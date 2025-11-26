Word of the day: Eloquence

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

The word of the day is Eloquence. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Eloquences

Meaning of Eloquence

Eloquence refers to the art of speaking or writing in a fluent, persuasive, and impactful manner. It describes the ability to express ideas clearly, beautifully, and with emotional power, often influencing or inspiring others.

Eloquence- Origin

The word eloquence comes from the Latin term eloquentia, meaning “speaking out gracefully and persuasively.” It entered English in the Middle Ages and has long been associated with great leaders, writers, and orators.