UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims and Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Check the complete UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026 for the Prelims and Mains stages. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for General Studies, General Hindi, and essay writing, as well as the exam pattern in the article below.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the recruitment exam for the Review Officer (RO) and the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam to recruit administrative personnel across state secretariats, the Board of Revenue, and the Office of the Public Service Commission. With 501 vacancies announced, securing selection will be possible only with an in-depth understanding of the multi-stage exam structure: the Preliminary exam, Mains written exam, and the mandatory Hindi Typing Assessment for the Assistant Review Officer posts.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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UPPSC RO/ARO Examination 2026
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Total Vacancies
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501 Posts
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Selection Process
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Negative Marking
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0.33 Marks (1/3 mark) will be deducted for incorrect answers
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Official website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Prelims Syllabus 2026
The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2026 will help the candidates understand the types of questions that can be asked from different topics that will be covered in the exam. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidates make a better study plan and prepare for the exam more effectively. The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims syllabus includes two subjects: General Studies and Hindi.
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Papers
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Topics
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Paper 1 (General Studies)
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Paper 2 (General Hindi)
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UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Mains Syllabus 2026
The UPPSC RO ARO Mains syllabus 2026 is a little more detailed and extensive and will focus on evaluating the candidate’s ability to write detailed articles in a structured manner. This paper will include General Studies, General Hindi, Drafting, and General Vocabulary.
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Papers
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Topics
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Paper 1 (General Studies)
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Paper 2 (General Hindi and Drafting) Part-1
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Paper 2 (Part-2 General Vocabulary)
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UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus for Hindi Essay 2026
The Mains exam of UPPSC RO ARO is divided into three papers. Paper 3 will have 3 questions and an essay, and candidates will have to write them within the given word limit. Candidates will have to write the 3 essays on any one of the given options.
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Topic of Essay
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Word Limit
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Total Marks
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600
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40 marks
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600
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40 marks
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600
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40 marks
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Total
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120 Marks
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026
Along with the syllabus, the candidates should also understand the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam pattern to understand and prepare the exam strategy accordingly. The prelims exam will be conducted for Paper 1 General Studies and Paper 2 General Hindi. It will be an objective-type paper 1 will have 200 marks. Candidates will have to complete their paper in 3 hours or 180 minutes.
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Paper
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Subjects
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Total Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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Paper 1
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General Studies
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140
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140
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180 minutes or 3 hours
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General Hindi
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60
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60
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Total
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200
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200
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3 hours
Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 35% marks (SC and ST Category) other will have to score a 40% marks in the prelims exam.
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026
The Mains Exam pattern will include 3 papers: General Studies, General Hindi, and Drafting and Hindi Essay. The UP RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026 is given below for the ease of the candidates:-
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Paper
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Subject
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No. of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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Paper 1
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General Studies
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120
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120
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120 Minutes
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Paper 2
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General Hindi and Drafting
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Conventional
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100
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100
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150 Minutes
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General Vocabulary
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60
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60
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30 Minutes
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Paper 3
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Hindi Essay
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03
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120
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180 Minutes
Also check, UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper
Preparation Tips for UPPSC RO and ARO Exam 2026
Given below are some of the preparation tips that the candidates can use to prepare for the UP RO and ARO exam 2026:-
- In both the Mains and the Prelims syllabus, the grammar section is mandatory. Aspirants who master the previous years' papers routinely can score above 55 out of 60 on Prelims Hindi.
- State-specific general knowledge makes up 15 to 20 questions in the Prelims Paper 1. Major focus areas for the candidates are UP Budget allocations, State Schemes, Geographical census data, industrial corridors, and regional archaeological sites.
- In Mains Paper 2, marks are heavily determined by official layout conventions like spacing, date placements, salutation, and signature placement in the demi-official letter and office memorandums.
Also check, UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2026
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