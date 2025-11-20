There is something about brain teasers that they seem to wake up our brains and give us a reset. It could be finding the solution to a difficult pattern, finding something that was very cleverly hidden or unraveling a clue that appeared impossible just a second ago, but in some way, these puzzles challenge our brains to think differently. Well, now we have a puzzle that is so fun yet so confusing that people are scratching their heads all over the internet.
Below in the image, there is a cluster of bulldozers. However, never rely on what meets your eye as some of these bulldozers are disguised so well that you will not see them at a glance. It is a simple task but quite tough, just like you would have thought, count all of the hidden bulldozers before the clock runs out.
The time limit? You will have a 35-second time limit and you have to detect as many bulldozers as possible. Such visual puzzles are not only entertaining, but are also a good workout for the eyes, helps in better pattern recognition and swift thinking.
If you can count them in the limited time, it is a good indication that you have the best observation skills. When you take the test, you are improving your mental skills and getting the little dose of dopamine that we all enjoy when we achieve something.
Then, are you really ready to show that you have sharp eyes?
Take a deep breath and begin your timer and get right into the puzzle. Good luck!
Brain Teaser: Count the Number of Bulldozers in 35 Seconds
Did you manage to get them all?
Brain teasers such as this one are also really fun to stop the boredom. They not only unleash your brain but also make it think quicker. As time runs out, you have to be very focused, and this will enable you to see the patterns more quickly and connect at a more rapid rate.
Time’s up!
And you got all the bulldozers, good! Your acuity of observation is really remarkable.
Here’s the answer for the curious minds.
Count the Number of Bulldozers in 35 Seconds: Solution
Hope you loved this puzzle! Try more of these brain teasers and very soon you will be a puzzle champion.
