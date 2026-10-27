KEA AHO Result 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Horticulture Officer Score List PDF Link Here

KEA AHO Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed scorecard for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download their marks obtained in the exam held for Paper I and Paper II. The KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 has been released in PDF format, containing the name, roll numbers of the candidates who appeared in the exam. You can download the scorecard pdf through the link at the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 Download Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the scorecard download link for the Group-B vacancies, including Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director in the Department of Horticulture. The scorecard has been released in PDF format at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The scorecard will help the candidates in accessing their performance in the exam and checking category-wise status. You can download the scorecard PDF directly through the link given below-