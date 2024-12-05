Highest T20 Score: Zimbabwe scored 344/4 against Gambia on 23rd October 2024, it is the highest score in T20 International history.
Recently, India scored 297/6 against Bangladesh in the third match of the bilateral T20I series in Hyderabad on 12th October 2024, which is the fourth-highest T20 international score in cricket. It is also the highest individual team total for India in T20 Internationals.
The highest score in T20 Internationals previously belonged to Nepal when they scored 314 runs against Mongolia in 2023. In this article, we have covered the List of the top 10 highest T20 international scores in cricket.
List of Fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket
List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores
Zimbabwe has achieved the highest T20 score by scoring an earth shattering 344/4 vs Gambia in ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 on 23rd October, 2024.
Previously Nepal topped the chart of highest T20 score with a total of 314/3 against Mongolia in Hangzhou, at the Asian Games Mens Cricket Competition on 27th September 2023.
The third highest score was registered by Argentina against Chile on 10th October 2024 when they posted 301/3.
India climbed to the fourth position on 12th October 2024 by scoring 297/6 in their stipulated 20 overs versus Bangladesh in Hyderabad in the third and final match of the T20 series. India also won the match and the series by a margin of 3-0.
Check out the complete list of highest team totals in T20I history below.
|
Team
|
Score
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
Date
|
Zimbabwe
|
344/4
|
Gambia
|
Nairobi
|
23rd October 2024
|
Nepal
|
314/3
|
Mongolia
|
Hangzhou
|
27th September 2023
|
Argentina
|
301/3
|
Chile
|
Seropedica
|
10th October 2024
|
India
|
297/6
|
Bangladesh
|
Hyderabad
|
12th October 2024
|
Zimbabwe
|
286/5
|
Seychelles
|
Nairobi
|
19th October 2024
|
India
|
283/1
|
South Africa
|
Johannesburg
|
15th November 2024
|
Afghanistan
|
278/3
|
Ireland
|
Dehradun
|
23rd February 2019
|
Czech Republic
|
278/4
|
Turkey
|
Ilfov County
|
30th August 2019
|
Nigeria
|
271/4
|
Ivory Coast
|Lagos
|
24th November 2024
|
Malaysia
|
268/4
|
Thailand
|
Hangzhou
|
02nd Oct 2023
|
England
|
267/3
|
West Indies
|
Tarouba
|
19th December 2023
|
Australia
|
263/3
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pallekele
|
06th September 2016
|
Sri Lanka
|
260/6
|
Kenya
|
Johannesburg
|
14th September 2007
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Brief Overview of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, 2024
India posted a mammoth score of 297/6 riding high on the exceptional batting by Sanju Samson who top scored with 111 of 47 balls, ably supported by skipper Suryakumar Yadav ( 75 of 35 balls), Hardik Pandya (47 of 18 balls), and Riyan Parag (34 of 13 balls).
In reply, Bangladesh could only manage to score 164 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das were the top contributors with 63 and 42 runs respectively.
India had won the previous two matches and thereby won the series with a margin of 3-0.
What is the Highest T20 Score?
The highest T20 score was recorded during a domestic match between Baroda and Sikkim as a part of Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy on 4th December 2024. Baroda scored 349/5, which is the highest ever total in T20s.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation