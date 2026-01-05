HP TET Result 2025
Word of the Day: Clandestine

By Sneha Singh
Jan 5, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is clandestine. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of clandestine here.

Clandestine
Clandestine

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Clandestine

The word of the day is Clandestine.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Clandestine

Clandestine refers to something done secretly or kept hidden, often to avoid detection or attention. It is commonly used to describe covert activities or meetings.

Clandestine - Origin

The word clandestine comes from the Latin term “clandestinus,” meaning “hidden” or “secret.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.

Clandestine - Usage

The group held clandestine meetings to plan their activities.
A clandestine operation was carried out under the cover of night.

Clandestine - Synonyms

Secret, covert, hidden, underground, furtive

Clandestine - Antonyms

Open, public, overt, transparent, visible

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Clandestine. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

