What Past Year Trends Say
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2027 date sheet anytime soon, possibly by October 31, based on an analysis of past release dates.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, based on an analysis of previous years’ release dates. Students must generally secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass, subject to the board’s applicable examination rules.
The submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools is also ongoing, with a late fee of Rs. 2,000 applicable during the late submission period. The LOC contains details of students appearing for the 2027 board examinations.
Why CBSE May Release the Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 By October 31?
CBSE has generally conducted its Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations from mid-February, with the date sheet released well in advance in several previous years.
For the 2026 board examinations, the board released the final date sheet on October 30, 2025, giving students an early opportunity to plan their preparation. A tentative date sheet had been released earlier, on September 24, 2025.
In comparison, the date sheet for the 2025 examinations was released on November 20, 2024, while the schedule for the 2024 examinations was announced on December 12, 2023. For the 2023 examinations, the date sheet was released on December 29, 2022.
These release-date trends suggest that CBSE may announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheet for 2027 soon, possibly by October 31, 2026. The CBSE is yet to make an official announcement.
CBSE Class 10 Last Year Date Sheet
|Day & Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|
Tuesday, 17th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
041
|
Mathematics Standard
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
241
|
Mathematics Basic
|
Wednesday, 18th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
064
|
Home Science
|
Friday, 20th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
407
|
Beauty & Wellness
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
412
|
Marketing & Sales
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
415
|
Multi-Media
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
416
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
418
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
419
|
Data Science
|
Saturday, 21st February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
101
|
English (Communicative)
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
184
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
Monday, 23rd February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
003
|
Urdu Course-A
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
004
|
Punjabi
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
005
|
Bengali
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
006
|
Tamil
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
009
|
Marathi
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
010
|
Gujarati
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
011
|
Manipuri
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
089
|
Telugu Telangana
|
Tuesday, 24th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
154
|
Elements of Business
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
303
|
Urdu Course-B
|
Wednesday, 25th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
086
|
Science
|
Thursday, 26th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
401
|
Retail
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
403
|
Security
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
404
|
Automotive
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
405
|
Introduction to Fin. Markets
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
406
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
408
|
Agriculture
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
409
|
Food Production
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
410
|
Front Office Operations
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
411
|
Banking & Insurance
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
413
|
Health Care
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
414
|
Apparel
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
420
|
Electronics & Hardware
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
421
|
Foundation Skill for Sciences
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
422
|
Design Thinking & Innovation
|
Friday, 27th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
165
|
Computer Applications
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
402
|
Information Technology
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
417
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Saturday, 28th February, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
016
|
Arabic
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
119
|
Sanskrit (Communicative)
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
122
|
Sanskrit
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
131
|
Rai
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
132
|
Gurung
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
133
|
Tamang
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
134
|
Sherpa
|
Monday, 2nd March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
002
|
Hindi Course-A
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
085
|
Hindi Course-B
|
Thursday, 5th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
008
|
Sindhi
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
012
|
Malayalam
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
013
|
Odia
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
014
|
Assamese
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
015
|
Kannada
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
091
|
Kokborok
|
Friday, 6th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
049
|
Painting
|
Saturday, 7th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
087
|
Social Science
|
Monday, 9th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
007
|
Telugu
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
021
|
Russian
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
023
|
Persian
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
024
|
Nepali
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
025
|
Limboo
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
026
|
Lepcha
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
031
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
032
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins.
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
033
|
Carnatic Music Per. Ins.
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
034
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
035
|
Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
|
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|
036
|
Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
136
|
Thai
|
Tuesday, 10th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
018
|
French
|
Wednesday, 11th March, 2026
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
017
|
Tibetan
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
020
|
German
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
076
|
National Cadet Corps
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
088
|
Bhoti
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
092
|
Bodo
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
093
|
Tangkhul
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
094
|
Japanese
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
095
|
Bhutia
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
096
|
Spanish
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
097
|
Kashmiri
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
098
|
Mizo
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
099
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|
254
|
Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
CBSE 2027 Second Board Exam Date Sheet
The CBSE is expected to conduct the second board examinations for 2027 in May, in line with the examination system introduced by the board. In 2026, the second examinations were held from May 15 to May 21. The schedule included Mathematics and concluded with subjects such as Painting, Sanskrit, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Social Science.
CBSE Board Exam 2027 Timings
CBSE has generally conducted its board examinations in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. A similar schedule may be followed for the 2027 examinations, subject to the official date sheet.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The schedules will contain subject-wise examination dates, timings and other important details, including subject codes.
CBSE Board Exams: Will the Overall Pass Percentage Remain Above 93%?
In 2026, the overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 was recorded at 93.70 per cent, compared with 93.66 per cent in 2025. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys recorded 92.69 per cent. Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada were among the districts that recorded a pass percentage of 99.79 per cent.
Whether the overall pass percentage will remain above 93 per cent in 2027 will become clear after CBSE announces the results, which are usually announced in mid-May.
How to Download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027
- Visit the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in.
- Open the main website from the homepage.
- Look for the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 or CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 link under the latest announcements.
- Click on the relevant link to open the timetable.
- Check the examination dates, timings and subject details.
- Download the date sheet and save it for future reference.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.