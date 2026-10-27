UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims and Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the recruitment exam for the Review Officer (RO) and the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam to recruit administrative personnel across state secretariats, the Board of Revenue, and the Office of the Public Service Commission. With 501 vacancies announced, securing selection will be possible only with an in-depth understanding of the multi-stage exam structure: the Preliminary exam, Mains written exam, and the mandatory Hindi Typing Assessment for the Assistant Review Officer posts. UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026 Highlights Given below are some of the important key highlights of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2026:- Particulars Details Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name UPPSC RO/ARO Examination 2026 Total Vacancies 501 Posts Selection Process Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Hindi Typing Test (For ARO) Negative Marking 0.33 Marks (1/3 mark) will be deducted for incorrect answers Official website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Prelims Syllabus 2026 The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2026 will help the candidates understand the types of questions that can be asked from different topics that will be covered in the exam. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidates make a better study plan and prepare for the exam more effectively. The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims syllabus includes two subjects: General Studies and Hindi. Papers Topics Paper 1 (General Studies) History of India

Indian Polity, Economy, and Culture

Indian National Movement

General Science

Current Events of National and International Importance

Specialised Knowledge regarding the education, culture, the agriculture industry, living and social traditions of Uttar Pradesh and education

Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade

Geography and Natural Resources of India and World Geography

Population, Ecology, and Urbanisation Paper 2 (General Hindi) Synonyms and Antonyms

Adjective

Same usage and same nature words

One Word Substitution

Sentence Correction in Framing

UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Mains Syllabus 2026 The UPPSC RO ARO Mains syllabus 2026 is a little more detailed and extensive and will focus on evaluating the candidate’s ability to write detailed articles in a structured manner. This paper will include General Studies, General Hindi, Drafting, and General Vocabulary. Papers Topics Paper 1 (General Studies) Geography and Natural Resources of India and World Geography

General Science

History of India

Population, Ecology, and Urbanisation

Indian National Movement

Current Events of National and International Importance

Specialised Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Living and Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Polity, Economy and Culture Paper 2 (General Hindi and Drafting) Part-1 Precis in Tabular form of any given Government Letter

Heading of a given passage, precis and explanation of the underlined parts.

Official, Demi-Official Letter

Communique, Annotation and Reports, Reminder

Office Memo, Memo, Circular

English to Hindi (five words)

Hindi to English (five words)

Idioms and Phrases (five)

Computer Knowledge Paper 2 (Part-2 General Vocabulary) Same Usage and same nature words

Antonyms

Derived from a noun and an adjective

Sentence and Correction in Framing

One word for several words.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus for Hindi Essay 2026 The Mains exam of UPPSC RO ARO is divided into three papers. Paper 3 will have 3 questions and an essay, and candidates will have to write them within the given word limit. Candidates will have to write the 3 essays on any one of the given options. Topic of Essay Word Limit Total Marks Literature and Cultures

Political Field

Social Field 600 40 marks National and International Events

Natural Calamities—Earthquakes, Cyclones

National Development Plans

Earthquakes, floods, droughts, etc. 600 40 marks Agriculture and Commerce

Science, Ecology and Technology 600 40 marks Total 120 Marks UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026 Along with the syllabus, the candidates should also understand the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam pattern to understand and prepare the exam strategy accordingly. The prelims exam will be conducted for Paper 1 General Studies and Paper 2 General Hindi. It will be an objective-type paper 1 will have 200 marks. Candidates will have to complete their paper in 3 hours or 180 minutes.

Paper Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 General Studies 140 140 180 minutes or 3 hours General Hindi 60 60 Total 200 200 3 hours Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 35% marks (SC and ST Category) other will have to score a 40% marks in the prelims exam. UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026 The Mains Exam pattern will include 3 papers: General Studies, General Hindi, and Drafting and Hindi Essay. The UP RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026 is given below for the ease of the candidates:- Paper Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 General Studies 120 120 120 Minutes Paper 2 General Hindi and Drafting Conventional 100 100 150 Minutes General Vocabulary 60 60 30 Minutes Paper 3 Hindi Essay 03 120 180 Minutes

Also check, UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper Preparation Tips for UPPSC RO and ARO Exam 2026 Given below are some of the preparation tips that the candidates can use to prepare for the UP RO and ARO exam 2026:- In both the Mains and the Prelims syllabus, the grammar section is mandatory. Aspirants who master the previous years' papers routinely can score above 55 out of 60 on Prelims Hindi.

State-specific general knowledge makes up 15 to 20 questions in the Prelims Paper 1. Major focus areas for the candidates are UP Budget allocations, State Schemes, Geographical census data, industrial corridors, and regional archaeological sites.

In Mains Paper 2, marks are heavily determined by official layout conventions like spacing, date placements, salutation, and signature placement in the demi-official letter and office memorandums.