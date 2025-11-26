This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 November

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a simple date on the calendar? Every day has its history, moments that shaped politics, science, culture, and lives across the world. On November 26, several such turning points unfolded: in 1949, the Constitution of India was formally adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly, setting the path towards the nation's republican future. Earlier in 1917, the National Hockey League began play, marking a landmark in sports history. And in 2008, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai shook India and the world. In this article, we'll explore the most memorable events tied to November 26, across centuries and continents.
What Happened On This Day—November 26?
Here's what happened in history on November 26:
1922 – Archaeologists Enter the Tomb of King Tut
- On November 26, 1922, Howard Carter and his team opened the sealed doorway to King Tutankhamun's tomb.
- It was the first time in over 3,000 years that anyone had entered the chamber.
- Carter made a small hole and held up a candle to look inside.
- He saw gold, treasures and objects untouched since ancient times.
- This discovery became one of the most significant archaeological finds in history.
- It changed how the world understood ancient Egypt.
1983 – The Brink's-Mat Heist
- On November 26, 1983, six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat depot near London's Heathrow Airport.
- They expected to steal about £1 million in cash.
- Instead, they found £26 million worth of gold bullion.
- It became the biggest heist of its time.
- The robbery influenced British crime networks for decades.
1864 – "Alice in Wonderland" Manuscript Gifted
- On November 26, 1864, Charles Dodgson (Lewis Carroll) gave Alice Liddell a manuscript.
- It was titled Alice's Adventures Under Ground, the early version of Alice in Wonderland.
- He wrote and illustrated it himself.
- The story began as a tale told to Alice and her sisters during a picnic.
1933 – Vigilantes Lynch Two Suspects in California
- On this day in 1933, a mob stormed a jail in San Jose, California.
- The crowd seized two men accused of kidnapping and murdering Brooke Hart.
- The mob lynched the suspects without trial.
- Photos were taken as the crowd gathered around the bodies.
- The incident shocked the nation and raised questions about mob justice.
1941 – Japanese Task Force Leaves for Pearl Harbour
- On November 26, 1941, a Japanese naval strike force set sail toward Pearl Harbour.
- The fleet included aircraft carriers prepared for a surprise attack.
- Japan moved forward while still in negotiations with the United States.
- The fleet planned to return only if diplomacy succeeded.
- The attack would take place days later, on December 7.
1942 – Casablanca Premieres in New York
- On this day in 1942, the movie Casablanca premiered in New York City.
- It starred Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
- The film was set during World War II.
- It later became one of the most loved and iconic movies in Hollywood history.
1948 – First Polaroid Camera Sold
- On November 26, 1948, the first instant Polaroid camera went on sale in Boston.
- It cost $89.75.
- The camera produced a developed photo in minutes.
- Invented by Edwin H. Land, it changed personal photography forever.
1950 – Chinese Counterattacks Shift the Korean War
- On this day in 1950, Chinese forces launched massive counterattacks.
- They struck U.S. and South Korean troops.
- The attacks were fierce and pushed Allied forces back.
- Hopes for a quick end to the war faded.
- The conflict became longer and more brutal.
1968 – Air Force Pilot Rescues Special Forces Team
- On November 26, 1968, Air Force 1st Lt James P. Fleming performed a heroic rescue.
- He and other helicopter pilots found a trapped Special Forces team.
- Fleming landed under heavy fire to save them.
- His bravery earned him the Medal of Honour.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 26?
November 26 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on November 26
Charles Schulz (1922–2000)
- Born on this day in 1922.
- Creator of "Peanuts", Charlie Brown, and Snoopy.
- His comic strip became one of the most beloved in the world.
Tina Turner (1939–2023)
- Born on November 26, 1939.
- Iconic singer with hits like Proud Mary and What's Love Got to Do with It.
- Known for her powerful voice and electrifying stage presence.
Kara Walker (1969– )
- Born November 26, 1969.
- American artist famous for her detailed paper silhouettes.
- Her work explores themes of race, gender, and power.
Notable Deaths on November 26
Sojourner Truth (1883)
- Died on November 26, 1883.
- African American abolitionist and women's rights activist.
- Known for her famous speech "Ain't I a Woman?"
- She fought against slavery and inequality throughout her life.
George Best (2005)
- Died on November 26, 2005.
- Legendary Northern Irish footballer.
- Played for Manchester United and won the Ballon d'Or in 1968.
- Known for his incredible skill, speed, and flair.
David Prowse (2020)
- Died on November 26, 2020.
- British actor and bodybuilder.
- Best known for physically portraying Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy.
- His performance helped create one of cinema's most iconic villains.
Fernando Poe Jr (2004)
- Died on November 26, 2004.
- Filipino actor known as the "King of Philippine Movies".
- Starred in over 200 films.
- Also ran for president of the Philippines in 2004.
