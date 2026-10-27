Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Seat Allotment Releasing Today, How To Download Allotment Letter
The Bihar NEET UG 2026 stray round seat allotment results will be released today, October 27. Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment letter on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in or through the direct link here.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is scheduled to release the Bihar NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result on October 27. Candidates who participated in the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 stray vacancy round will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
The counselling process is being conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, including MBBS and BDS programmes, in Bihar. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to download their provisional seat allotment letters and complete the admission formalities within the prescribed schedule.
How To Download Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round Allotment Letter?
- Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) 2026 section.
- 3Look for the stray vacancy round seat allotment result or allotment order link.
- Log in using the required candidate credentials.
- Check the seat allotment details displayed on the screen.
- Download the provisional seat allotment letter.
- Take a printout of the letter for document verification and admission formalities.
Direct Link To Official Website
Bihar NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Important Dates
According to the announced schedule, the provisional seat allotment order will be available for download from October 27 to October 29, 2026. Candidates must complete document verification and report for admission between October 28 and October 29.
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Event
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Date
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Stray vacancy round rank card
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October 25, 2026
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Provisional seat allotment result
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October 27, 2026
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Allotment letter download
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October 27–29, 2026
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Document verification and reporting
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October 28–29, 2026
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Official website
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bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Documents Required for Admission
Candidates allotted seats should keep the following documents ready for verification, as applicable:
- NEET UG 2026 admit card and scorecard
- Bihar UGMAC 2026 rank card
- Provisional seat allotment letter
- Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Bihar residential or domicile certificate, where required
- Caste or category certificate, if applicable
- Valid government-issued photo identity proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents specified in the official counselling instructions
What Should Candidates Do After Seat Allotment?
Candidates who receive seats must complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline. They should report to the designated college or reporting centre between October 28 and October 29, 2026, as instructed by the counselling authority.
Candidates are advised to check the official BCECEB website regularly for the allotment result, reporting instructions and any subsequent notices. Missing the reporting deadline or failing to complete the required admission formalities may affect the candidate’s admission.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.