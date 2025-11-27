CTET February 2026 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET February 2026 Notification on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test February 2026 by filling out the online application form at ctet.nic.in. The online application window is open between
The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to certify eligible candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other affiliated institutions.
CTET February 2026 Exam Date and Application Timeline
The CTET February 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across multiple centres in India. The CTET 2026 Online Application will start on November 27, and the last date to apply online is December 18, 2026. Check the list below for CTET February 2026 Important Dates
Notification Release Date: November 25, 2025
Application Start Date: November 27, 2025
CTET Apply Online 2026 Last Date: December 18, 2025
Admit Card Release: 10 days before Exam
CTET February 2026 Exam Date: February 8, 2026
CTET 2026 Eligibility Criteria
CTET February 2026 Notification: PDF Download
Before applying for the CTET 2026 candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, exam structure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the CTET February 2026 Notification PDF.
|
CTET February 2026
How to Apply Online for CTET 2026?
The CTET Notification 2026 PDF is available on the official website, ctet.nic.in.The official notification pdf contains the essential information such eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and application instructions.Check below for steps to Apply Online for CTET February 2026:
-
Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
-
Now click on Link “Apply for CTET February 2026”
-
Register yourself with email ID and mobile number
-
Fill in personal, academic, and contact details
-
Upload scanned copies of all required documents (photo, signature, certificates)
-
Pay the CTET Application Fee 2026 online
-
Submit the form and download the confirmation page
