PMK Demands NEET UG Review As Only 5% TN Govt School Students Clear Exams in First Attempt

According to media reports, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has called for an urgent review and abolition of the NEET UG Entrance Exam. Reports suggest that, according to official data, only 5% of government school students admitted under Tamil Nadu's 7.5% horizontal reservation cleared the entrance exam on their first attempt.

According to reports, the PMK leader said recent data on the number of NEET attempts by students admitted to MBBS courses in Tamil Nadu's government and private medical colleges raises serious questions about the entrance test. He has argued that if more than 95% of the medical aspirants appear for the exams multiple times to secure an admission, the effectiveness of the system must be scrutinised.

95% of Students Take More Than Two Attempts to Clear Exams

As per the government data released in the 2025-26 academic year, out of the 650 government school students admitted under the 7.5 quota across the government and private medical colleges, only 33 students qualified the entrance in their first attempt. The remaining students secured seats only after repeated attempts, of whom 235 succeeded on their second attempt. 283 in their third attempt, 91 in their fourth attempt, 6 in their fifth attempt and two in their sixth or more attempts.