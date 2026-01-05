Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.





Word of the Day: Clandestine

The word of the day is Clandestine. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Clandestine

Clandestine refers to something done secretly or kept hidden, often to avoid detection or attention. It is commonly used to describe covert activities or meetings.

Clandestine - Origin

The word clandestine comes from the Latin term “clandestinus,” meaning “hidden” or “secret.” It entered the English language in the 16th century.