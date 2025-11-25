IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
By Nikhil Batra
Nov 25, 2025, 20:14 IST

Do you possess the skills of the extraordinary 1 in 51? This colourful gradient hides an odd number very cleverly. Find it out in 7 seconds and show off your puzzle master skills.

Find the Hidden Odd Number
Find the Hidden Odd Number

Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways. 

These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.

Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.

Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer. 

In the image below, you will witness the number sequence 41 written on a gradient background. Your challenge? There is an odd number that is hiding in this sequence. You need to find the hidden odd number in this challenging optical illusion puzzle. 

We bring an additional twist that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 7 seconds.

So, are you up for the challenge?  All the Best! 

Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 7 Seconds

fourteen-puzzle

Source: Zee News

Were you able to find the hidden odd number? 

If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers: 

  • Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles. 

  • Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention. 

  • Zoom in on the image to see if you are missing out on something. 

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the hidden odd number? 

It is believed that people who can solve these kinds of puzzles within a time limit usually have higher IQ levels and better attention to detail. 

Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit is over. 

Did you find the hidden odd number in this challenging puzzle? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. 

If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle 

Find the Hidden Odd Number- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below. 

fourteen-sol

Source: Zee News

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them. 

Nikhil Batra
