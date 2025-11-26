Fact of the Day: 10 Interesting Facts on the Palaeolithic Age

Fact of the Day is a simple yet fascinating way to learn something new daily. In this world, there is an endless amount of information, which can encourage you to learn about science, history, nature, technology, or human behaviour daily.

Each fact of the day is designed in such a way that will surprise you and always tend to give you interesting facts on a daily wise on different topics and inspire you to know all about the cultures, discoveries, hidden, and unknown facts on every topic.

Explore a new insight every day with Fact of the Day!

In today’s article, we explore the interesting facts about the tone Age. Let’s dive into this article for more information on the Stone Age Topic.

Also Read: Fact of the Day: Learn about 10 Interesting Facts on the Stone Age

About the Palaeolithic Age

The Palaeolithic Age, also known as the Old Stone Age, marks the earliest and longest phase of human prehistory. Spanning the Pleistocene epoch, it represents a time when early humans relied entirely on stone tools, hunting, and gathering for survival. This era witnessed the gradual development of human intelligence, tool-making skills, and adaptive abilities. The Palaeolithic Age is divided into three stages—Lower, Middle, and Upper—each showing technological and cultural progress. In India, although human fossils are absent, stone tools discovered at various sites provide rich evidence of early human occupation contemporary with other Asian regions.