Tripura School Holidays in January 2026: Class-Wise Closure Details, Winter Break & Complete List

Tripura School Holidays: January 2026 has brought major updates for school students and parents in Tripura, as the state government announced class-wise school closures due to severe cold wave conditions. With temperatures dropping sharply across Agartala and other districts, authorities decided to shut schools in phases to safeguard students’ health, especially younger children.

Unlike a uniform closure, the Tripura Education Department has implemented different holiday durations for different classes, based on age and vulnerability to cold weather. Along with this, schools under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are also observing a longer winter vacation.

Here is the complete school holiday schedule for Tripura in January 2026, including class-wise closure information.