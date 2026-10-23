JKBOSE Date Sheet 2027 Soon; Class 10, 12 Time Table PDF at jk.gov.in
J&K Board of School Education is expected to release the JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2027 anytime soon. The datesheets will be released in the PDF format for Winter and Summer zones. Read the article below to know more.
JKBOSE Datesheet 2027: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will soon release the Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2027. Candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be able to check and download their datesheets from the official website, i.e. www.jk.gov.in.
The Board is expected to conduct the examinations in the second week of February 2027 to third week of March 2027. About 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the JK Board examinations 2027. Read the article below to know the expected dates, how to download datesheet, details mentioned, etc.
How to Download JKBOSE 2027 Datesheet
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the JK BOSE Time Table 2027:
- Go to the official website, i.e. jk.gov.in
- Click on Student Corner tab on the homepage
- Select Datesheet option
- Choose the relevant link for Class 10, or Class 12
- Download and save the PDF
JK BOSE 2027 Datesheet (Tentative)
Check the table below to knwo the tentative dates for JK BOSE Board Examinations 2027:
|Events
|Dates
|Summer Zone Datesheet release date
|First week of January 2027
|Exam Dates
|February 2027 to March 2027
|Winter Zone Datesheet Release Date
|Last week of October 2026 to First week of November 2026
Details Mentioned on JKBOSE Date Sheet 2027
Following details will be mentioned on the JKBOSE Datesheet 2027:
- Exam Date
- Exam Timings
- Exam Day
- Subject Name
- Subject Code
- Exam Day Instructions
Also Check| CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet Soon; Check LIVE Updates
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.
In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.