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Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Chennai: Check Fees, Cutoffs and Placements

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 14:59 IST

SSN College of Engineering, Chennai Institute of Technology, VIT Chennai and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) are among the colleges students can compare while choosing a B.Tech course. Fees, admission cutoffs, specialisations and placement figures can help students make an informed decision.

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Chennai: Check Fees, Cutoffs and Placements
Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Chennai: Check Fees, Cutoffs and Placements

Choosing an engineering college is not just about getting admission to a popular institution. Students also need to consider course fees, entrance exam requirements, available specialisations and placement opportunities. Chennai has several private engineering colleges offering courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, aerospace, electronics and other fields. Here is a comparison of 10 colleges based on information from their official institutional websites regarding fees, cut-offs, and placements.

Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Chennai: Fees and Courses

The following table compares the estimated four-year tuition fees and major specialisations listed for each institution.

College  Four-year tuition fees Popular specialisations

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai)

 INR 7.8 lakh–INR 19.6 lakh CSE, AI, cybersecurity, data science, ECE
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST Kattankulathur) INR 11 lakh–INR 18 lakh CSE, AI and ML, cloud computing, aerospace 
SSN College of Engineering (Autonomous) INR 2 lakh–INR 4 lakh  CSE, IT, ECE, biomedical engineering
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology INR 7.2 lakh–INR 11.2 lakh CSE, AI, IoT, aeronautical engineering
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) INR 9.2 lakh–INR 13.02 lakh Aerospace, aeronautical engineering, CSE
Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) INR 2.2 lakh–INR 5.5 lakh CSE, AI and data science, robotics 
Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC Autonomous) INR 2.2 lakh–INR 5.8 lakh CSE, AI and ML, biomedical engineering
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute INR 5.6 lakh–INR 10 lakh CSE, data analytics, aeronautical engineering
Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) INR 2.2 lakh–INR 4.8 lakh CSE, AI and data science, ECE
Easwari Engineering College (SRM Campus) INR 2.2 lakh–INR 5.2 lakh CSE, IT, robotics, ECE

Fees are the ranges supplied for this comparison. The actual amount may depend on the course, admission category and fee structure. Hostel and other charges may be extra.

B.Tech Admission Cutoffs and Entrance Exams

Admission requirements differ between colleges. Some institutions use their own entrance examinations, while several colleges accept students through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA).

College  Entrance exam or admission route Cutoff information provided
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) VITEEE  Category 1: 500–550; Category 5: 25,500–30,000 
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST Kattankulathur) SRMJEEE CSE Core: ranks 1–2,000
SSN College of Engineering (Autonomous) TNEA/management admission 196.5–198.5 out of 200
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology SAEEE/TNEA SAEEE CSE ranks 1–3,500
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) HITSEEE/JEE Main  HITSEEE CSE ranks 1–5,000
Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) TNEA/JEE Main  192.5–195.5 out of 200
Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC Autonomous) TNEA/JEE Main 191–194 out of 200
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute VTUEEE/TNEA Phase 1 merit ranks 1–5,000 for the stated scholarship category
Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) TNEA/JEE Main  186–190 out of 200
Easwari Engineering College (SRM Campus) TNEA/JEE Main 187.5–191.5 out of 200

These figures are the supplied benchmarks, not guaranteed cutoffs for the next admission cycle. Actual cutoffs can vary by year, course, category and admission route. Students should confirm the applicable requirements before applying.

B.Tech Placements: Average and Highest Salary Packages

Placement figures can help students compare colleges, but the highest package does not represent what every graduate can expect to earn. The supplied figures show differences in average and median salaries.

College Average package Median package Highest package
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) INR 9.9 LPA  INR 8.99 LPA INR 1 crore
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST Kattankulathur) INR 9.5 LPA  INR 8.5 LPA INR 1.1 crore
SSN College of Engineering (Autonomous) INR 10.1 LPA INR 9 lakh INR 1.17 crore 
Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology INR 5.4 LPA  INR 5 lakh  INR 53 lakh
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) INR 5 lakh  INR 4.6 lakh  INR 47 lakh
Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) INR 7.1 LPA INR 6.5 lakh INR 51 lakh
Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC Autonomous) INR 5.6 LPA INR 5 lakh INR 43 lakh
Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute INR 4.8 LPA INR 4.5 lakh INR 45 lakh
Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) INR 5.2 LPA INR 4.8 lakh  INR 36 lakh
Easwari Engineering College (SRM Campus) INR 5.4 LPA INR 4.9 lakh INR 44 lakh

LPA means lakh per annum. These figures are from the supplied data and have not been independently verified against the latest NIRF disclosures.

Which College Offers Better Value for Money?

SSN College of Engineering stands out in the supplied comparison because its reported median package is INR 9 lakh, while its listed four-year tuition fee is INR 2 lakh–INR 4 lakh. Chennai Institute of Technology also merits consideration, with a reported average package of INR 7.1 lakh and fees of INR 2.2 lakh–INR 5.5 lakh. Rajalakshmi Engineering College is another option for students comparing lower tuition costs.

VIT Chennai and SRM IST may appeal to students looking for software-related specialisations and exposure to major recruiters, including Microsoft, Amazon and Google, as listed in the supplied data. Hindustan Institute may interest students considering aeronautical and aerospace courses, with recruiters such as Boeing India and AirAsia named in the information provided.

VIT Chennai vs SRM IST: Establishment Year, Fees, Courses and Placements

VIT Chennai and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur, offer B.Tech programmes in computer science, artificial intelligence and other engineering fields. Students can compare their course fees, available specialisations and placement opportunities before choosing a college. 

SRM Kattankulathur and VIT Vellore operate as the massive, primary main campuses for their respective universities, while the VIT Chennai location serves as a smaller side branch established in 2010. Even though VIT Chennai is a satellite campus, its students share the exact same central job placement cell as the main Vellore campus to guarantee equal employment opportunities.

 

Feature  VIT Chennai SRM IST, Kattankulathur
Established in 2010 1985, as SRM Engineering College
B.Tech Fees (4-Year Total) INR 7.0 lakh – INR 19.8 lakh (Depending on counseling category 1-5) INR 7.0 lakh – INR 18.0 lakh (Depending on the chosen engineering branch)
Courses offered CSE, AI & ML, Cybersecurity, Data Science, ECE, Biotechnology, and Mechanical Engineering. CSE, AI & ML, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Aerospace, Biotechnology, ECE, Robotics, and Mechanical.
Placement opportunities Software, IT, Analytics, Consulting, and Core Engineering. IT, Software, Analytics, Consulting, and Core Engineering.
Recruiters Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, De Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Intel, Infosys, and TCS Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Deloitte, and Hyundai

[Note: Placement figures may cover multiple campuses, courses and student batches. They should not be interpreted as guaranteed salaries for every B.Tech student]

Both colleges offer several technology-related specialisations. Students should compare the fees for their preferred course, the curriculum, and placement data for the specific campus and graduating batch before making a decision.

What Should Students Check Before Choosing a College?

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a state-level counselling process that uses Class 12 marks in relevant subjects to determine admission eligibility and rank. VITEEE, SRMJEEE, SAEEE, HITSEEE and VTUEEE are institution-specific entrance examinations.

Students should compare the total course cost with the median salary, which represents the middle salary figure in a reported group and is often more useful than the highest package. Placement rates, eligible student numbers, course-specific outcomes and additional expenses should also be checked.

The return on investment (ROI) compares the cost of education with the salary outcome. However, salary divided by total course fees is only a rough comparison, not a guarantee of how quickly a student will recover the cost.

Before making a final decision, verify fees, cutoffs and placement data through the colleges’ latest official disclosures and relevant NIRF reports. The supplied figures do not establish a verified ranking of the 10 institutions.

Also read:

What are the Top Private Engineering Colleges under Top 50 according to NIRF 2025 Rankings ?

NIRF Engineering Colleges 2026: Biggest Movers in Last 2 years

Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 27, 2026, 14:59 IST
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