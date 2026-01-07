Tripura School Holidays in January 2026: Class-Wise Closure Details, Winter Break & Complete List

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Apeksha Agarwal
Jan 7, 2026, 13:15 IST

Schools in Tripura will observe class-wise holidays in January 2026 due to severe cold wave conditions. Classes from KG to Class 5 will remain closed from January 6 to January 10, while Classes 6 to 8 will be shut from January 6 to January 8. In addition, schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will observe an extended winter vacation from January 3 to January 13. The decision has been taken to ensure student safety amid extreme weather conditions.

Tripura School Holidays: January 2026 has brought major updates for school students and parents in Tripura, as the state government announced class-wise school closures due to severe cold wave conditions. With temperatures dropping sharply across Agartala and other districts, authorities decided to shut schools in phases to safeguard students’ health, especially younger children.

Unlike a uniform closure, the Tripura Education Department has implemented different holiday durations for different classes, based on age and vulnerability to cold weather. Along with this, schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are also observing a longer winter vacation.

Here is the complete school holiday schedule for Tripura in January 2026, including class-wise closure information.

Tripura School Holiday List: January 2026

Date

Day

Holiday / Reason

January 1, 2026

Thursday

New Year’s Day (Observed by some schools)

January 3 to January 13, 2026

Saturday to Tuesday

Winter Vacation for TTAADC-run Schools

January 6 to January 10, 2026

Tuesday to Saturday

School Closure for Classes KG to V (Cold Wave)

January 6 to January 8, 2026

Tuesday to Thursday

School Closure for Classes VI to VIII (Cold Wave)

Cold Wave Triggers Class-Wise School Closure in Tripura

Due to extreme cold weather and dense fog, the Tripura government announced a temporary closure of schools in a phased, class-wise manner.

Class-Wise Holiday Details

  • Classes KG to V: Schools will remain closed from January 6 to January 10, 2026.

  • Classes VI to VIII: Schools will remain closed from January 6 to January 8, 2026.

The decision was taken keeping in mind that younger students are more vulnerable to cold-related illnesses, especially during early morning school hours.

This order applies to: Government schools, Government-aided schools, and Private schools across the state of Tripura.

Extended Winter Vacation in TTAADC Schools

In addition to the cold-wave closures, schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are observing a separate winter vacation from January 3 to January 13, 2026. This extended break applies only to TTAADC-run schools and is part of the council’s academic calendar.

New Year’s Day Observance

Although January 1, 2026 is not a compulsory school holiday across the state, many schools may observe it as a non-instructional day or include it within their winter vacation period.

Important Points for Parents & Students

  • KG to Class V students get a longer break till January 10 due to health concerns.

  • Classes VI to VIII will resume earlier, subject to weather conditions.

  • Schools may revise reopening dates if the cold wave continues.

  • Parents are advised to follow official school circulars and district education office updates.

January 2026 brings weather-driven, class-wise school holidays in Tripura, reflecting the government’s focus on student safety. With primary classes shut till January 10 and middle classes till January 8, the state has adopted a targeted approach to managing education during extreme winter conditions. Parents and students should stay alert for further announcements, as holiday dates may be extended depending on the weather situation.

