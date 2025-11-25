Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways.

These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.

Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.

Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer.

In the image below, you will witness the number sequence 41 written on a gradient background. Your challenge? There is an odd number that is hiding in this sequence. You need to find the hidden odd number in this challenging optical illusion puzzle.