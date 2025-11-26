Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts on the Palaeolithic Age

Fact of the Day is a simple yet fascinating way to learn something new daily. In this world, there is an endless amount of information, which can encourage you to learn about science, history, nature, technology, or human behaviour daily.
In today’s article, we explore the interesting facts about the tone Age. Let’s dive into this article for more information on the Stone Age Topic.
About the Palaeolithic Age
The Palaeolithic Age, also known as the Old Stone Age, marks the earliest and longest phase of human prehistory. Spanning the Pleistocene epoch, it represents a time when early humans relied entirely on stone tools, hunting, and gathering for survival. This era witnessed the gradual development of human intelligence, tool-making skills, and adaptive abilities. The Palaeolithic Age is divided into three stages—Lower, Middle, and Upper—each showing technological and cultural progress. In India, although human fossils are absent, stone tools discovered at various sites provide rich evidence of early human occupation contemporary with other Asian regions.
10 Facts from the Article (Clear, Concise & Accurate)
Palaeolithic means “Old Stone Age,” derived from Greek words palaeos (old) and lithos (stone).
This age belongs to the Pleistocene geological era, which is marked by the earliest use of stone tools.
In India, no human fossils have been found with Stone Age tools, but geological dating confirms their antiquity.
The Palaeolithic Age is divided into Lower, Middle, and Upper phases based on tools, economy, and culture.
In the Lower Palaeolithic Age, Homo habilis and Homo erectus often used hand axes, cleavers, and choppers.
Lower Palaeolithic cultures include Soanian and Acheulian tool traditions.
The Middle Palaeolithic Age saw the rise of early Homo sapiens and the development of flake-tool industries.
Middle Palaeolithic people used chert, jasper, quartz, and chalcedony for toolmaking.
The Upper Palaeolithic Age is marked by the emergence of Homo sapiens sapiens, blade-and-burin tools, beads, ornaments, and cave art.
Important Palaeolithic sites in India include Bhimbetka, Attirampakkam, Didwana, Nevasa, Kurnool caves, and Belan Valley.
Conclusion
The Palaeolithic Age represents the core foundation of human civilisation, which shows the early advancement of human activity toward living for their daily lifestyle using stone tools, their survival strategies and their cultural expression. From simple choppers to blade cutters, their cave art reflects humanity’s gradual progress from the Stone Age. Its archaeological sites offer vital insights into prehistoric life and the origins of human development.
