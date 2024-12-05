Highest T20 Score: Zimbabwe scored 344/4 against Gambia on 23rd October 2024, it is the highest score in T20 International history.

Recently, India scored 297/6 against Bangladesh in the third match of the bilateral T20I series in Hyderabad on 12th October 2024, which is the fourth-highest T20 international score in cricket. It is also the highest individual team total for India in T20 Internationals.

The highest score in T20 Internationals previously belonged to Nepal when they scored 314 runs against Mongolia in 2023. In this article, we have covered the List of the top 10 highest T20 international scores in cricket.

List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

Zimbabwe has achieved the highest T20 score by scoring an earth shattering 344/4 vs Gambia in ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 on 23rd October, 2024.