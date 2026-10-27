KEA AHO Result 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Horticulture Officer Score List PDF Link Here
KEA AHO Result 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director on its official website. Candidates can download their marks for Paper I and Paper II, available in PDF format. Check the download link and other details here.
KEA AHO Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed scorecard for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download their marks obtained in the exam held for Paper I and Paper II. The KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 has been released in PDF format, containing the name, roll numbers of the candidates who appeared in the exam. You can download the scorecard pdf through the link at the official website of KEA-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the scorecard download link for the Group-B vacancies, including Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director in the Department of Horticulture. The scorecard has been released in PDF format at the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The scorecard will help the candidates in accessing their performance in the exam and checking category-wise status. You can download the scorecard PDF directly through the link given below-
|KEA Assistant Horticulture Officer Scorecard 2026
|Download Link
|KEA Assistant Director Scorecard 2026 Download Link KK
|Download Link
How to Download KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 PDF?
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has uploaded the scorecard download link for the Group-B vacancies, including Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director posts, on its official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 PDF:
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Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
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Step 2: Click on ‘KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 PDF Download Link’
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Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, select the regions, and then click on ‘Submit’.
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Step 4: You will get the detailed result/scorecard pdf on the screen.
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Step 5: Download and print the result/scorecard PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 PDF?
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the detailed scorecard for the posts of Assistant Horticulture Officer and Assistant Director in PDF format. Candidates part of the selection process for these posts can download the KEA AHO Scorecard 2026 and are advised to make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The scorecard pdf will carry the following details:
- Name of a candidate
- Category
- Exam date
- Paper details
- Marks obtained
- Total Marks
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.