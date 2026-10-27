TNTET Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online Starts Today; Check Eligibility & Other Details

TNTET Notification 2026: The Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TNTRB) has invited online applications for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET), Paper-1 and Paper-2 only from the eligible working Teachers who are appointed on or before 01.09.2025 as Secondary Grade Teachers(SGT), Graduate Teachers (BT Assistants) and other Equivalent cadre Teachers. The application process commenced from 27 October and will end on 19 November 2026. The candidates will also get the facility to edit their submitted applications between 20-22 November 2026. As per the official notification, the TNTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2026.

TNTET 2026 Highlights

The TNTET is being conducted for the teachers who are working on Time scale/Consolidated/Part-time of pay under the Government, Government Aided Schools, Unaided Recognized Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. Check the highlights in the table below: