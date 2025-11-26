IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the day: Eloquence

By Sneha Singh
Nov 26, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is eloquence. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the eloquence here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Eloquence
Eloquence

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Amicable

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

The word of the day is Eloquence. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Eloquences

Meaning of Eloquence

Eloquence refers to the art of speaking or writing in a fluent, persuasive, and impactful manner. It describes the ability to express ideas clearly, beautifully, and with emotional power, often influencing or inspiring others.

Eloquence- Origin

The word eloquence comes from the Latin term eloquentia, meaning “speaking out gracefully and persuasively.” It entered English in the Middle Ages and has long been associated with great leaders, writers, and orators.

Eloquence- Usage

The leader’s eloquence moved the entire audience to applause.

Her writing is known for its clarity and eloquence.

Eloquence- Synonyms

Fluency, expressiveness, articulateness, persuasion, clarity

Eloquence- Antonyms

Inarticulateness, dullness, awkwardness, incoherence, unexpressiveness

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Eloquence. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

 Word of the Day: Cognizance

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News