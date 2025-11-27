CTET 2026 Application Form OUT: Apply Now for February Session @ ctet.nic.in

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 27, 2025, 21:12 IST

CTET 2026 Application Form: CBSE has released the CTET notification for the February session today. Candidates can start applying for CTET at ctet.nic.in. Check all the details regarding the CTET 2026 application form in this article.

CTET 2026 Application Form: The application portal has been opened for CTET 2026. The candidates can apply between 27 November to 18 December 2025. Those who are eligible and interested in teaching across the country can apply for CTET 2026 via the official website. The CTET notification 2026 for the February session was released on 27 November 2025. The candidates must check the eligibility criteria, important dates, application process, and application fee before applying.

CTET 2026 Overview

The CBSE has started the application process for the CTET 2026 February session on the official website- www.ctet.nic.in. Candidates are advised to apply well on time to avoid missing the deadlines and last minute hassles.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

CTET 2026 (Central Teacher Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

Purpose

To determine eligibility of candidates for teaching positions (Classes 1-8) in central/recognized schools across India

Application Start Date

27 November 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 December 2025 (11:59 PM)

Mode of Application

Online via official website ctet.nic.in

Date of Exam

08 February 2026 (Sunday)

Papers

Paper I (Classes 1-5) & Paper II (Classes 6-8)

CTET 2026 Notification

Candidates must download the official notification / Information Bulletin from the official CTET website (ctet.nic.in) to check the full details — including syllabus, exam centres, languages offered, important instructions.

Notification Link: Available under “Public Notice” / “Information Bulletin” section on the CTET portal ctet.nic.in. 

CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for CTET 2026, candidates must meet the minimum educational qualifications as laid down by CBSE / NCTE. The eligibility criteria is different for Paper I and Paper II

Eligibility Criteria For Paper I

  • Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks. For reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/Differently-abled), the minimum may be relaxed (check notification).

  • And pass in a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) / 4-year B.El.Ed / 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Eligibility Criteria For Paper I

  • Graduation (B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com. or equivalent) with at least 50% marks. For reserved categories the relaxation may apply as per notification.

  • And pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) / B.Ed (Special Education).

  • In some cases, where applicable: 4-year integrated B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed degree or equivalent qualifications allowed.

Steps to Apply for CTET 2026

Candidates must follow this step-by-step process to apply:

STEP 1: Log on to CTET official website- ctet.nic.in

STEP 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

STEP 4: Upload latest Scanned Photograph and Signature

STEP 5: Pay Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

STEP 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET 2026 Application Form Link

Candidates can apply for the CTET 2026 application form either by visiting the official website or through the direct link provided here:

Direct Link to Apply for CTET 2026 Application Form

CTET 2026 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee through online mode only through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking. Check the paper-wise and category-wise CTET 2026 application fee here:

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (NCL)

₹1,000 for one paper

₹1,200 for both Paper I & II

SC / ST / PwBD

₹500 for one paper

₹600 for both papers

