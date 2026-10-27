TNTET Notification 2026 Out: Apply Online Starts Today; Check Eligibility & Other Details
TNTET Notification 2026: The TNTRB has released the official notification for the TNTET for working teachers on 26 October 2026 on its official website, trb.tn.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- TNTET 2026 is for working teachers appointed on or before 01.09.2025.
- Applications for TNTET 2026 open Oct 27 and close on Nov 19, 2026.
- The TNTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 exams are scheduled for 20 December 2026.
TNTET Notification 2026: The Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TNTRB) has invited online applications for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET), Paper-1 and Paper-2 only from the eligible working Teachers who are appointed on or before 01.09.2025 as Secondary Grade Teachers(SGT), Graduate Teachers (BT Assistants) and other Equivalent cadre Teachers. The application process commenced from 27 October and will end on 19 November 2026. The candidates will also get the facility to edit their submitted applications between 20-22 November 2026. As per the official notification, the TNTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 is scheduled to be held on 20 December 2026.
TNTET 2026 Highlights
The TNTET is being conducted for the teachers who are working on Time scale/Consolidated/Part-time of pay under the Government, Government Aided Schools, Unaided Recognized Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu
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Exam Name
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Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test for Working Teachers - October 2026
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Notification No.
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02/2026
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Eligible Candidates
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In-service teachers appointed on or before 01.09.2025
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Notification Release Date
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26 October 2026
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Application Start Date
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27 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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19 November 2026
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Edit Option
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20 November to 22 November 2026
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Exam Date
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20 December 2026 for TNTET Paper-1 & 2
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Official Website
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www.trb.tn.gov.in
TNTET Notification 2026
The candidates who are interested in applying for the TNTET for Working Teachers 2026 shall download the notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application.
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TNTET Notification 2026
TNTET 2026 Application Link
Interested and eligible candidates can use the direct link provided here to apply for the TNTET 2026. You need to enter your email address and mobile number to register.
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TNTET Application 2026
How to Apply for TNTET 2026
To apply for TNTET 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at trb.tn.gov.in.
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On the homepage in the left corner, click on the “Online Application Registration Portal”.
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Now, depending on your preference click on the Apply link for TNTET Paper-1 & TNTET Paper-2.
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Enter your email address and mobile number. Click on the Submit button.
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Fill the application form with all the required details accurately.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the form and save it for future reference.
TNTET Application Fee 2026
The candidates are required to submit separate applications for Paper-1 and Paper-2 along with separate fees. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway.(Net banking / Credit Card / Debit Card). No offline payment will be accepted in any form.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General / All Other Candidates
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Rs. 600/-
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SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons
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Rs. 300/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.