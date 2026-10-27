Maharashtra's Nanded to Offer Free NEET, JEE Coaching for 200 EWS Students
Free coaching to be offered in Maharastras Nanded stricts for 200 eligible candidates from EWS category. Entrance exam to be conducted in December 2026
The Nanded District Administration will offer free coaching for NEET, JEE Main and MHT CET entrance examinations. The provision is being extended to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families, helping them to pursue higher education despite the financial constraints. The decision comes amidst the drought conditions in Maharashtra.
According to officials, Students in class 10 at Zilla Parishad High Schools and Private Aided Schools in rural areas are eligible to be selected for the free coaching. Candidates clearing an entrance test in December will be eligible for the free coaching.
STORY | Free NEET, JEE coaching for 200 students in Maharashtra's Nanded amid drought The Nanded district administration will provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET entrance examinations to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families to help them pursue higher education despite financial constraints amid drought conditions in Maharashtra, officials said. READ: https://t.co/3jIjT7HBNg— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 27, 2026
Students selected will receive structured coaching to prepare for the JEE Main, NEET and CET entrance examinations. The initiative aims to ensure financial difficulties do not deprive talented students of opportunities for higher education. The district administration has also appealed to eligible students from rural areas to take advantage of the initiative and prepare for the entrance examinations.
NEET, JEE Mains, CET Competitive Examinations
NEET is conducted for admissions to medical and dental courses after class 12 exams. Those who have completed their Class 12 exams in the science streams are eligible to appear for the NEET UG entrance exam.
The JEE Main session 1 and session 2 exams are conducted for admissions to BE, BTech, BArch and BPlanning courses. The highly competitive examination is conducted for admissions to IITs, NITs and other technical institutions conducting admissions to engineering programmes through the JEE Main exams.
MHT CET is the entrance examination conducted for admissions to PCM, PCB and other allied courses offered in colleges across Maharashtra
These entrance examinations are highly competitive, attracting lakhs of students to appear for the entrance for a few lakhs seats offered across various courses and colleges. While students from affluent backgrounds can afford coaching for these entrance exams for a year, students from financially backward families often do not have the means to prepare for the entrance exam, taking an entire year off. The free coaching for such candidates helps with providing them with opportunities similar to that of those coming from financially stable families.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.