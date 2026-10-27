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UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims and Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 14:34 IST

Check the complete UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026 for the Prelims and Mains stages. Check the complete topic-wise syllabus for General Studies, General Hindi, and essay writing, as well as the exam pattern in the article below.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims and Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026: Check Prelims and Mains Topic-Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the recruitment exam for the Review Officer (RO) and the Assistant Review Officer (ARO) exam to recruit administrative personnel across state secretariats, the Board of Revenue, and the Office of the Public Service Commission. With 501 vacancies announced, securing selection will be possible only with an in-depth understanding of the multi-stage exam structure: the Preliminary exam, Mains written exam, and the mandatory Hindi Typing Assessment for the Assistant Review Officer posts. 

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Exam Name

UPPSC RO/ARO Examination 2026

Total Vacancies

501 Posts

Selection Process
  • Preliminary Exam
  • Mains Exam 
  • Hindi Typing Test (For ARO)

Negative Marking

0.33 Marks (1/3 mark) will be deducted for incorrect answers

Official website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Prelims Syllabus 2026

The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2026 will help the candidates understand the types of questions that can be asked from different topics that will be covered in the exam. Understanding the syllabus will help the candidates make a better study plan and prepare for the exam more effectively. The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims syllabus includes two subjects: General Studies and Hindi.

Papers

Topics

Paper 1 (General Studies)
  • History of India
  • Indian Polity, Economy, and Culture
  • Indian National Movement
  • General Science
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • Specialised Knowledge regarding the education, culture, the agriculture industry, living and social traditions of Uttar Pradesh and education
  • Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade
  • Geography and Natural Resources of India and World Geography
  • Population, Ecology, and Urbanisation

Paper 2 (General Hindi)
  • Synonyms and Antonyms
  • Adjective
  • Same usage and same nature words
  • One Word Substitution
  • Sentence Correction in Framing

UPPSC RO ARO Topic-Wise Mains Syllabus 2026

The UPPSC RO ARO Mains syllabus 2026 is a little more detailed and extensive and will focus on evaluating the candidate’s ability to write detailed articles in a structured manner. This paper will include General Studies, General Hindi, Drafting, and General Vocabulary.

Papers

Topics

Paper 1 (General Studies) 
  • Geography and Natural Resources of India and World Geography
  • General Science
  • History of India
  • Population, Ecology, and Urbanisation 
  • Indian National Movement
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • Specialised Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Living and Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh.
  • Indian Polity, Economy and Culture

Paper 2 (General Hindi and Drafting) Part-1 
  • Precis in Tabular form of any given Government Letter
  • Heading of a given passage, precis and explanation of the underlined parts. 
  • Official, Demi-Official Letter
  • Communique, Annotation and Reports, Reminder
  • Office Memo, Memo, Circular
  • English to Hindi (five words)
  • Hindi to English (five words)
  • Idioms and Phrases (five)
  • Computer Knowledge

Paper 2 (Part-2 General Vocabulary)
  • Same Usage and same nature words
  • Antonyms
  • Derived from a noun and an adjective
  • Sentence and Correction in Framing
  • One word for several words.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus for Hindi Essay 2026

The Mains exam of UPPSC RO ARO is divided into three papers. Paper 3 will have 3 questions and an essay, and candidates will have to write them within the given word limit. Candidates will have to write the 3 essays on any one of the given options. 

Topic of Essay

Word Limit

Total Marks
  • Literature and Cultures
  • Political Field
  • Social Field

600

40 marks
  • National and International Events
  • Natural Calamities—Earthquakes, Cyclones
  • National Development Plans
  • Earthquakes, floods, droughts, etc.

600

40 marks
  • Agriculture and Commerce
  • Science, Ecology and Technology

600

40 marks

Total

120 Marks

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026

Along with the syllabus, the candidates should also understand the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam pattern to understand and prepare the exam strategy accordingly. The prelims exam will be conducted for Paper 1 General Studies and Paper 2 General Hindi. It will be an objective-type paper 1 will have 200 marks. Candidates will have to complete their paper in 3 hours or 180 minutes.

Paper

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Studies

140

140

180 minutes or 3 hours

General Hindi

60

60

  

Total 

200

200

3 hours

Candidates should note that each correct answer will carry 1 mark, and there will be negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 35% marks (SC and ST Category) other will have to score a 40% marks in the prelims exam.

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026

The Mains Exam pattern will include 3 papers: General Studies, General Hindi, and Drafting and Hindi Essay. The UP RO ARO Mains Exam Pattern 2026 is given below for the ease of the candidates:-

Paper

Subject

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Studies

120

120 

120 Minutes

Paper 2

General Hindi and Drafting

Conventional

100

100

150 Minutes

General Vocabulary

60

60

30 Minutes

Paper 3

Hindi Essay

03

120 

180 Minutes

Also check, UPPSC RO & ARO Previous Year Question Paper

Preparation Tips for UPPSC RO and ARO Exam 2026

Given below are some of the preparation tips that the candidates can use to prepare for the UP RO and ARO exam 2026:-

  • In both the Mains and the Prelims syllabus, the grammar section is mandatory. Aspirants who master the previous years' papers routinely can score above 55 out of 60 on Prelims Hindi.
  • State-specific general knowledge makes up 15 to 20 questions in the Prelims Paper 1. Major focus areas for the candidates are UP Budget allocations, State Schemes, Geographical census data, industrial corridors, and regional archaeological sites. 
  • In Mains Paper 2, marks are heavily determined by official layout conventions like spacing, date placements, salutation, and signature placement in the demi-official letter and office memorandums. 
Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 14:34 IST
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