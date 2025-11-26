Bihar DELED Result 2025
Bihar Deled Result 2025 (Today) at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 26, 2025, 12:14 IST

 Bihar Deled Result 2025 Link will be made available for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 today, November 26, at the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the result after using their login credentials. 

Bihar DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce today , November 26, the results of the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025. Once results are released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by visiting BSEB- econdary.biharboardonline.com. As per reports, the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will be announced today by the chairman of the authority.

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination is used to conduct annually which provide the way to admission to various Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes in different government and private teacher training institutions across the state.

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Download Link 

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EL.ED.) exam 2025. Candidates can download the result through the link given below- 

Bihar DElEd Result 2025

Direct Link (Active Soon)

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Highlights

Candidates appeared in the exam for who have appeared for the  Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam can check the Bihar DElEd Result 2024 information here.

Board Name

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.) ED)

Session

2025 – 27

Duration of Course

02 years

Official Website

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar DElEd 2025 - Important Dates

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 is used to conduct annually which provides the way to admission to various Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes in different government and private teacher training institutions across the state. It is an opportunity for candidates aspiring to become elementary school teachers in Bihar. Check the crucial dates for the drive launched across the state-

Description  Details
Application Start Date January 11, 2025
Final Application End Date February 15, 2025
Bihar DElEd Exam Date

Phase 1: August 26 to September 13, 2025

Phase 2: September 14 to September 27, 2025
Result Date 

November 26, 2025

 

How to Check Bihar DElEd Result 2025?

Candidates can download Bihar DElEd Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB http://secondary.biharboardonline.com/Dled.html.
Step 2: Click on the "DElEd Result" link.
Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: Your result will appear on your screen
Step 6: Check your marks.

Details Mentioned on the Bihar DELED Scorecard

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 Scorecard will be released with the result. The Bihar DELED Scorecard contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the personal details mentioned below-

  • Candidate Name
  • Registration Number
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Date of Birth.
  • Exam Date
  • Exam Center
  • Marks

What Next After Bihar Deled Entrance Exam Result 2025?

Along with the Bihar Deled Result 2025, the authority will release the  detailed information regarding the admission process to various DElEd training institutes. It will be accompanied with the detailed process including the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for the candidates shortlisted for next round. The board will conduct the Seat Allotment and Counselling Session for the qualified candidates. Authorities will inform the candidates about the counselling session time and date.

Re-evaluation / Rechecking Process (If Applicable)

There is not any official announcement regarding the Re-evaluation / Rechecking Process for the candidates in the DEIED exam. The board will not entertain any challenges after the announcement of the result.

Documents Required for Bihar DElEd Admission 2025

Candidates shortlisted for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will have to undergo the document verification round under which you will have to submit/display the crucial documents related to educational/income/category and other proof as mentioned in the notification. The BSEB will release the details schedule for the counselling and document verification after announcement of result. 



FAQs

  • Bihar DElEd Result 2025 ki date kya hai?
    +
    The exact date for the query Bihar DElEd Result 2025 ki date kya hai, is that the result will be published on November 26, 2025 on the official website. 
  • Bihar DElEd Result 2025 kab aayega official website par?
    +
    The Bihar DElEd Result 2025 download link will be activated on Nov 26, on its official website. 
  • Bihar DElEd Result 2025 kab aayega?
    +
    The Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will be announced today i.e. on November 26, by the Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on is official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Bihar DElEd Result 2025 ka official website kaunsa hai?
    +
    Candidates willing to check the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will have to visit to the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

