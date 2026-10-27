Key Points The application deadline for UGC NET December 2026 is extended to October 31, 2026, 11:50 PM.

The previous deadline was October 28, 2026; the extension is without any late fee.

The correction window is from November 2-4, 2026, and exams are December 14-19, 2026.

UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates can now submit the online application form and pay the fee till October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The earlier last date was October 28. The extension gives more time to those who could not complete their form. Apply only on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Keep your photo, signature, and documents ready before you start. Do not wait for the last day, as the website may become slow. The exam will be held in December 2026. Important Update UGC-NET December 2026 The last date to submit your online application and pay the exam fee is now 31 October 2026, up to 11:50 PM. No late fee. यूजीसी-नेट दिसंबर 2026 आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाई गई। अब 31 अक्टूबर 2026, रात 11:50 बजे तक, बिना विलंब शुल्क के आवेदन करें और शुल्क जमा करें। https://t.co/n31bnScKzT #UGCNET #UGCNET2026 #NTA #JRF — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) October 27, 2026

UGC NET December 2026 Last Date Extended Candidates who missed the earlier deadline now have extra time. NTA has released a notice for UGC NET December 2026 applicants. The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply from October 28 to October 31, 2026. Candidates can submit the application form and pay the fee till 11:50 PM on October 31, with no late fee. The correction window remains November 2 to 4. Apply only on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and avoid the last-minute rush. UGC NET December 2026 Highlights Here are the key details every applicant needs before tomorrow's deadline. The table below contains the important dates and facts. Particulars Details Exam Name UGC NET December 2026 Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Subjects 87 Application Start Date October 8, 2026 Last Date to Apply October 28, 2026 Last Date Extended October 31, 2026 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment October 31, 2026 (till 11:50 PM) Late Fee Window October 31, 2026 Correction Window November 2 to 4, 2026 Exam Dates December 14 to 19, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-based test City Slip and Admit Card Dates not announced yet NTA Helpdesk 011-40759000, 011-69227700

UGC NET December 2026 Apply Online Link Tomorrow is the last day, so candidates should use only the official link to apply. The application form is available on the NTA's UGC NET website. Check the direct link below to apply online for UGC NET December 2026. UGC NET December 2026 Click Here UGC NET December 2026 Important Dates Candidates can check the table below for all the important dates related to UGC NET December 2026: UGC NET December 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates should check eligibility first before submitting the form, as it depends on your degree, marks, and the post you are aiming for. Below are the eligibility criteria for UGC NET December 2026. Educational qualification: A Master's degree or equivalent from a recognised university or institution.

Minimum marks (General and General-EWS): At least 55% in the Master's degree.

Minimum marks (OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD/PwBD and third gender): At least 50%.

Final-year students: Candidates in the final year of their Master's can apply, but they must complete the degree within two years from the NET result.

Postgraduate diplomas: If you hold an Indian postgraduate diploma, check with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) whether it is treated as equal to a Master's degree.

Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

PhD admission: No upper age limit.

JRF (Junior Research Fellowship): Maximum 30 years of age as on December 1, 2026, with age relaxation for eligible categories.

Steps to Apply for UGC NET December 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for UGC NET December 2026: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click the link "UGC NET December 2026 - Click Here to Register/Login".

Register or log in. Some reports mention a Meri Pehchaan (SSO) login, so keep your details handy.

Fill in your personal details exactly as they appear on your Aadhaar or passport.

Enter your academic details, and choose your subject and exam city carefully.

Upload your recent photograph, signature, and ID proof. Category or JRF proofs may be needed as well.

Pay the application fee online. The amount depends on your category.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Save a printout of the form and the payment receipt for future use.