JKBOSE Date Sheet 2027 Soon; Class 10, 12 Time Table PDF at jk.gov.in

JKBOSE Datesheet 2027: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will soon release the Class 10 and 12 datesheet 2027. Candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be able to check and download their datesheets from the official website, i.e. www.jk.gov.in.

The Board is expected to conduct the examinations in the second week of February 2027 to third week of March 2027. About 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the JK Board examinations 2027. Read the article below to know the expected dates, how to download datesheet, details mentioned, etc.

How to Download JKBOSE 2027 Datesheet

Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the JK BOSE Time Table 2027: