Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Chennai: Check Fees, Cutoffs and Placements

Fees are the ranges supplied for this comparison. The actual amount may depend on the course, admission category and fee structure. Hostel and other charges may be extra. B.Tech Admission Cutoffs and Entrance Exams Admission requirements differ between colleges. Some institutions use their own entrance examinations, while several colleges accept students through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA). College Entrance exam or admission route Cutoff information provided Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) VITEEE Category 1: 500–550; Category 5: 25,500–30,000 SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST Kattankulathur) SRMJEEE CSE Core: ranks 1–2,000 SSN College of Engineering (Autonomous) TNEA/management admission 196.5–198.5 out of 200 Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology SAEEE/TNEA SAEEE CSE ranks 1–3,500 Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) HITSEEE/JEE Main HITSEEE CSE ranks 1–5,000 Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) TNEA/JEE Main 192.5–195.5 out of 200 Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC Autonomous) TNEA/JEE Main 191–194 out of 200 Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute VTUEEE/TNEA Phase 1 merit ranks 1–5,000 for the stated scholarship category Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) TNEA/JEE Main 186–190 out of 200 Easwari Engineering College (SRM Campus) TNEA/JEE Main 187.5–191.5 out of 200

These figures are the supplied benchmarks, not guaranteed cutoffs for the next admission cycle. Actual cutoffs can vary by year, course, category and admission route. Students should confirm the applicable requirements before applying. B.Tech Placements: Average and Highest Salary Packages Placement figures can help students compare colleges, but the highest package does not represent what every graduate can expect to earn. The supplied figures show differences in average and median salaries. College Average package Median package Highest package Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) INR 9.9 LPA INR 8.99 LPA INR 1 crore SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST Kattankulathur) INR 9.5 LPA INR 8.5 LPA INR 1.1 crore SSN College of Engineering (Autonomous) INR 10.1 LPA INR 9 lakh INR 1.17 crore Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology INR 5.4 LPA INR 5 lakh INR 53 lakh Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) INR 5 lakh INR 4.6 lakh INR 47 lakh Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT) INR 7.1 LPA INR 6.5 lakh INR 51 lakh Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC Autonomous) INR 5.6 LPA INR 5 lakh INR 43 lakh Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr. Sagunthala R&D Institute INR 4.8 LPA INR 4.5 lakh INR 45 lakh Sri Sairam Engineering College (Autonomous) INR 5.2 LPA INR 4.8 lakh INR 36 lakh Easwari Engineering College (SRM Campus) INR 5.4 LPA INR 4.9 lakh INR 44 lakh

LPA means lakh per annum. These figures are from the supplied data and have not been independently verified against the latest NIRF disclosures. Which College Offers Better Value for Money? SSN College of Engineering stands out in the supplied comparison because its reported median package is INR 9 lakh, while its listed four-year tuition fee is INR 2 lakh–INR 4 lakh. Chennai Institute of Technology also merits consideration, with a reported average package of INR 7.1 lakh and fees of INR 2.2 lakh–INR 5.5 lakh. Rajalakshmi Engineering College is another option for students comparing lower tuition costs. VIT Chennai and SRM IST may appeal to students looking for software-related specialisations and exposure to major recruiters, including Microsoft, Amazon and Google, as listed in the supplied data. Hindustan Institute may interest students considering aeronautical and aerospace courses, with recruiters such as Boeing India and AirAsia named in the information provided.

VIT Chennai vs SRM IST: Establishment Year, Fees, Courses and Placements VIT Chennai and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur, offer B.Tech programmes in computer science, artificial intelligence and other engineering fields. Students can compare their course fees, available specialisations and placement opportunities before choosing a college. SRM Kattankulathur and VIT Vellore operate as the massive, primary main campuses for their respective universities, while the VIT Chennai location serves as a smaller side branch established in 2010. Even though VIT Chennai is a satellite campus, its students share the exact same central job placement cell as the main Vellore campus to guarantee equal employment opportunities. Feature VIT Chennai SRM IST, Kattankulathur Established in 2010 1985, as SRM Engineering College B.Tech Fees (4-Year Total) INR 7.0 lakh – INR 19.8 lakh (Depending on counseling category 1-5) INR 7.0 lakh – INR 18.0 lakh (Depending on the chosen engineering branch) Courses offered CSE, AI & ML, Cybersecurity, Data Science, ECE, Biotechnology, and Mechanical Engineering. CSE, AI & ML, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Aerospace, Biotechnology, ECE, Robotics, and Mechanical. Placement opportunities Software, IT, Analytics, Consulting, and Core Engineering. IT, Software, Analytics, Consulting, and Core Engineering. Recruiters Microsoft, Amazon, Adobe, De Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Intel, Infosys, and TCS Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Deloitte, and Hyundai

[Note: Placement figures may cover multiple campuses, courses and student batches. They should not be interpreted as guaranteed salaries for every B.Tech student] Both colleges offer several technology-related specialisations. Students should compare the fees for their preferred course, the curriculum, and placement data for the specific campus and graduating batch before making a decision. What Should Students Check Before Choosing a College? Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a state-level counselling process that uses Class 12 marks in relevant subjects to determine admission eligibility and rank. VITEEE, SRMJEEE, SAEEE, HITSEEE and VTUEEE are institution-specific entrance examinations. Students should compare the total course cost with the median salary, which represents the middle salary figure in a reported group and is often more useful than the highest package. Placement rates, eligible student numbers, course-specific outcomes and additional expenses should also be checked.