This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 26 November

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind a simple date on the calendar? Every day has its history, moments that shaped politics, science, culture, and lives across the world. On November 26, several such turning points unfolded: in 1949, the Constitution of India was formally adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly, setting the path towards the nation's republican future. Earlier in 1917, the National Hockey League began play, marking a landmark in sports history. And in 2008, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai shook India and the world. In this article, we'll explore the most memorable events tied to November 26, across centuries and continents.

What Happened On This Day—November 26?

Here's what happened in history on November 26: