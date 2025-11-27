CTET 2026 Application Form OUT: Apply Now for February Session @ ctet.nic.in

CTET 2026 Application Form: The application portal has been opened for CTET 2026. The candidates can apply between 27 November to 18 December 2025. Those who are eligible and interested in teaching across the country can apply for CTET 2026 via the official website. The CTET notification 2026 for the February session was released on 27 November 2025. The candidates must check the eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and application fee before applying. CTET 2026 Overview The CBSE has started the application process for the CTET 2026 February session on the official website- www.ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to apply well on time to avoid missing the deadlines and last minute hassles. Particulars Details Exam Name CTET 2026 (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Purpose To determine eligibility of candidates for teaching positions (Classes 1-8) in central/recognized schools across India Application Start Date 27 November 2025 Last Date to Apply 18 December 2025 (11:59 PM) Mode of Application Online via official website ctet.nic.in Date of Exam 08 February 2026 (Sunday) Papers Paper I (Classes 1-5) & Paper II (Classes 6-8)

CTET 2026 Notification Candidates must download the official notification / Information Bulletin from the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in) to check the full details — including syllabus, exam centres, languages offered, important instructions. Notification Link: Available under “Public Notice” / “Information Bulletin” section on the CTET portal ctet.nic.in. CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria In order to apply for CTET 2026, candidates must meet the minimum educational qualifications as laid down by CBSE / NCTE. The eligibility criteria is different for Paper I and Paper II Eligibility Criteria For Paper I Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks. For reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/Differently-abled), the minimum may be relaxed (check notification).

And pass in a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) / 4-year B.El.Ed / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Eligibility Criteria For Paper I Graduation (B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. or equivalent) with at least 50% marks. For reserved categories the relaxation may apply as per notification.

And pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) / B.Ed (Special Education).

In some cases, where applicable: 4-year integrated B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed degree or equivalent qualifications allowed. Steps to Apply for CTET 2026 Candidates must follow this step-by-step process to apply: STEP 1: Log on to CTET official website- ctet.nic.in STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same. STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. STEP 4: Upload latest Scanned Photograph and Signature STEP 5: Pay Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking. STEP 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.