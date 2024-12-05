Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Highest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

Highest T20 Score: Zimbabwe scored 344/4 against Gambia on 23rd October 2024, it is the highest score in T20 International history. Check out the list of the top 10 highest T20 international scores here.

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 14, 2025, 17:25 IST
Highest T20 Score
Highest T20 Score

Highest T20 Score: Zimbabwe scored 344/4 against Gambia on 23rd October 2024, it is the highest score in T20 International history.

Recently, India scored 297/6 against Bangladesh in the third match of the bilateral T20I series in Hyderabad on 12th October 2024, which is the fourth-highest T20 international score in cricket. It is also the highest individual team total for India in T20 Internationals.

The highest score in T20 Internationals previously belonged to Nepal when they scored 314 runs against Mongolia in 2023. In this article, we have covered the List of the top 10 highest T20 international scores in cricket.

List of Fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket

List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

Zimbabwe has achieved the highest T20 score by scoring  an earth shattering 344/4 vs Gambia in ICC Mens T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, 2024 on 23rd October, 2024.

Previously Nepal topped the chart of highest T20 score with a total of 314/3 against Mongolia in Hangzhou, at the Asian Games Mens Cricket Competition on 27th September 2023.

The third highest score was registered by Argentina against Chile on 10th October 2024 when they posted 301/3.

India climbed to the fourth position on 12th October 2024 by scoring 297/6 in their stipulated 20 overs versus Bangladesh in Hyderabad in the third and final match of the T20 series. India also won the match and the series by a margin of 3-0.

Check out the complete list of highest team totals in T20I history below.

Team

Score

Opposition

Venue

Date

Zimbabwe

344/4

Gambia

Nairobi

23rd October 2024

Nepal

314/3

Mongolia

Hangzhou

27th September 2023

Argentina

301/3

Chile

Seropedica

10th October 2024

India

297/6

Bangladesh

Hyderabad

12th October 2024

Zimbabwe

286/5

Seychelles

Nairobi

19th October 2024

India

283/1

South Africa

Johannesburg

15th November 2024

Afghanistan

278/3

Ireland

Dehradun

23rd February 2019

Czech Republic

278/4

Turkey

Ilfov County

30th August 2019

Nigeria

271/4

Ivory Coast

 Lagos

24th November 2024

Malaysia

268/4

Thailand

Hangzhou

02nd Oct 2023

England

267/3

West Indies

Tarouba

19th December 2023

Australia

263/3

Sri Lanka

Pallekele

06th September 2016

Sri Lanka

260/6

Kenya

Johannesburg

14th September 2007

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Brief Overview of India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, 2024

India posted a mammoth score of 297/6 riding high on the exceptional batting by Sanju Samson who top scored with 111 of 47 balls, ably supported by skipper Suryakumar Yadav ( 75 of 35 balls), Hardik Pandya (47 of 18 balls), and Riyan Parag (34 of 13 balls).

In reply, Bangladesh could only manage to score 164 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das were the top contributors with 63 and 42 runs respectively.

India had won the previous two matches and thereby won the series with a margin of 3-0.

What is the Highest T20 Score?

The highest T20 score was recorded during a domestic match between Baroda and Sikkim as a part of Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy on 4th December 2024. Baroda scored 349/5, which is the highest ever total in T20s.

Also Read:

Lowest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Lowest Scores in T20 Internationals

Top 10 Wicket Keepers in World Cricket: Check the Full List Here

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What is the highest T20 score in history?
    +
    The highest score in T20 International history is 344/4 posted by Zimbabwe against Gambia on 23rd October, 2024.
  • What is the highest score of India in T20 International?
    +
    The highest score achieved by India in T20 Internationals is 297/6 against Bangladesh on 12th October 2024.
  • What is the highest T20 score in history?
    +
    The highest score in T20 International history is 344/4 posted by Zimbabwe against Gambia on 23rd October, 2024.
  • What is the highest score of India in T20 International?
    +
    The highest score achieved by India in T20 Internationals is 297/6 against Bangladesh on 12th October 2024.

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News