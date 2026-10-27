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UGC NET December 2026 Last Date Extended: Check New Date, Eligibility & Apply Link Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 13:20 IST

UGC NET Decmeber 2026: NTA has extended the UGC NET December 2026 application deadline from October 28 to October 31, 11:50 PM, with no late fee. Apply only on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Check this article for the official notice, direct link, and other information.

UGC NET December 2026 Last Date Extended: Check New Date, Eligibility & Apply Link Here
UGC NET December 2026 Last Date Extended: Check New Date, Eligibility & Apply Link Here

Key Points

  • The application deadline for UGC NET December 2026 is extended to October 31, 2026, 11:50 PM.
  • The previous deadline was October 28, 2026; the extension is without any late fee.
  • The correction window is from November 2-4, 2026, and exams are December 14-19, 2026.

UGC NET December 2026:  The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for UGC NET December 2026. Candidates can now submit the online application form and pay the fee till October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The earlier last date was October 28. The extension gives more time to those who could not complete their form. Apply only on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Keep your photo, signature, and documents ready before you start. Do not wait for the last day, as the website may become slow. The exam will be held in December 2026.

UGC NET December 2026 Last Date Extended

Candidates who missed the earlier deadline now have extra time. NTA has released a notice for UGC NET December 2026 applicants. The National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply from October 28 to October 31, 2026. Candidates can submit the application form and pay the fee till 11:50 PM on October 31, with no late fee. The correction window remains November 2 to 4. Apply only on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, and avoid the last-minute rush. 

UGC NET December 2026 Highlights

Here are the key details every applicant needs before tomorrow's deadline. The table below contains the important dates and facts.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UGC NET December 2026

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Subjects

87

Application Start Date

October 8, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 28, 2026

Last Date Extended

October 31, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment

October 31, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

Late Fee Window

October 31, 2026 

Correction Window

November 2 to 4, 2026

Exam Dates

December 14 to 19, 2026

Exam Mode

Computer-based test

City Slip and Admit Card

Dates not announced yet

NTA Helpdesk

011-40759000, 011-69227700

UGC NET December 2026 Apply Online Link

Tomorrow is the last day, so candidates should use only the official link to apply. The application form is available on the NTA's UGC NET website. Check the direct link below to apply online for UGC NET December 2026.

UGC NET December 2026

Click Here

UGC NET December 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the table below for all the important dates related to UGC NET December 2026:

Screenshot 2026-10-27 122721

UGC NET December 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should check eligibility first before submitting the form, as it depends on your degree, marks, and the post you are aiming for. Below are the eligibility criteria for UGC NET December 2026.

  • Educational qualification: A Master's degree or equivalent from a recognised university or institution.

  • Minimum marks (General and General-EWS): At least 55% in the Master's degree.

  • Minimum marks (OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD/PwBD and third gender): At least 50%.

  • Final-year students: Candidates in the final year of their Master's can apply, but they must complete the degree within two years from the NET result.

  • Postgraduate diplomas: If you hold an Indian postgraduate diploma, check with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) whether it is treated as equal to a Master's degree.

  • Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

  • PhD admission: No upper age limit.

  • JRF (Junior Research Fellowship): Maximum 30 years of age as on December 1, 2026, with age relaxation for eligible categories.

Steps to Apply for UGC NET December 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for UGC NET December 2026:

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

  • Click the link "UGC NET December 2026 - Click Here to Register/Login".

  • Register or log in. Some reports mention a Meri Pehchaan (SSO) login, so keep your details handy.

  • Fill in your personal details exactly as they appear on your Aadhaar or passport.

  • Enter your academic details, and choose your subject and exam city carefully.

  • Upload your recent photograph, signature, and ID proof. Category or JRF proofs may be needed as well.

  • Pay the application fee online. The amount depends on your category.

  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

  • Save a printout of the form and the payment receipt for future use.

Remember: Fee payment must also be completed by October 28, 11:50 PM. Late applications, with an extra ₹ 500 fee, are accepted from October 29 to 31. Small mistakes can be fixed in the correction window from November 2 to 4.

UGC NET December 2026 Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply must check the complete application fee for UGC NET December 2026 below:

 Screenshot 2026-10-27 122738

Also Check: UGC NET December 2026 Registrations Cross 5.5 Lakh at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:43 IST
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