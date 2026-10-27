Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Releasing Today, How To Download Allotment Letter

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is scheduled to release the Bihar NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result on October 27. Candidates who participated in the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 stray vacancy round will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, including MBBS and BDS programmes, in Bihar. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to download their provisional seat allotment letters and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed schedule. How To Download Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Allotment Letter? Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 section.

3Look for the stray vacancy round seat allotment result or allotment order link.

Log in using the required candidate credentials.

Check the seat allotment details displayed on the screen.

Download the provisional seat allotment letter.

Take a printout of the letter for document verification and admission formalities.

Direct Link To Official Website Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Important Dates According to the announced schedule, the provisional seat allotment order will be available for download from October 27 to October 29, 2026. Candidates must complete document verification and report for admission between October 28 and October 29. Event Date Stray vacancy round rank card October 25, 2026 Provisional seat allotment result October 27, 2026 Allotment letter download October 27–29, 2026 Document verification and reporting October 28–29, 2026 Official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Documents Required for Admission Candidates allotted seats should keep the following documents ready for verification, as applicable: NEET UG 2026 admit card and scorecard

Bihar UGMAC 2026 rank card

Provisional seat allotment letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Bihar residential or domicile certificate, where required

Caste or category certificate, if applicable

Valid government-issued photo identity proof

Passport-size photographs

Other documents specified in the official counselling instructions