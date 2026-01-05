Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Clandestine
The word of the day is Clandestine. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Clandestine
Clandestine refers to something done secretly or kept hidden, often to avoid detection or attention. It is commonly used to describe covert activities or meetings.
Clandestine - Origin
The word clandestine comes from the Latin term “clandestinus,” meaning “hidden” or “secret.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.
Clandestine - Usage
The group held clandestine meetings to plan their activities.
A clandestine operation was carried out under the cover of night.
Clandestine - Synonyms
Secret, covert, hidden, underground, furtive
Clandestine - Antonyms
Open, public, overt, transparent, visible
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Clandestine.
