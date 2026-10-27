WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new Organizations feature developed to facilitate administrators managing large communities more conveniently. The latest feature is slated to offer a specialised space for surveying community members and related group chats, thus making it easier to organise and survey activity on the messaging platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, references to the feature were spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.43.1. The feature is presently under development and has not yet been made available to beta testers. WhatsApp has also not declared an official release date. WhatsApp Organizations Feature: What to Expect The proposed Organizations feature is likely to operate as an additional management layer for community administrators. It could showcase vital information, including the organisation's name, description, and total number of members, within a specialised interface.

One of the key additions is reportedly a “View all” option, which would permit administrators to view a full list of community members. The interface may also feature the separate subgroups to which members belong, helping administrators know how their communities are structured. Presently, handling a big WhatsApp Community can require administrators to check several groups individually to keep track of membership. This process can become time-consuming, especially for organisations, educational institutions, neighbourhood groups and other communities with several subgroups. By combining relevant membership information together in an integrated spot, the latest feature could simplify these tasks and make community management more convenient. How It Could Affect WhatsApp Users WhatsApp unveiled its Communities feature in 2022 to enable users to bring numerous related group chats under an integrated umbrella. The Organizations feature could build on this functionality by giving administrators better tools to supervise their communities.

The latest interface is mainly targetted for administrators. Regular members are not slated to interact directly with it, and their present group conversations should continue to work as usual. However, since the feature remains in its initial development stage, its final design and functionality could shift before a public rollout. Availability and Other Expected Features For now, the Organizations version is reportedly being planned for Android. WhatsApp has yet to confirm whether it will also arrive on iOS or other platforms. Its availability through beta testing and the stable release channel remains uncertain. Also, WhatsApp is reportedly exploring other features, including scheduled messages on Android and a shortcut for sharing Instagram Reels in chats.

If introduced, the Organizations feature could make supervising big WhatsApp Communities more direct by lowering the need for manual membership tracking.