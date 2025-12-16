Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are not necessarily simple puzzles, as they are also a mental exercise that has taken the shape of entertainment. These mind-bending challenges make us go beyond the usual and predictable and promote the idea of creative problem-solving. There are many different types of brain teasers that can be found online, however, all of them offer different challenges that can help to sharpen your mind and improve your mental ability. Finding the correct shadow is one such brain teaser that is currently baffling everyone. The below picture shows a simple tree but looks can be deceiving. If you observe the image you will find four different shadows of a tree. However, only one of them matches the exact tree that is given in this image. You have to find the right silhouette that fits the picture accordingly.

This visual and attention-to-detailed test is an excellent idea of a fun challenge. Wait! As there is another challenge before you dive into this puzzle: You must solve this puzzle in 9 seconds. Can you rise to the occasion and solve this difficult brain teaser? Set your timer and start your search. All the best! Source: Mind Your Logic A brainteaser is a fantastic method to increase your sharpness, having a bit of fun and perhaps in the process display to your friends your ability to solve problems. This brain teaser is the one in which you have to solve a puzzle and it will test you in terms of observation and creative thinking. Did you solve the puzzle?