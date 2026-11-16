PMK Demands NEET UG Review As Only 5% TN Govt School Students Clear Exams in First Attempt
PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a review of the NEET entrance exams after government data showed only 5% of students from government schools cleared the entrance in the first exam accusing the commercialisation of exams with majoiry taking two to six attempt to secure an admission.
According to media reports, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has called for an urgent review and abolition of the NEET UG Entrance Exam. Reports suggest that, according to official data, only 5% of government school students admitted under Tamil Nadu's 7.5% horizontal reservation cleared the entrance exam on their first attempt.
According to reports, the PMK leader said recent data on the number of NEET attempts by students admitted to MBBS courses in Tamil Nadu's government and private medical colleges raises serious questions about the entrance test. He has argued that if more than 95% of the medical aspirants appear for the exams multiple times to secure an admission, the effectiveness of the system must be scrutinised.
95% of Students Take More Than Two Attempts to Clear Exams
As per the government data released in the 2025-26 academic year, out of the 650 government school students admitted under the 7.5 quota across the government and private medical colleges, only 33 students qualified the entrance in their first attempt. The remaining students secured seats only after repeated attempts, of whom 235 succeeded on their second attempt. 283 in their third attempt, 91 in their fourth attempt, 6 in their fifth attempt and two in their sixth or more attempts.
Sighting similar patterns across other admission categories, the former Health Minister mentioned that among 8.053 students admitted under the remaining 92.5 % government quota seats in government and private colleges, only 1,613 (20%) cleared the exam in the first attempt, while 6,440 appeared for the exam between two and six or more attempts.
The government introduced the 7.5% reservation because government school students could not afford expensive private coaching. With 95% of these students undergoing two or six years of additional training, even financially challenged families are being forced into debt to fund special coaching classes, which is evidence of the commercialisation of medical education.
He further added that when NEET was announced in 2010 and was made mandatory in 2017, the government maintained that it would curb commercialisation and improve the quality of medical education.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.