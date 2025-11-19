Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways.
These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.
Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.
Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer.
In the image below, you will witness the number sequence 100 written on a background. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden odd number in this challenging optical illusion IQ test.
Wait before you grab your detective tools to find the hidden number in this puzzle, we bring an additional twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd number within a time limit of 19 seconds.
So, are you up for the challenge?
Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best!
Try: Think You Have Sharp Eyes? Try Finding the Odd Numbers in This Colour Puzzle in 17 Seconds!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 19 Seconds
Source: Times Now
Did you find the odd number already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden odd number?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden odd number? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Try: If You Are Sharp Like Sherlock then Find the Hidden Odd Word
Find the Hidden Odd Number - Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: Times Now
See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
Must Try: Multi-Layer Vision Check: Can You Point Out What’s Hidden in the Rainbow Spiral?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation