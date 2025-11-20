There is something about brain teasers that they seem to wake up our brains and give us a reset. It could be finding the solution to a difficult pattern, finding something that was very cleverly hidden or unraveling a clue that appeared impossible just a second ago, but in some way, these puzzles challenge our brains to think differently. Well, now we have a puzzle that is so fun yet so confusing that people are scratching their heads all over the internet.

Below in the image, there is a cluster of bulldozers. However, never rely on what meets your eye as some of these bulldozers are disguised so well that you will not see them at a glance. It is a simple task but quite tough, just like you would have thought, count all of the hidden bulldozers before the clock runs out.

The time limit? You will have a 35-second time limit and you have to detect as many bulldozers as possible. Such visual puzzles are not only entertaining, but are also a good workout for the eyes, helps in better pattern recognition and swift thinking.