Bihar Deled Result 2025 (Today) at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Bihar DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce today , November 26, the results of the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025. Once results are released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting BSEB- econdary.biharboardonline.com. As per reports, the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will be announced today by the chairman of the authority. The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination is used to conduct annually which provide the way to admission to various Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes in different government and private teacher training institutions across the state. Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Download Link The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED.) exam 2025. Candidates can download the result through the link given below-

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Direct Link (Active Soon) Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Highlights Candidates appeared in the exam for who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam can check the Bihar DElEd Result 2024 information here. Board Name Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.) ED) Session 2025 – 27 Duration of Course 02 years Official Website secondary.biharboardonline.com Bihar DElEd 2025 - Important Dates The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 is used to conduct annually which provides the way to admission to various Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes in different government and private teacher training institutions across the state. It is an opportunity for candidates aspiring to become elementary school teachers in Bihar. Check the crucial dates for the drive launched across the state-

Description Details Application Start Date January 11, 2025 Final Application End Date February 15, 2025 Bihar DElEd Exam Date Phase 1: August 26 to September 13, 2025 Phase 2: September 14 to September 27, 2025 Result Date November 26, 2025 How to Check Bihar DElEd Result 2025? Candidates can download Bihar DElEd Result 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Dled.html.

Step 2: Click on the "DElEd Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Check your marks. Details Mentioned on the Bihar DELED Scorecard The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Scorecard will be released with the result. The Bihar DELED Scorecard contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the personal details mentioned below-

Candidate Name

Registration Number

Category

Gender

Date of Birth.

Exam Date

Exam Center

Marks What Next After Bihar Deled Entrance Exam Result 2025? Along with the Bihar Deled Result 2025, the authority will release the detailed information regarding the admission process to various DElEd training institutes. It will be accompanied with the detailed process including the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the candidates shortlisted for next round. The board will conduct the Seat Allotment and Counselling Session for the qualified candidates. Authorities will inform the candidates about the counselling session time and date. Re-evaluation / Rechecking Process (If Applicable) There is not any official announcement regarding the Re-evaluation / Rechecking Process for the candidates in the DEIED exam. The board will not entertain any challenges after the announcement of the result.