CTET February 2026 Notification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET February 2026 Notification on its official website, ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can apply online for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test February 2026 by filling out the online application form at ctet.nic.in. The online application window is open between

The CTET exam is conducted by CBSE to certify eligible candidates for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and other affiliated institutions.

CTET February 2026 Exam Date and Application Timeline

The CTET February 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2026. The exam will be conducted in offline (pen and paper) mode across multiple centres in India. The CTET 2026 Online Application will start on November 27, and the last date to apply online is December 18, 2026. Check the list below for CTET February 2026 Important Dates